Quia Timet Patent Injunction Stops Intas’s Dabrafenib Launch

Summary Novartis AG and its Indian affiliate approached the Delhi High Court against Intas Pharmaceuticals Limited, seeking to block a patent infringement that had not yet happened. Relying on an RTI reply from Gujarat's drug regulator and a private investigation report, Novartis argued that Intas was preparing to commercially launch a version of its cancer drug Dabrafenib, sold in India as RAFINLAR. The Delhi High Court agreed that the apprehension was real rather than speculative and granted an ex-parte ad-interim injunction restraining Intas from dealing in Dabrafenib-based products. The ruling illustrates how regulatory transparency filings can become potent evidence in pre-emptive, quia timet patent litigation, and how Indian courts balance urgency against the mandatory mediation requirements of commercial litigation.

Background

Patent litigation in India ordinarily begins after a rival product reaches pharmacy shelves. Occasionally, though, a patentee moves first, betting that regulatory paperwork alone reveals enough about a competitor’s plans to justify a quia timet lawsuit before a single tablet is sold.

Novartis AG, together with its Indian affiliate (“Novartis”), holds Indian Patent No. 275655 (“IN’655”), which protects the compound Dabrafenib and pharmaceutical compositions containing it. Dabrafenib is a kinase inhibitor developed to target BRAF V600E and V600K gene mutations that drive metastatic melanoma and related cancers, and it is marketed in India under the brand RAFINLAR and internationally as TAFINLAR. IN’655 was granted in 2016 and remains valid until 2029. Intas Pharmaceuticals Limited (“Intas”) is an Indian pharmaceutical manufacturer. Novartis’s suit rested on a reply received under the Right to Information Act, 2005 (“RTI Act”) from the Food and Drugs Control Administration, Gujarat, which confirmed that Intas had obtained manufacturing approval for Dabrafenib active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) and tablets. A private investigation report by an independent agency corroborated that Intas had developed the API in-house at its Matoda, Gujarat facility, was preparing exhibit batches in two dosage strengths, and intended to launch commercially in domestic and export markets. On this basis, Novartis instituted CS(COMM) 433/2026 before the Delhi High Court and sought an ex-parte ad-interim injunction along with exemption from pre-institution mediation.

Questions Before the Court

Whether the RTI reply and private investigation report relied upon by Novartis disclosed a credible, real apprehension of imminent infringement sufficient to sustain a quia timet action, rather than mere speculation. Whether Novartis made out a prima facie case of infringement of Patent IN’655, with balance of convenience and irreparable injury favouring an ex-parte ad-interim injunction. Whether the suit could be exempted from pre-institution mediation under Section 12A of the Commercial Courts Act, 2015 (“Commercial Courts Act”) given the urgency claimed. Whether the scope of any injunctive relief needed to expressly preserve Intas’s statutory research exemption under Section 107A of the Patents Act, 1970 (“Patents Act”).



Plaintiff’s Arguments (Novartis)

Novartis is the registered proprietor of Patent IN’655, valid until 2029, and RAFINLAR’s rising sales figures and international recognition demonstrated the patent’s commercial significance. The FDCA Gujarat’s RTI reply confirmed that Intas had secured manufacturing approval for Dabrafenib API and tablets, a fact Intas had not published or announced. The investigation report by Strategic Analysis India Pvt. Ltd. showed Intas had developed the API in-house, was scaling up exhibit batches in 50 mg and 75 mg strengths, and targeted the US, EU and Asian markets for commercial launch. Read together, the RTI reply and investigation report went beyond speculation and disclosed a concrete, imminent threat, justifying a quia timet suit rather than waiting for an actual launch to inflict irreversible market harm. Infringement, once it began, would be continuing in character, so delay in filing could not defeat urgency, and pre-institution mediation under Section 12A should be exempted



Defendant’s Position (Intas)

Intas did not enter appearance at this ex-parte stage, and no arguments were advanced on its behalf. The interim order remains subject to Intas’s reply, which the court permitted to be filed within four weeks, keeping the injunction open to reconsideration once Intas was heard.



Court’s Analysis and Observations

Regulatory Paper Trail as Evidence of Intent

The court noted that the RTI reply from the Food and Drugs Control Administration, Gujarat, when read together with the investigation report, went beyond speculation about Intas’s plans. The court observed that manufacturing approval for Dabrafenib API and tablets, combined with evidence of in-house development and exhibit-batch production in two dosage strengths, painted a coherent picture of an imminent commercial launch rather than an abstract possibility.

A Quia Timet Action Ahead of the First Sale

The court held that a quia timet action in patent law permits a patentee to seek injunctive relief before actual infringement occurs, provided the apprehension is real and not fanciful. The court reasoned that the combination of regulatory approval, in-house API development and stated launch plans satisfied this threshold, distinguishing the present quia timet claim from one built on rumour or generic market comparison. The court further observed that favourable orders Novartis had obtained in earlier, comparable enforcement suits reinforced the credibility of its apprehension in this case.

Urgency as the Passport Past Mediation

The court opined that Section 12A of the Commercial Courts Act does not apply where a suit genuinely contemplates urgent interim relief, relying on the Supreme Court’s reasoning in Yamini Manohar v. T.K.D. Keerthi. Since patent infringement, once it materialises, is continuing in nature and causes recurring harm to a patentee’s exclusivity, the court found that pre-institution mediation could properly be dispensed with.

Weighing Prima Facie Strength, Convenience and Harm

The court stated that the certificate of grant for Patent IN’655, its subsisting term until 2029, and Novartis’s substantial and growing RAFINLAR sales established a strong prima facie case. The court found that the balance of convenience favoured Novartis given the imminent risk of a competing product entering the market, and that resulting loss of market share, goodwill and pricing power would be difficult to compensate through damages alone.

Protecting the Regulatory Exemption Window

The court noted that even while restraining Intas from manufacturing, using, stockpiling, importing, selling, offering for sale, distributing or exporting Dabrafenib-based products, the rights available to Intas under Section 107A of the Patents Act, India’s regulatory or “Bolar” exemption permitting acts reasonably related to development and submission of information for regulatory approval, were expressly preserved, so long as the statutory conditions were satisfied.

Findings

In view of the observations and the arguments presented by both the parties, the Delhi High Court held that:

Novartis’s quia timet action was maintainable, given credible material showing an imminent threat of infringement of Patent IN’655 covering Dabrafenib. An ex-parte ad-interim injunction was granted restraining Intas from manufacturing, using, stockpiling, importing, selling, offering for sale, distributing or exporting API or formulations containing Dabrafenib, including its mesylate salt, that would infringe the suit patent. Exemption from pre-institution mediation under Section 12A of the Commercial Courts Act was granted in light of the urgency of the claimed infringement, following Yamini Manohar v. T.K.D. Keerthi. Intas’s rights under Section 107A of the Patents Act, insofar as reasonably related to development and regulatory submissions, were expressly protected notwithstanding the injunction. Notice was issued to Intas, with liberty to file a reply within four weeks, keeping the interim order open to reconsideration once Intas is heard on merits.



Case Citation: Novartis AG & Anr. v. Intas Pharmaceuticals Limited, CS(COMM) 433/2026, Delhi High Court, decided on 24 April 2026. Available at https://indiankanoon.org/doc/110469678/.

Authored by Gaurav Mishra, Patent Attorney, BananaIP Counsels