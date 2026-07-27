When Employees walk out, Do Trade Secrets walk out with them?

Summary Karix Mobile Private Limited, a messaging technology subsidiary of Tanla Platforms Limited, accused three former senior employees and their new employer, OneXtel Limited, of misusing confidential technical and client data after the trio's departure coincided with the sudden loss of Karix's biggest client. A trial court in Telangana had refused interim protection, holding the information was nothing more than a “list of clients.” The Telangana High Court disagreed, holding that breach of confidence claims often rest on inference rather than direct proof, and that pricing logic, routing architecture, and client behavioural data go well beyond a mere client list. The ruling restores interim protection to Karix and offers a template for how circumstantial evidence can sustain a trade secrets claim at the interim stage.

Background

Executives quit and join rivals all the time, but it is rare for a court to be asked whether a stray email and a suspicious pattern of resignations add up to stolen trade secrets. That is the question however, that Karix Mobile Private Limited (“Karix”) put before the Telangana High Court.

Karix, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tanla Platforms Limited, provides enterprise messaging services, including SMS, WhatsApp, RCS, voice, and email outreach, built on proprietary routing, pricing, and analytics systems. OneXtel Limited (“OneXtel”) is a direct competitor. Three senior Karix employees, who had access to pricing policies, routing and retrial logic, and technical architecture, resigned between December 2024 and March 2025 and joined OneXtel within weeks. Soon after, Karix’s largest client, Twilio, abruptly stopped routing traffic through its platform. Karix sued before the Ranga Reddy District Court for a permanent injunction and delivery up of confidential information, and sought a temporary injunction restraining the three employees from disclosing that information to OneXtel. The trial court initially granted an ex parte ad interim injunction, but on 6 October 2025 dismissed the temporary injunction application, holding that Karix had failed to establish a prima facie case and that the information at issue was nothing more than a “list of clients,” which is not confidential. Aggrieved, Karix appealed before the Telangana High Court.

Questions Before the Court

Whether the trial court erred in dismissing Karix’s application for a temporary injunction restraining disclosure of confidential business information. Whether pricing policies, routing and retrial logic, and client behavioural data qualify as protectable confidential information under the law of breach of confidence, as distinct from a generic client list. Whether Section 27 of the Indian Contract Act, 1872 (“Contract Act”) renders the non-disclosure obligations in Karix’s Employee Non-Disclosure and Invention Assignment Agreement void as an unlawful restraint of trade. Whether circumstantial evidence, namely the sequence of resignations, the loss of a major client, and an intercepted email, is sufficient to establish a prima facie case of breach of confidence at the interim stage.



Karix’s Arguments

The trial court failed to mark and consider a crucial email dated 17 July 2025, in which an OneXtel employee shared release-date details of a rival product with a former Karix employee, who then inadvertently copied a current Karix employee on the reply. The departing employees held senior positions with access to price-sensitive data, routing and retrial logic, and click-through-rate optimisation data, all captured as “Confidential Information” under Karix’s Employee Non-Disclosure and Invention Assignment Agreement. The close proximity between the employees’ resignations, their joining OneXtel, and the abrupt loss of Karix’s largest client gave rise to an unavoidable inference of misuse, since direct proof of disclosure is nearly impossible to obtain in breach of confidence actions. Section 27 of the Contract Act did not apply because the suit sought only to protect confidential information, not to restrain the employees from working for a competitor.



OneXtel and the Individual Respondents’ Arguments

Karix failed to specify with particularity the nature of the confidential information allegedly misused or the manner of its use. Information such as client lists and general business operations was publicly available and not confidential, relying on precedents distinguishing an employee’s general business knowledge from proprietary trade secrets. The non-disclosure obligations in the employment agreement amounted to an unreasonable restraint of trade under Section 27 of the Contract Act. The appellate court should not disturb the trial court’s exercise of discretion in refusing interim relief absent arbitrariness, relying on Wander Limited v. Antox India (P) Ltd., (1990) Supp SCC 727.



Court’s Observations and Analysis

The court observed that breach of confidence is a distinct equitable doctrine under which a person who receives information in circumstances of confidence cannot take unfair advantage of it. The court noted that the essential features of such a claim are that the information must possess the necessary quality of confidence, must not already be public property, and must have been imparted in circumstances both parties understood to be confidential. Applying these principles, the court found that pricing policies, routing and retrial logic, and click-through-rate optimisation data were specialised, exclusive, and developed through considerable skill and investment, placing them well beyond the reach of information “readily available through public sources.”

The court further observed that a breach of confidence claim, unlike an infringement claim involving a side-by-side comparison of two products, operates largely on inference and circumstantial proof, since a plaintiff can rarely obtain direct evidence of how confidential information was actually used by a departing employee. The court reasoned that the proximity between the three employees’ resignations, their joining a direct competitor, and the sudden loss of Karix’s largest client, reinforced by an email in which a OneXtel employee shared internal release-date information with a former Karix employee who then inadvertently copied a current Karix employee, together created a compelling and largely unrebutted inferential chain. The court held that the trial court was wrong to reduce this chain of circumstances to a mere “list of clients,” noting that modern businesses compete on calibrated, nuanced consumer and pricing data rather than static client rosters.

On the Section 27 argument, the court opined that the provision voids agreements restraining a person from carrying on a lawful profession or trade, but does not bar contractual protection of confidential information that survives the termination of employment. The court stated that none of the respondents had separately challenged the reasonableness of the non-disclosure clause itself, and that the suit did not seek to prevent the employees from working for OneXtel, only from misusing information acquired during their employment with Karix. The court also found that the precedents relied upon by the respondents, involving vague or unparticularised claims of confidentiality, were factually distinguishable, since Karix’s rejoinder had identified specific categories of proprietary information including a named internal platform.

Addressing the argument on appellate restraint drawn from Wander Limited, the court held that its threshold for interference, arbitrary or capricious exercise of discretion or disregard of settled principles, was met here, since the trial court had overlooked the evidentiary significance of the intercepted email and had mischaracterised the nature of the information in dispute. The court reasoned that where the balance of convenience and irreparable injury both favour the party seeking interim protection, appellate restraint should give way to correcting a demonstrable error below.

Findings

In view of the observations and the arguments presented by both the parties, the Telangana High Court held that:

The information relied upon by Karix, including pricing policies, routing and retrial logic, and client behavioural data, qualifies as protectable confidential information, not a mere “list of clients.” The sequence of resignations, the employees joining OneXtel, the sudden loss of Karix’s largest client, and the intercepted email of 17 July 2025 together established a prima facie case of breach of confidence. Section 27 of the Contract Act does not invalidate the non-disclosure obligations in Karix’s Employee Non-Disclosure and Invention Assignment Agreement, since the suit protects confidential information rather than restraining employment. The trial court erred in dismissing Karix’s application for a temporary injunction, and the impugned order dated 6 October 2025 is set aside. The appeal is allowed, restoring interim protection to Karix pending final adjudication of the suit.



Case Citation: Karix Mobile Private Limited vs. OneXtel Limited and 3 Others, C.M.A. No. 473 of 2025, Telangana High Court, decided on 6 February 2026. Available at https://indiankanoon.org/doc/199640213/

Authored by Gaurav Mishra, IP Attorney, BananaIP Counsels