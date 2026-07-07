Where’s It From? Calcutta High Court Ties Biological Material Disclosure to Patent Survival

Summary Fraunhofer Gesellschaft zur Förderung der angewandten Forschung e.V. approached the Intellectual Property Rights Division of the High Court at Calcutta after the Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trade Marks rejected its patent application for a biomass-stimulating bioreactor method. The dispute centred on whether Fraunhofer's specification met the sufficiency and clarity standards of Section 10 of the Patents Act, and whether the proviso to Section 10(4)(d) required disclosure of the source and geographical origin of the biological material used in the invention. The court dismissed the appeal, holding that the specification's open-ended parameter ranges lacked enabling data and that Fraunhofer's own submissions triggered the biological material disclosure obligation it failed to satisfy. The ruling reinforces that biopiracy safeguards under Indian patent law apply even when an applicant considers the biological material incidental to the claimed invention.

Background

When a patent specification asks the public to take an inventor’s word for it on wide radiation ranges, indeterminate time windows, and biological material of undisclosed origin, the disclosure mandate under Section 10 of the Patents Act, 1970 (“Patents Act”) becomes the line between an enforceable monopoly and an empty promise.

Fraunhofer Gesellschaft zur Förderung der angewandten Forschung e.V. (“Fraunhofer”), a German applied-research organisation, sought Indian patent protection for a method of stimulating biomass growth inside a bioreactor using low-energy electron or X-ray irradiation. The application, filed on 26 March 2021 and examined by the Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trade Marks (“the Controller”), drew a First Examination Report in July 2022 flagging that the specification lacked clarity and structure under Section 10. Despite subsequent amendments, the Controller rejected the application on 24 May 2024 under Section 15 of the Patents Act, citing insufficient disclosure and non-compliance with the mandatory requirements of Section 10, including failure to disclose the source and geographical origin of the biological material used in the invention. Fraunhofer appealed the rejection before the Intellectual Property Rights Division of the High Court at Calcutta.

Issues

Whether the Controller violated the fresh-examination safeguards under Sections 12(2), 13(3) and 14 of the Patents Act by raising objections at the hearing stage that were absent from the First Examination Report. Whether Fraunhofer’s specification satisfied the sufficiency and clarity mandates of Section 10(4)(a), (b) and (c), and the succinctness requirement of Section 10(5). Whether the proviso to Section 10(4)(d), requiring disclosure of the source and geographical origin of biological material, applied to Fraunhofer’s invention. Whether the Controller’s order dated 24 May 2024 rejecting the application under Section 15 warranted appellate interference.



Fraunhofer’s Arguments

The Controller committed a procedural violation by introducing objections at the hearing stage that were absent from the First Examination Report, contrary to the fresh-examination safeguards in Sections 12(2), 13(3) and 14 of the Patents Act. Relying on the UK Supreme Court’s reasoning in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc v Kymab Ltd, [2020] UKSC 27, sufficiency does not demand testing every permutation within a claimed range, only disclosure of a principle of general application enabling a skilled person to work the invention. Since the invention did not itself claim biological material, the disclosure obligation under the proviso to Section 10(4)(d) was never triggered. The terms “maximum of” and “time interval” were read out of context by the Controller to manufacture an appearance of vagueness in claims that were reasonably certain.



The Controller’s Arguments

The specification violated Section 10(4)(a), (b) and (c) through vague, overbroad terms, including an acceleration voltage range of 25 keV to 300 keV and undefined operational windows spanning minutes to months, without a single working example. Fraunhofer’s own written submissions described the invention’s biomass as consisting of micro-organisms, cells and other constituents cultivated in the bioreactor, which triggered the disclosure obligation under the proviso to Section 10(4)(d), a requirement Fraunhofer admittedly did not meet. The Controller relied on The Regents of the University of California v Controller of Patents for the proposition that partial disclosure cannot enable a skilled person to reproduce a biological invention without undue experimentation. Objections under Section 10 had already surfaced in the First Examination Report, so the hearing notice elaborated on existing grounds rather than introducing new ones.



Court’s Analysis

No Procedural Ambush

The court noted that the objections under Section 10 had already surfaced in the First Examination Report of July 2022, and that the hearing notice of March 2024 only elaborated on grounds of which Fraunhofer already had notice. The court held that since the amendments failed to satisfy the Controller, proceeding to a hearing on the surviving objections involved no violation of Sections 12(2), 13(3) or 14, and no breach of natural justice arose. The court reasoned that Fraunhofer had ample opportunity to address the objections and file written submissions, and its failure to do so could not be recast as a procedural lapse by the Controller.

Shooting in the Dark: Sufficiency of Disclosure

The court observed that Fraunhofer’s specification described a trial-and-error method spanning an unbounded range of time and physical parameters, describing it as a case of “shooting in the dark” incapable of patentability. The court further observed that the wide acceleration voltage range of 25 keV to 300 keV lacked any illustrative data, and that the specification neither offered working examples nor operative experimental parameters enabling a person skilled in the art to perform the invention without undue experimentation. The court found that the specification did not disclose how the biomass tolerates irradiation, the permissible limits of exposure cycles, or the effect of cumulative radiation parameters. The court reasoned that patentability rests on an enabling disclosure that adds something concrete to the public domain, not on functional results dressed in open-ended ranges. Distinguishing the Regeneron line of reasoning, the court found that the deficiency here was not a failure to test every permutation but a total absence of enabling data across the claimed scope, a standard the court traced through prior findings on insufficiency of disclosure in biological inventions.

Biological Material, Biopiracy, and the Geographical Origin Disclosure

The court found that Fraunhofer’s own written submissions described the invention’s biomass as consisting of micro-organisms, cells and other constituents cultivated in the bioreactor, which squarely triggered the biological material disclosure obligation under the proviso to Section 10(4)(d). The court opined that the argument that biomass was merely incidental to the claimed method could not survive Fraunhofer’s own characterisation of the invention. The court stated that the mandatory biological material disclosure requirement exists to guard against biopiracy, preserve India’s sovereign claim over its genetic resources, and align patent examination with the Biological Diversity Act, 2002 (“Biological Diversity Act”) and the Convention on Biological Diversity. The court noted that this obligation is reinforced by Guideline 11.2 of the Patent Office’s examination guidelines for pharmaceutical inventions, which requires disclosure of source and geographical origin irrespective of whether the material is of Indian or foreign provenance. The court held that non-disclosure of source and origin strikes at the root of sufficiency and is fatal to the grant of a patent, regardless of whether the applicant considered the biological material central to the claimed invention.

Findings

In view of the observations and the arguments presented by both the parties, the Calcutta High Court held that:

The Controller’s rejection of Patent Application No. 202137013369 under Section 15 of the Patents Act involved no procedural irregularity and no violation of Sections 12(2), 13(3) or 14. Fraunhofer’s specification failed to meet the sufficiency and clarity mandates of Section 10(4)(a), (b) and (c), and the succinctness requirement of Section 10(5). The proviso to Section 10(4)(d) applied to the invention, and Fraunhofer’s failure to disclose the source and geographical origin of the biological material used was fatal to the application. The impugned order dated 24 May 2024 was adequately reasoned and warranted no interference. IPDPTA/11/2024 was dismissed, and the rejection of the patent application was upheld.



Case Citation: Fraunhofer Gesellschaft zur Förderung der angewandten Forschung e.V. vs. Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trade Marks & Anr., IPDPTA/11/2024, High Court at Calcutta (Intellectual Property Rights Division), decided on 17 June 2026. Available at http://indiankanoon.org/doc/111491224/.

Authored by Gaurav Mishra, Patent Attorney, BananaIP Counsels