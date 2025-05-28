Akebia’s patent for Anemia therapy gets fresh blood from Court

Summary The Madras High Court overturned the refusal of Akebia Therapeutics' anaemia treatment patent, clarifying that claim amendments from treatment methods to compositions are valid under Section 59, provided they are supported by the original disclosure. The case highlights the importance of robust specifications in pharmaceutical patents and sets a precedent for future amendments.

On 20 March 2025, the Madras High Court allowed an appeal against the refusal of a patent application concerning a pharmaceutical composition for treating anaemia. The Court’s decision offered some clarity on the permissible breadth of claim amendments under Section 59 of the Patents Act, 1970.

Background

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (“Akebia”) filed a national phase application (No. 201647000423) with the Indian Patent Office (“IPO” /”Patent Office”) claiming priority from a PCT application filed in 2014. The patent application was titled “Composition and methods for treating anaemia.” The initial claim in the patent application focused on a method of treatment, involving the administration of a specific compound to patients suffering from anaemia.

The Patent Office issued an examination report on 8 January 2019 in which objections were raised for lack of novelty and inventive step, and non-patentability under Section 3(i) and 3(d). Following subsequent prosecution, a final refusal was issued on 26 November 2021, primarily relying on Section 59 of the Patents Act, asserting that the amended claims — now directed towards a pharmaceutical composition — fell outside the scope of permissible amendments.

The Patent Office contended that the amendment from a method of treatment to a composition altered the nature of the invention beyond what is allowed under Section 59, which restricts amendments to disclaimers, corrections, or explanations that do not broaden the original disclosure.

Akebia’s arguments

Akebia argued that the amendment did not introduce new matter but merely recharacterized the claim format without departing from the invention’s original disclosure. Akebia pointed out that the pharmaceutical composition was already detailed in the complete specification and supported by examples and preferred embodiments. Reliance was placed on Allergan Inc. v. Controller of Patents decision, where similar amendments were upheld.

Patent Office’s Arguments

The Patent Office, in its arguments, maintained that converting a treatment method claim into a composition claim went beyond the scope of the original claims and thus violated Section 59(1).

Court’s Analysis

Based on the decisions in Allergan case and Commonwealth Scientific & Industrial Research Organisation v. Assistant Controller of Patents & Designs, the Court found that the amendment did not result in any substantive addition but merely changed the claim category. Both cases had clarified that claim format changes (e.g., method to product/composition) are not per se impermissible, provided they remain within the substantive disclosure of the original specification.

The Court found that the rejection was based solely, or at least substantially, on an untenable interpretation of Section 59. Since other objections concerning inventive step and non-patentable subject matter were neither addressed nor decided, the Court found it fit to remand the matter back to the Patent Office for fresh consideration.

Conclusion

This decision reiterates the flexibility afforded under Section 59 in aligning claims with the disclosed invention. It also reinforces judicial precedent supporting amendments that change the form, but not the substance, of claims. For patent applicants, particularly in the pharmaceutical domain, the case reinforces the strategic value of detailed specifications that can support alternative claim structures.

Citation: Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. v. The Controller of Patents and Designs, CMA(PT)/64/2024 (H.C. Madras Mar. 20, 2025). Available at: https://indiankanoon.org/doc/167707702/