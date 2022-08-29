Weekly Patent and Industrial Design Statistics – 19th August 2022 to 26th August 2022

This week’s Patent and Design data has been compiled from the Official journal of patents and designs, published by the patent office on the 26th of August 2022. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 1,403 patent applications have been published in the 34th issue of the Patent Journal, 2022. Out of the 1,403 applications published in the journal,510 applications account for early publications while 893 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 703 applications have been granted last week as compared to 452 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking an increase of about 55.53%

Early Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 164 269 64.02% Increase Mumbai 73 59 19.17% Decrease Chennai 193 156 19.17% Decrease Kolkata 47 26 44.68% Decrease Total 477 510 6.91% Increase

Ordinary Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 426 331 22.30% Decrease Mumbai 207 195 5.79% Decrease Chennai 171 355 107.60% Increase Kolkata 8 12 50% Increase Total 812 893 9.97% Increase

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week):1,289

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week):1,403

Percentage difference: 8.84% increase

First Examination Report (FER) Statistics

A total of 662 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here

City No. of FER issued Delhi 264 Mumbai 159 Chennai 189 Kolkata 50 Total 662

Publications under Grant

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of Change Delhi 155 256 65.16% Increase Mumbai 89 94 5.61% Increase Chennai 149 258 73.15% Increase Kolkata 59 95 61.01% Increase Total 452 703 55.53% Increase

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 1,403 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 191 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 17 applications from Delhi, 34 applications from Mumbai, 20 applications from Pune, 41 applications from Bangalore, 53 applications from Chennai,24 applications from Hyderabad and 2 applications for Kolkata.

List of cities 1st January, 2022 till 26th August, 2022 This Week Delhi 758 17 Mumbai 1215 34 Pune 838 20 Bangalore 1399 41 Chennai 1429 53 Hyderabad 842 24 Kolkata 262 02

Patent Statistics Summary (1st of January 2022 till 26th August 2022)

Particulars No. of Applications Total Early Publications 14025 Total Ordinary Publications 30914 Total Applications Published 44939 Total Grants in Delhi 7044 Total Grants in Mumbai 3073 Total Grants in Chennai 7105 Total Grants in Kolkata 2502 Total Grants 19724 Total Applications Examined 43028

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 102 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2022 till date now adds to a total of 9,410 applications.

● Total designs registered in the last to last Week: 110

● Total designs registered this Week: 102

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2022 till date: 9,410

