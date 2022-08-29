18 hours ago Intellectual Property, Patent & Design Statistics 0Comment

Weekly Patent and Industrial Design Statistics – 19th August 2022 to 26th August 2022

This week’s Patent and Design data has been compiled from the Official journal of patents and designs, published by the patent office on the 26th of August 2022. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 1,403 patent applications have been published in the 34th issue of the Patent Journal, 2022. Out of the 1,403 applications published in the journal,510 applications account for early publications while 893 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 703 applications have been granted last week as compared to 452 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking an increase of about 55.53%

Early Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi16426964.02% Increase
Mumbai735919.17% Decrease
Chennai19315619.17% Decrease
Kolkata472644.68% Decrease
Total4775106.91% Increase

Ordinary Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi42633122.30% Decrease
Mumbai2071955.79% Decrease
Chennai171355107.60% Increase
Kolkata81250% Increase
Total8128939.97% Increase

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week):1,289
TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week):1,403
Percentage difference: 8.84% increase

First Examination Report (FER) Statistics

A total of 662 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here

CityNo. of FER issued
Delhi264
Mumbai159
Chennai189
Kolkata50
Total662

Publications under Grant

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of Change
Delhi15525665.16% Increase
Mumbai 89945.61% Increase
Chennai14925873.15% Increase
Kolkata599561.01% Increase
Total45270355.53% Increase

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 1,403 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 191 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 17 applications from Delhi, 34 applications from Mumbai, 20 applications from Pune, 41 applications from Bangalore, 53 applications from Chennai,24 applications from Hyderabad and 2 applications for Kolkata.

List of cities1st January, 2022 till 26th August, 2022This Week
Delhi75817
Mumbai121534
Pune83820
Bangalore139941
Chennai142953
Hyderabad84224
Kolkata26202

Patent Statistics Summary (1st of January 2022 till 26th August 2022)

ParticularsNo. of Applications
Total Early Publications14025
Total Ordinary Publications30914
Total Applications Published44939
Total Grants in Delhi7044
Total Grants in Mumbai3073
Total Grants in Chennai7105
Total Grants in Kolkata2502
Total Grants19724
Total Applications Examined43028

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 102 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2022 till date now adds to a total of 9,410 applications.
● Total designs registered in the last to last Week: 110
● Total designs registered this Week: 102

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2022 till date: 9,410

Data compiled by Sushma H.A, Associate Patents, BananaIP Counsels

This weekly patent statistics is a part of their pro bono work and is aimed at spreading patent awareness.

Disclaimer

Kindly note that the statistics has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP's reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin.

