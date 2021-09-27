Weekly Patent and Industrial Design Statistics- 17th September 2021 to 24th September 2021

This week’s Patent and Design data has been compiled from the Official journal of patents and designs, published by the patent office on the 24th of September 2021. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 1,009 patent applications have been published in the 39th issue of the Patent Journal, 2021. Out of the 1,009 applications published in the journal, 140 applications account for early publications while 869 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 615 applications have been granted last week as compared to 274 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking a increase of about 124.45%

Early Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 18 19 5.56% increase Mumbai 8 36 350% increase Chennai 42 83 97.62% increase Kolkata 12 2 83.33% decrease Total 80 140 75% increase

Ordinary Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 256 592 131.25% increase Mumbai 156 159 1.92% increase Chennai 236 89 62.29% decrease Kolkata 28 29 3.57% increase Total 676 869 28.55% increase

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 756

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 1,009

Percentage difference: 33.47% increase

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 1,047 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

City No. of FER Issued Delhi 431 Mumbai 216 Chennai 316 Kolkata 84 Total 1,047

Publications under Grant

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 112 239 113.39% increase Mumbai 41 99 141.46% increase Chennai 93 213 129.03% increase Kolkata 28 64 128.57% increase Total 274 615 124.45% increase

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 1,009 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 131 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 26 applications from Delhi, 37 applications from Mumbai, 10 applications from Pune, 24 applications from Bangalore, 13 applications from Chennai, 16 applications from Hyderabad and 5 applications from Kolkata.

List of Cities 1st of January till date 17th September 2021 to 24th September 2021 Delhi 1,159 26 Mumbai 860 37 Pune 673 10 Bangalore 973 24 Chennai 1,091 13 Hyderabad 608 16 Kolkata 225 5

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Total early publications 8,002 Total ordinary publications 26,925 Total applications published 34,927 Total grants in Delhi 8,470 Total grants in Mumbai 3,516 Total grants in Chennai 8,020 Total grants in Kolkata 3,370 Total Grants 23,376 Total applications examined 53,423

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 303 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2021 till date now adds to a total of 8,273 applications.

Total designs registered in the previous Week: 307

Total designs registered this Week: 303

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2021 till date: 8,273

Data compiled by Jaya Pandey, Patent Associate, BananaIP Counsels