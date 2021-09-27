Download Post as PDFPrint this PostThis week’s Patent and Design...Read More
Weekly Patent and Industrial Design Statistics- 17th September 2021 to 24th September 2021
This week’s Patent and Design data has been compiled from the Official journal of patents and designs, published by the patent office on the 24th of September 2021. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.
INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS
A total of 1,009 patent applications have been published in the 39th issue of the Patent Journal, 2021. Out of the 1,009 applications published in the journal, 140 applications account for early publications while 869 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 615 applications have been granted last week as compared to 274 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking a increase of about 124.45%
Early Publications
|City
|Previous Week
|This Week
|Percentage of change
|Delhi
|18
|19
|5.56% increase
|Mumbai
|8
|36
|350% increase
|Chennai
|42
|83
|97.62% increase
|Kolkata
|12
|2
|83.33% decrease
|Total
|80
|140
|75% increase
Ordinary Publications
|City
|Previous Week
|This Week
|Percentage of change
|Delhi
|256
|592
|131.25% increase
|Mumbai
|156
|159
|1.92% increase
|Chennai
|236
|89
|62.29% decrease
|Kolkata
|28
|29
|3.57% increase
|Total
|676
|869
|28.55% increase
TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 756
TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 1,009
Percentage difference: 33.47% increase
FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS
A total of 1,047 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.
|City
|No. of FER Issued
|Delhi
|431
|Mumbai
|216
|Chennai
|316
|Kolkata
|84
|Total
|1,047
Publications under Grant
|City
|Previous Week
|This Week
|Percentage of change
|Delhi
|112
|239
|113.39% increase
|Mumbai
|41
|99
|141.46% increase
|Chennai
|93
|213
|129.03% increase
|Kolkata
|28
|64
|128.57% increase
|Total
|274
|615
|124.45% increase
Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’
Of the total 1,009 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 131 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 26 applications from Delhi, 37 applications from Mumbai, 10 applications from Pune, 24 applications from Bangalore, 13 applications from Chennai, 16 applications from Hyderabad and 5 applications from Kolkata.
|List of Cities
|1st of January till date
|17th September 2021 to 24th September 2021
|Delhi
|1,159
|26
|Mumbai
|860
|37
|Pune
|673
|10
|Bangalore
|973
|24
|Chennai
|1,091
|13
|Hyderabad
|608
|16
|Kolkata
|225
|5
PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)
|Total early publications
|8,002
|Total ordinary publications
|26,925
|Total applications published
|34,927
|Total grants in Delhi
|8,470
|Total grants in Mumbai
|3,516
|Total grants in Chennai
|8,020
|Total grants in Kolkata
|3,370
|Total Grants
|23,376
|Total applications examined
|53,423
INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS
- Total designs registered in the previous Week: 307
- Total designs registered this Week: 303
- Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2021 till date: 8,273
Data compiled by Jaya Pandey, Patent Associate, BananaIP Counsels