Weekly Patent and Industrial Design Statistics- 17th September 2021 to 24th September 2021

8 hours ago Industrial Designs, Intellectual Property, Patent & Design Statistics, Patents 0Comment
This week’s Patent and Design data has been compiled from the Official journal of patents and designs, published by the patent office on the 24th of September 2021. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 1,009 patent applications have been published in the 39th issue of the Patent Journal, 2021. Out of the 1,009 applications published in the journal, 140 applications account for early publications while 869 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 615 applications have been granted last week as compared to 274 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking a increase of about 124.45%

Early Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change
Delhi 18 19 5.56% increase
Mumbai 8 36 350% increase
Chennai 42 83 97.62% increase
Kolkata 12 2 83.33% decrease
Total 80 140 75% increase

Ordinary Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change
Delhi 256 592 131.25% increase
Mumbai 156 159 1.92% increase
Chennai 236 89 62.29% decrease
Kolkata 28 29 3.57% increase
Total 676 869 28.55% increase

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 756
TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 1,009
Percentage difference: 33.47% increase

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 1,047 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

City No. of FER Issued
Delhi 431
Mumbai 216
Chennai 316
Kolkata 84
Total 1,047

Publications under Grant

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change
Delhi 112 239 113.39% increase
Mumbai 41 99 141.46% increase
Chennai 93 213 129.03% increase
Kolkata 28 64 128.57% increase
Total 274 615 124.45% increase

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 1,009 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 131 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 26 applications from Delhi, 37 applications from Mumbai, 10 applications from Pune, 24 applications from Bangalore, 13 applications from Chennai, 16 applications from Hyderabad and 5 applications from Kolkata.

List of Cities 1st of January till date17th September 2021 to 24th September 2021
Delhi 1,159 26
Mumbai 860 37
Pune 673 10
Bangalore 973 24
Chennai 1,091 13
Hyderabad608 16
Kolkata 225 5

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Total early publications 8,002
Total ordinary publications 26,925
Total applications published 34,927
Total grants in Delhi 8,470
Total grants in Mumbai 3,516
Total grants in Chennai 8,020
Total grants in Kolkata 3,370
Total Grants 23,376
Total applications examined 53,423

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 303 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2021 till date now adds to a total of 8,273 applications.
  • Total designs registered in the previous Week: 307
  • Total designs registered this Week: 303
  • Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2021 till date: 8,273

Data compiled by Jaya Pandey, Patent Associate, BananaIP Counsels

About BananaIP Counsels Patent Attorneys
The patent news bulletin is brought to you by the patent division of BananaIP Counsels, a top ranked patent and IP firm in India. Led by Senior Partners, Somashekar Ramakrishna, Nitin Nair and Vinita Radhakrishnan. BananaIP Counsels’ Patent Attorneys are among the leading patent practitioners in the country. They work with clients such as Mahindra and Mahindra, Samsung, HCL, Eureka Forbes, to name a few. The patent attorneys at BananaIP Counsels have strong technical and legal expertise in areas such as IT/Software, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Data Analytics, Electronics and Telecommunication, Mechanical, Automotive, Green Energy, Traditional Medicine and Bio/Pharma domains. The firm is a first choice for clients looking for support in patent filing, prosecution, management and strategy in India, and across the world.
This weekly patent news bulletin is a part of their pro bono work, and is aimed at spreading patent awareness. You are free to share the news with appropriate attribution and back link to the source. If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please feel free to write to contact@bananaip.com
Disclaimer: Kindly note that the news bulletin has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to contact@bananaip.com for corrections and take down.

