Weekly Patent and Industrial Design Statistics- 10th September 2021 to 17th September 2021

This week's Patent and Design data has been compiled from the Official journal of patents and designs, published by the patent office on the 17th of September 2021.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 756 patent applications have been published in the 38th issue of the Patent Journal, 2021. Out of the 756 applications published in the journal, 80 applications account for early publications while 676 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 274 applications have been granted last week as compared to 490 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking a decrease of about 44.08%

Early Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 96 18 81.25% decrease Mumbai 50 8 84% decrease Chennai 115 42 63.48% decrease Kolkata 3 12 300% increase Total 264 80 69.7% decrease

Ordinary Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 244 256 4.92% increase Mumbai 325 156 52% decrease Chennai 255 236 7.45% decrease Kolkata 99 28 71.72% decrease Total 923 676 26.76% decrease

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 1,187 TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 756 Percentage difference: 36.31% decrease FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS A total of 1,510 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here

City No. of FER Issued Delhi 511 Mumbai 344 Chennai 486 Kolkata 169 Total 1,510

Publications under Grant

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 210 112 46.67% decrease Mumbai 61 41 32.79% decrease Chennai 164 93 43.29% decrease Kolkata 55 28 49.09% decrease Total 490 274 44.08% decrease

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 756 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 144 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 31 applications from Delhi, 28 applications from Mumbai, 9 applications from Pune, 13 applications from Bangalore, 39 applications from Chennai, 16 applications from Hyderabad and 8 applications from Kolkata.

List of Cities 1st of January till date 10th September 2021 to 17th September 2021 Delhi 1,133 31 Mumbai 823 28 Pune 663 9 Bangalore 949 13 Chennai 1,078 39 Hyderabad 592 16 Kolkata 219 8

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Total early publications 7,862 Total ordinary publications 26,056 Total applications published 33,918 Total grants in Delhi 8,231 Total grants in Mumbai 3,417 Total grants in Chennai 7,807 Total grants in Kolkata 3,306 Total Grants

22,761 Total applications examined 52,376

