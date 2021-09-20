contact@bananaip.com
Weekly Patent and Industrial Design Statistics- 10th September 2021 to 17th September 2021

September 20, 2021 Industrial Designs, Intellectual Property, Patent & Design Statistics, Patents 0Comment
This week’s Patent and Design data has been compiled from the Official journal of patents and designs, published by the patent office on the 17th of September 2021. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 756 patent applications have been published in the 38th issue of the Patent Journal, 2021. Out of the 756 applications published in the journal, 80 applications account for early publications while 676 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 274 applications have been granted last week as compared to 490 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking a decrease of about 44.08%

Early Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change
Delhi 96 18 81.25% decrease
Mumbai 50 8 84% decrease
Chennai 115 42 63.48% decrease
Kolkata 3 12 300% increase
Total 264 80 69.7% decrease

Ordinary Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change
Delhi 244 256 4.92% increase
Mumbai 325 156 52% decrease
Chennai 255 236 7.45% decrease
Kolkata 99 28 71.72% decrease
Total 923 676 26.76% decrease
TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 1,187
TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 756
Percentage difference: 36.31% decrease

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 1,510 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.
City No. of FER Issued
Delhi 511
Mumbai 344
Chennai 486
Kolkata 169
Total 1,510

Publications under Grant

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change
Delhi 210 112 46.67% decrease
Mumbai 61 41 32.79% decrease
Chennai 164 93 43.29% decrease
Kolkata 55 28 49.09% decrease
Total 490 274 44.08% decrease

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 756 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 144 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 31 applications from Delhi, 28 applications from Mumbai, 9 applications from Pune, 13 applications from Bangalore, 39 applications from Chennai, 16 applications from Hyderabad and 8 applications from Kolkata.
List of Cities 1st of January till date 10th September 2021 to 17th September 2021
Delhi 1,133 31
Mumbai 823 28
Pune 6639
Bangalore 949 13
Chennai 1,078 39
Hyderabad 592 16
Kolkata 219 8

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Total early publications 7,862
Total ordinary publications 26,056
Total applications published 33,918
Total grants in Delhi 8,231
Total grants in Mumbai 3,417
Total grants in Chennai 7,807
Total grants in Kolkata 3,306
Total Grants
22,761
Total applications examined 52,376
INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS
The design office has registered a total of 307 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2021 till date now adds to a total of 7,970 applications.
  • Total designs registered in the previous Week: 311
  • Total designs registered this Week: 307
  • Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2021 till date: 7,970
Data compiled by Jaya Pandey, Patent Associate, BananaIP Counsels
About BananaIP Counsels Patent Attorneys
The patent news bulletin is brought to you by the patent division of BananaIP Counsels, a top ranked patent and IP firm in India. Led by Senior Partners, Somashekar Ramakrishna, Nitin Nair and Vinita Radhakrishnan. BananaIP Counsels’ Patent Attorneys are among the leading patent practitioners in the country. They work with clients such as Mahindra and Mahindra, Samsung, HCL, Eureka Forbes, to name a few. The patent attorneys at BananaIP Counsels have strong technical and legal expertise in areas such as IT/Software, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Data Analytics, Electronics and Telecommunication, Mechanical, Automotive, Green Energy, Traditional Medicine and Bio/Pharma domains. The firm is a first choice for clients looking for support in patent filing, prosecution, management and strategy in India, and across the world.
This weekly patent news bulletin is a part of their pro bono work, and is aimed at spreading patent awareness. You are free to share the news with appropriate attribution and back link to the source. If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please feel free to write to contact@bananaip.com
Disclaimer: Kindly note that the news bulletin has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to contact@bananaip.com for corrections and take down.

 

 

