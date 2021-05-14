Slow Week at the Trademark Registry
Decrease of 35 percent in the total trademark applications examined this week. Decrease of 9 percent in the total registrations granted this week. These statistics have been compiled from the official journal of the trademark office published weekly on Mondays.
INDIAN TRADEMARK STATISTICS
The Trademark Registry had a slow week in terms of working capacity as can be seen from the data below. There has been a decrease of 35 percent (35%) in the total trademark applications examined. We can also see a decrease of twelve percent (12%) in the total applications disposed through show cause hearing. However, there has been a significant increase of sixty-nine (69%) in the total number of applications published in the Trademark Journal.
Weekly Indian Trademark Statistics
|Particulars
|Last Week
|This Week
|Change in %
|Total Trademark Applications Examined by Trademark Office
|9885
|6382
|A decrease of 35%
|Total Applications Disposed through Show Cause Hearings
|2309
|2053
|A decrease of 12%
|Total Applications Published in the Trademark Journal
|2350
|3975
|An increase of 69%
|Total Registrations Granted
|9634
|8732
|A decrease of 9%
|Total Hearing Notices Issued
|8797
|12369
|An increase of 41%
|Total Renewal Notices Issued
|0
|4569
|An increase of 456900%
Trademark Statistics by Office
Total Number of New Applications Received between May 5th to May 12th, 2021
|Sr. No
|Jurisdiction
|New Applications
|Examined
|Published
|Registered
|1
|AHMEDABAD
|864
|952
|614
|1263
|2
|CHENNAI
|1627
|1206
|686
|1898
|3
|DELHI
|1790
|2298
|1731
|3105
|4
|KOLKATA
|455
|477
|295
|434
|5
|MUMBAI
|1447
|1449
|649
|2032
|Total
|6183
|6382
|3975
|8732
Yearly Trademark Statistics
Trademark Statistics from January 1st, 2021 to May 12th, 2021
- Total Number of Trademark Applications Filed – 162166
- Total Number of Trademark Applications Examined – 77414
- Total Number of Trademark Applications Published – 85503
- Total Number of Trademark Applications Registered – 155062
Authored and compiled by Uma T.S, Shreya Chaddha & Varun Gopalakrishnan
