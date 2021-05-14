Slow Week at the Trademark Registry

Decrease of 35 percent in the total trademark applications examined this week. Decrease of 9 percent in the total registrations granted this week. These statistics have been compiled from the official journal of the trademark office published weekly on Mondays.

The Trademark Registry had a slow week in terms of working capacity as can be seen from the data below. There has been a decrease of 35 percent (35%) in the total trademark applications examined. We can also see a decrease of twelve percent (12%) in the total applications disposed through show cause hearing. However, there has been a significant increase of sixty-nine (69%) in the total number of applications published in the Trademark Journal.

Particulars Last Week This Week Change in % Total Trademark Applications Examined by Trademark Office 9885 6382 A decrease of 35% Total Applications Disposed through Show Cause Hearings 2309 2053 A decrease of 12% Total Applications Published in the Trademark Journal 2350 3975 An increase of 69% Total Registrations Granted 9634 8732 A decrease of 9% Total Hearing Notices Issued 8797 12369 An increase of 41% Total Renewal Notices Issued 0 4569 An increase of 456900%

Total Number of New Applications Received between May 5th to May 12th, 2021

Sr. No Jurisdiction New Applications Examined Published Registered 1 AHMEDABAD 864 952 614 1263 2 CHENNAI 1627 1206 686 1898 3 DELHI 1790 2298 1731 3105 4 KOLKATA 455 477 295 434 5 MUMBAI 1447 1449 649 2032 Total 6183 6382 3975 8732

Trademark Statistics from January 1st, 2021 to May 12th, 2021

Total Number of Trademark Applications Filed – 162166

Total Number of Trademark Applications Examined – 77414

Total Number of Trademark Applications Published – 85503

Total Number of Trademark Applications Registered – 155062

