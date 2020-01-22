+91-80-26860424 / 34

Slow Pace at the Trademark Office this Week

BananaIP Counsels > Intellectual Property  > Slow Pace at the Trademark Office this Week
22 January 2020
0 Cmnts

Slow Pace at the Trademark Office this Week

Posted by BananaIP Trademark Attorneys
in Intellectual Property, Trademarks

Slow week at the trademark office with decrease of 24 percent in total number of renewal notices issued, An increase of 1778 in the total applications published in the trademark journal and more. These statistics have been compiled from the official journal of the trademark office published weekly on Mondays.

INDIAN TRADEMARK STATISTICS

Last week, the Indian Trademark Office had a mixed week in its working capacity as can be seen from the statistics in the table below. The total number of applications published in the trademark journal has increased by twenty nine percent (29%). Similarly, there has been an increase of twenty-one (21%) in the total number of hearing notices issued. However, we also saw a decrease of twenty four percent (24%) in the total renewal notices issued.

Weekly Indian Trademark Statistics

ParticularsLast WeekThis WeekChange in %
Total Trademark Applications Examined by Trademark Office111819099A decrease of 19%
Total Applications Disposed through Show Cause Hearings51095417An increase of 6%
Total Applications Published in the Trademark Journal61487926An increase of 29%
Total Registrations Granted79046786A decrease of 14%
Total Hearing Notices Issued46425625An increase of 21%
Total Renewal Notices Issued30142293A decrease of 24%

Trademark Statistics by Office

Total Number of New Applications Received between January 15th, 2020 to January 22nd, 2020

 Sr. NoJurisdictionNew ApplicationsExaminedPublishedRegistered
1AHMEDABAD11205631262699
2CHENNAI121282714371363
3DELHI3114139526442684
4KOLKATA471232229234
5MUMBAI190096412881414
Total 7817398168606394

 

Authored and compiled by Shreya Chaddha & Uma T.S

About BIP’s Trademark Attorneys

The Trademark News Bulletin is brought to you by the Trademark/Copyright, IP Transactional Strategy Divisions of BananaIP Counsels, a Top IP Firm in India. Led by Sanjeeth Hegde, BIP’s Trademark Attorneys are among the leading experts in the field. If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please write to [email protected] with the subject: Trademark News.

The weekly trademark news initiative is a part of their pro bono work and is aimed at spreading trademark awareness. You are free to share the news with appropriate attribution and backlink to the source.

Disclaimer: Kindly note that the news bulletin has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to [email protected] for corrections and take down. 

