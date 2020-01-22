Slow Pace at the Trademark Office this Week

Slow week at the trademark office with decrease of 24 percent in total number of renewal notices issued, An increase of 1778 in the total applications published in the trademark journal and more. These statistics have been compiled from the official journal of the trademark office published weekly on Mondays.

INDIAN TRADEMARK STATISTICS

Last week, the Indian Trademark Office had a mixed week in its working capacity as can be seen from the statistics in the table below. The total number of applications published in the trademark journal has increased by twenty nine percent (29%). Similarly, there has been an increase of twenty-one (21%) in the total number of hearing notices issued. However, we also saw a decrease of twenty four percent (24%) in the total renewal notices issued.

Weekly Indian Trademark Statistics

Particulars Last Week This Week Change in % Total Trademark Applications Examined by Trademark Office 11181 9099 A decrease of 19% Total Applications Disposed through Show Cause Hearings 5109 5417 An increase of 6% Total Applications Published in the Trademark Journal 6148 7926 An increase of 29% Total Registrations Granted 7904 6786 A decrease of 14% Total Hearing Notices Issued 4642 5625 An increase of 21% Total Renewal Notices Issued 3014 2293 A decrease of 24%

Trademark Statistics by Office

Total Number of New Applications Received between January 15th, 2020 to January 22nd, 2020

Sr. No Jurisdiction New Applications Examined Published Registered 1 AHMEDABAD 1120 563 1262 699 2 CHENNAI 1212 827 1437 1363 3 DELHI 3114 1395 2644 2684 4 KOLKATA 471 232 229 234 5 MUMBAI 1900 964 1288 1414 Total 7817 3981 6860 6394

Authored and compiled by Shreya Chaddha & Uma T.S

