Slow Pace at the Trademark Office this Week
Slow week at the trademark office with decrease of 24 percent in total number of renewal notices issued, An increase of 1778 in the total applications published in the trademark journal and more. These statistics have been compiled from the official journal of the trademark office published weekly on Mondays.
INDIAN TRADEMARK STATISTICS
Last week, the Indian Trademark Office had a mixed week in its working capacity as can be seen from the statistics in the table below. The total number of applications published in the trademark journal has increased by twenty nine percent (29%). Similarly, there has been an increase of twenty-one (21%) in the total number of hearing notices issued. However, we also saw a decrease of twenty four percent (24%) in the total renewal notices issued.
Weekly Indian Trademark Statistics
|Particulars
|Last Week
|This Week
|Change in %
|Total Trademark Applications Examined by Trademark Office
|11181
|9099
|A decrease of 19%
|Total Applications Disposed through Show Cause Hearings
|5109
|5417
|An increase of 6%
|Total Applications Published in the Trademark Journal
|6148
|7926
|An increase of 29%
|Total Registrations Granted
|7904
|6786
|A decrease of 14%
|Total Hearing Notices Issued
|4642
|5625
|An increase of 21%
|Total Renewal Notices Issued
|3014
|2293
|A decrease of 24%
Trademark Statistics by Office
Total Number of New Applications Received between January 15th, 2020 to January 22nd, 2020
|Sr. No
|Jurisdiction
|New Applications
|Examined
|Published
|Registered
|1
|AHMEDABAD
|1120
|563
|1262
|699
|2
|CHENNAI
|1212
|827
|1437
|1363
|3
|DELHI
|3114
|1395
|2644
|2684
|4
|KOLKATA
|471
|232
|229
|234
|5
|MUMBAI
|1900
|964
|1288
|1414
|Total
|7817
|3981
|6860
|6394
Authored and compiled by Shreya Chaddha & Uma T.S
