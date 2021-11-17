Indian Copyright Statistics- August to October 2021

A compilation of the statistics for the Indian copyright applications during the months of August-October 2021, is given below.

AUGUST AND SEPTEMBER 2021

In September, a total of 2873 copyright applications were filed. A decrease of 8% was seen compared to the month of August 2021, during which a total 3127 applications were filed.

The majority of applications during the months of August and September, 2021, were filed for literary/ dramatic works.

Sr.No Type of Work Number of Applications Filed in the Month of August 2021 Number of Applications Filed in the Month of September 2021 Change Percentage Change 1 Literary/ Dramatic Work

1373 1427 54 Increase of 4% 2 Artistic Work 676 530 146 Decrease of 21% 3 Cinematograph Work 26 35 9 Increase of 34% 4 Sound Recording 810 696 114 Decrease of 14% 5 Software 156 151 5 Decrease of 3% 6 Music 68 34 34 Decrease of 50% Total 3127 2873 254 Decrease of 8%

SEPTEMBER AND OCTOBER 2021

In October, a total of 2686 copyright applications were filed. A decrease of 6% was seen compared to the month of September 2021, during which a total of 2873 applications were filed.

The majority of applications during the months of September and October, 2021, were filed for literary/ dramatic works.

Sr.No Type of Work Number of Applications Filed in the Month of September 2021 Number of Applications Filed in the Month of October 2021 Change Percentage Change 1 Literary/ Dramatic Work

1427 1554 54 Increase of 8% 2 Artistic Work 530 562 146 Increase of 6% 3 Cinematograph Work 35 17 9 Decrease of 51% 4 Sound Recording 696 400 114 Decrease of 42% 5 Software 151 132 5 Decrease of 12% 6 Music 34 21 34 Decrease of 38% Total 2873 2686 187 Decrease of 6%

Authored and compiled by Neharika Vhatkar (Associate, BananaIP Counsels) and Anjali Shekhawat (Legal Intern)

The Copyright Statistics Bulletin is brought to you by the Copyright and Trademark Division of BananaIP Counsels and IP Transactional Strategy Divisions of BananaIP Counsels, a Top ranked IP Firm in India. Led by Sanjeeth Hegde, BananaIP Counsels’ trademark attorneys are among the leading experts in the field. If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please write to contact@bananaip.com with the subject: Copyright Statistics.

The Copyright statistics initiative is a part of their pro bono work and is aimed at spreading awareness about intellectual property and allied laws. You are free to share the news with appropriate attribution and link back to the source.

Disclaimer: Please note that the news bulletin has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to contact@bananaip.com for corrections and take down.