contact@bananaip.com
+91-80-26860424 / 34
Mon - Fri: 9.00 am - 7.00 pm
Bangalore, India
+91-80-26860424/34

Indian Copyright Statistics- August to October 2021

2 days ago Copyrights, Intellectual Property 0Comment
image_pdfDownload Post as PDFimage_printPrint this Post

A compilation of the statistics for the Indian copyright applications during the months of August-October 2021, is given below.

AUGUST AND SEPTEMBER 2021

In September, a total of 2873 copyright applications were filed. A decrease of 8% was seen compared to the month of August 2021, during which a total 3127 applications were filed.

The majority of applications during the months of August and September, 2021,  were filed for literary/ dramatic works.

Sr.NoType of WorkNumber of Applications Filed in the Month of August 2021Number of Applications Filed in the Month of September 2021ChangePercentage Change
1Literary/ Dramatic Work
1373142754Increase of 4%
2Artistic Work676530146Decrease of 21%
3Cinematograph Work26359Increase of 34%
4Sound Recording810696114Decrease of 14%
5Software 1561515Decrease of 3%
6Music 683434Decrease of 50%
Total31272873254Decrease of 8%

SEPTEMBER AND OCTOBER 2021

In October, a total of 2686 copyright applications were filed. A decrease of 6% was seen compared to the month of September 2021, during which a total of 2873 applications were filed.

The majority of applications during the months of September and October, 2021,  were filed for literary/ dramatic works.

Sr.NoType of WorkNumber of Applications Filed in the Month of September 2021Number of Applications Filed in the Month of October 2021ChangePercentage Change
1Literary/ Dramatic Work
1427155454Increase of 8%
2Artistic Work530562146Increase of 6%
3Cinematograph Work35179Decrease of 51%
4Sound Recording696400114Decrease of 42%
5Software 1511325Decrease of 12%
6Music 342134Decrease of 38%
Total28732686187Decrease of 6%

 

Authored and compiled by Neharika Vhatkar (Associate, BananaIP Counsels) and Anjali Shekhawat (Legal Intern)

The Copyright Statistics Bulletin is brought to you by the Copyright and Trademark Division of BananaIP Counsels and IP Transactional Strategy Divisions of BananaIP Counsels, a Top ranked IP Firm in India. Led by Sanjeeth Hegde, BananaIP Counsels’ trademark attorneys are among the leading experts in the field. If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please write to contact@bananaip.com with the subject: Copyright Statistics.

The Copyright statistics initiative is a part of their pro bono work and is aimed at spreading awareness about intellectual property and allied laws. You are free to share the news with appropriate attribution and link back to the source.

Disclaimer: Please note that the news bulletin has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to contact@bananaip.com  for corrections and take down.

You May Also Like

Apple patents "Power" – literally
November 12, 2015 Intellectual Property, Patents
The image is of the IP book Young Intellectuals. To know more click here
Young Intellectuals: Intellectual Property Insights
February 27, 2016 Copyrights, Intellectual Property, Patents, Trademarks

Leave a comment

Contact Information
No 40, 3rd Mn Rd, J.C Industrial Est, Kanakapura Rd, Bangalore 560 062.
+91.80.26860424/34
Mon - Fri: 9.00 am - 7.00 pm
Get Directions
Contact Information
No 40, 3rd Mn Rd, J.C Industrial Est, Kanakapura Rd, Bangalore 560 062.
+91.80.26860424/34
Mon - Fri: 9.00 am - 7.00 pm
Get Directions

Copyright © 2004-2021 BananaIP Counsels. All Rights Reserved.

Linkedin Facebook Twitter Instagram
Linkedin Facebook Twitter Instagram

Copyright © 2004-2021 BananaIP Counsels. All Rights Reserved.