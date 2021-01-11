Copyright Statistics 2020 Recap

Copyright Statistics 2020 Recap

A total of 21,882 applications for copyright registrations were filed in the year 2020. There was an increase of 729 applications in comparison to the total number of applications for the year 2019, which was 21,153.

There was an increase of 3.44% in the total number of copyright applications filed during the year 2020 as compared to 2019. The majority of applications filed in the year 2020 were for literary/dramatic works, followed by artistic works and the least number of applications were filed for musical works.

The following table provides detailed data for the month-wise applications for each type of work:

Month Literary/ Dramatic Work Artistic Work Musical Work Cinematograph Work Computer Software Sound Recording Total January 1193 495 19 16 130 107 1960 February 1217 441 27 20 173 64 1942 March 1074 335 24 58 142 88 1721 April 436 53 20 4 52 6 571 May 700 174 24 11 89 8 1006 June 1064 279 28 29 138 42 1580 July 1219 332 40 63 127 74 1855 August 1190 316 33 47 133 59 1778 September 1362 578 36 37 156 32 2201 October 1210 534 18 14 150 770 2696 November 1009 529 21 22 101 491 2173 December 1262 857 29 30 165 56 2399 Total 12936 4923 319 351 1556 1797 21882

The data provided here is calculated for the respective calendar years (January to December). The data is likely to be significantly different from the data provided in the annual reports of the Copyright Office which takes into account the financial year of March to April. Please note that the data is accurate to the extent of the information made available by the copyright office through its list of published applications.

Authored and compiled by Neharika Vhatkar (Associate, BananaIP Counsels),

Aaditi Pradeep (Legal Intern) and Srinjayee Gupta (Legal Intern)

The Copyright Statistics Bulletin is brought to you by the Consulting/Strategy Division of BananaIP Counsels, a Top IP Firm in India. If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please write to [email protected] with the subject: Copyright Statistics.

Disclaimer: Please note that the news bulletin has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to [email protected] for corrections and take down.