Copyright Statistics 2020 Recap
A total of 21,882 applications for copyright registrations were filed in the year 2020. There was an increase of 729 applications in comparison to the total number of applications for the year 2019, which was 21,153.
There was an increase of 3.44% in the total number of copyright applications filed during the year 2020 as compared to 2019. The majority of applications filed in the year 2020 were for literary/dramatic works, followed by artistic works and the least number of applications were filed for musical works.
The following table provides detailed data for the month-wise applications for each type of work:
|Month
|Literary/
Dramatic Work
|Artistic Work
|Musical Work
|Cinematograph Work
|Computer Software
|Sound Recording
|Total
|January
|1193
|495
|19
|16
|130
|107
|1960
|February
|1217
|441
|27
|20
|173
|64
|1942
|March
|1074
|335
|24
|58
|142
|88
|1721
|April
|436
|53
|20
|4
|52
|6
|571
|May
|700
|174
|24
|11
|89
|8
|1006
|June
|1064
|279
|28
|29
|138
|42
|1580
|July
|1219
|332
|40
|63
|127
|74
|1855
|August
|1190
|316
|33
|47
|133
|59
|1778
|September
|1362
|578
|36
|37
|156
|32
|2201
|October
|1210
|534
|18
|14
|150
|770
|2696
|November
|1009
|529
|21
|22
|101
|491
|2173
|December
|1262
|857
|29
|30
|165
|56
|2399
|Total
|12936
|4923
|319
|351
|1556
|1797
|21882
The data provided here is calculated for the respective calendar years (January to December). The data is likely to be significantly different from the data provided in the annual reports of the Copyright Office which takes into account the financial year of March to April. Please note that the data is accurate to the extent of the information made available by the copyright office through its list of published applications.
Authored and compiled by Neharika Vhatkar (Associate, BananaIP Counsels),
Aaditi Pradeep (Legal Intern) and Srinjayee Gupta (Legal Intern)
