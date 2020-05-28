6255 Trademark Applications Filed this Week

Decrease of 65% in total number of trademark applications published in the trademark journal. 84 applications disposed through show cause hearings this week. These statistics have been compiled from the official journal of the trademark office published weekly on Mondays.

INDIAN TRADEMARK STATISTICS

There has been a 65% decrease in the total number of trademark applications published in the Trademark Journal. However, there has been an increase of 9% in the total number of applications disposed through show cause hearings.

Weekly Indian Trademark Statistics

Particulars Last Week This Week Change in % Total Trademark Applications Examined by Trademark Office 3626 3883 An increase of 7% Total Applications Disposed through Show Cause Hearings 932 1016 An increase of 9% Total Applications Published in the Trademark Journal 7694 2667 A decrease of 65% Total Registrations Granted N/A 1386 An increase of 1386% Total Hearing Notices Issued N/A N/A N/A Total Renewal Notices Issued N/A N/A N/A

Trademark Statistics by Office

Total Number of New Applications Received between May 20th ,2020 to May 27th ,2020

Sr. No Jurisdiction New Applications Examined Published Registered 1 AHMEDABAD 822 220 291 220 2 CHENNAI 1327 360 546 285 3 DELHI 2692 763 999 430 4 KOLKATA 249 93 112 75 5 MUMBAI 1165 375 522 332 Total 6255 1811 2470 1342

Yearly Trademark Statistics

Trademark Statistics from January 1st, 2020 to May 27th, 2020

Total Number of Trademark Applications Filed – 112257

Total Number of Trademark Applications Examined – 41751

Total Number of Trademark Applications Published – 91295

Total Number of Trademark Applications Registered – 80977

Compiled by Uma T.S & Shreya Chaddha

About BIP’s Trademark Attorneys

The Trademark News Bulletin is brought to you by the Trademark/Copyright, IP Transactional Strategy Divisions of BananaIP Counsels, a Top IP Firm in India. Led by Sanjeeth Hegde, BIP’s trademark attorneys are among the leading experts in the field. If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please write to [email protected] with the subject: Trademark News.

The weekly trademark news initiative is a part of their pro bono work and is aimed at spreading trademark awareness. You are free to share the news with appropriate attribution and backlink to the source.

Disclaimer: Kindly note that the news bulletin has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to [email protected] for corrections and take down.