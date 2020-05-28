6255 Trademark Applications Filed this Week

+91-80-26860424 / 34

28 May 2020
Posted by BananaIP Trademark Attorneys
in Intellectual Property, Trademarks
Trademark Statistics

Decrease of 65% in total number of trademark applications published in the trademark journal. 84 applications disposed through show cause hearings this week. These statistics have been compiled from the official journal of the trademark office published weekly on Mondays.

INDIAN TRADEMARK STATISTICS

There has been a 65% decrease in the total number of trademark applications published in the Trademark Journal. However, there has been an increase of 9% in the total number of applications disposed through show cause hearings.

Weekly Indian Trademark Statistics

Particulars

Last WeekThis Week

Change in %

Total Trademark Applications Examined by Trademark Office

36263883An increase of 7%
Total Applications Disposed through Show Cause Hearings9321016

An increase of 9%

Total Applications Published in the Trademark Journal

76942667A decrease of 65%
Total Registrations GrantedN/A1386

An increase of 1386%

Total Hearing Notices IssuedN/AN/A

N/A

Total Renewal Notices IssuedN/AN/AN/A

Trademark Statistics by Office

Total Number of New Applications Received between May 20th ,2020 to May 27th ,2020

 Sr. NoJurisdictionNew ApplicationsExaminedPublishedRegistered
1AHMEDABAD822220291220
2CHENNAI1327360546285
3DELHI2692763999430
4KOLKATA2499311275
5MUMBAI1165375522332
Total 6255181124701342

Yearly Trademark Statistics

Trademark Statistics from January 1st, 2020 to May 27th, 2020

  • Total Number of Trademark Applications Filed – 112257
  • Total Number of Trademark Applications Examined – 41751
  • Total Number of Trademark Applications Published – 91295
  • Total Number of Trademark Applications Registered – 80977

 

Compiled by Uma T.S & Shreya Chaddha

About BIP’s Trademark Attorneys

The Trademark News Bulletin is brought to you by the Trademark/Copyright, IP Transactional Strategy Divisions of BananaIP Counsels, a Top IP Firm in India. Led by Sanjeeth Hegde, BIP’s trademark attorneys are among the leading experts in the field. If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please write to [email protected] with the subject: Trademark News.

The weekly trademark news initiative is a part of their pro bono work and is aimed at spreading trademark awareness. You are free to share the news with appropriate attribution and backlink to the source.

Disclaimer: Kindly note that the news bulletin has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to [email protected] for corrections and take down.

