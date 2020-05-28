6255 Trademark Applications Filed this Week
Decrease of 65% in total number of trademark applications published in the trademark journal. 84 applications disposed through show cause hearings this week. These statistics have been compiled from the official journal of the trademark office published weekly on Mondays.
INDIAN TRADEMARK STATISTICS
There has been a 65% decrease in the total number of trademark applications published in the Trademark Journal. However, there has been an increase of 9% in the total number of applications disposed through show cause hearings.
Weekly Indian Trademark Statistics
Particulars
|Last Week
|This Week
Change in %
Total Trademark Applications Examined by Trademark Office
|3626
|3883
|An increase of 7%
|Total Applications Disposed through Show Cause Hearings
|932
|1016
An increase of 9%
Total Applications Published in the Trademark Journal
|7694
|2667
|A decrease of 65%
|Total Registrations Granted
|N/A
|1386
An increase of 1386%
|Total Hearing Notices Issued
|N/A
|N/A
N/A
|Total Renewal Notices Issued
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Trademark Statistics by Office
Total Number of New Applications Received between May 20th ,2020 to May 27th ,2020
|Sr. No
|Jurisdiction
|New Applications
|Examined
|Published
|Registered
|1
|AHMEDABAD
|822
|220
|291
|220
|2
|CHENNAI
|1327
|360
|546
|285
|3
|DELHI
|2692
|763
|999
|430
|4
|KOLKATA
|249
|93
|112
|75
|5
|MUMBAI
|1165
|375
|522
|332
|Total
|6255
|1811
|2470
|1342
Yearly Trademark Statistics
Trademark Statistics from January 1st, 2020 to May 27th, 2020
- Total Number of Trademark Applications Filed – 112257
- Total Number of Trademark Applications Examined – 41751
- Total Number of Trademark Applications Published – 91295
- Total Number of Trademark Applications Registered – 80977
Compiled by Uma T.S & Shreya Chaddha
