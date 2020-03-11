+91-80-26860424 / 34

Call Us Today

LinkedIn

Search
Contact Us
logo
Contact Us
mobile logo
 

50% Decrease in the Trademark Applications Examined this Week

BananaIP Counsels > Intellectual Property  > 50% Decrease in the Trademark Applications Examined this ...
11 March 2020
0 Cmnts

50% Decrease in the Trademark Applications Examined this Week

Posted by BananaIP Trademark Attorneys
in Intellectual Property, Trademarks

50% Decrease in the Trademark Applications Examined this Week, 6503 Trademark Registration Granted this Week and more. These statistics have been compiled from the official journal of the trademark office published weekly on Mondays.

INDIAN TRADEMARK STATISTICS

The Indian Trademark Office had an overall decrease in its working capacity as can been seen from the table below. The total number of trademark applications examined has decreased by fifty percent (50%). Similarly, there has been a decrease of twenty seven percent (27%) in the total number of renewal notices issued. However, we can also see an increase of twenty percent (20%) in the total number of registrations granted.

Weekly Indian Trademark Statistics

ParticularsLast WeekThis WeekChange in %
Total Trademark Applications Examined by Trademark Office57002823A decrease of 50%
Total Applications Disposed through Show Cause Hearings61114136A decrease of 32%
Total Applications Published in the Trademark Journal82588630An increase of 5%
Total Registrations Granted57606890An increase of 20%
Total Hearing Notices Issued96988861A decrease of 9%
Total Renewal Notices Issued26141912A decrease of 27%

Trademark Statistics by Office

Total Number of New Applications Received between March 4th, 2020 to March 11th, 2020

 Sr. NoJurisdictionNew ApplicationsExaminedPublishedRegistered
1AHMEDABAD8111651147875
2CHENNAI138126614161128
3DELHI236549730042545
4KOLKATA35475332242
5MUMBAI144531820771713
Total 6356132179766503

Yearly Trademark Statistics

Trademark Statistics from January 1st, 2020 to March 11th, 2020

  • Total Number of Trademark Applications Filed – 70779
  • Total Number of Trademark Applications Examined – 30779
  • Total Number of Trademark Applications Published – 70126
  • Total Number of Trademark Applications Registered – 65085

 

Authored and compiled by Shreya Chaddha & Uma T.S

About BIP’s Trademark Attorneys

The Trademark News Bulletin is brought to you by the Trademark/Copyright, IP Transactional Strategy Divisions of BananaIP Counsels, a Top IP Firm in India. Led by Sanjeeth Hegde, BIP’s Trademark Attorneys are among the leading experts in the field. If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please write to [email protected] with the subject: Trademark News.

The weekly trademark news initiative is a part of their pro bono work and is aimed at spreading trademark awareness. You are free to share the news with appropriate attribution and backlink to the source.

Disclaimer: Kindly note that the news bulletin has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to [email protected] for corrections and take down. 

Total Page Visits: 223 - Today Page Visits: 223

Related Posts

Tags:

Leave a Comment

logo

Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Contact BananaIP

Write to us at [email protected]


BananaIP Counsels
No 40, 2nd floor, 3rd Main Road,
JC Industrial Estate, Kanakapura Road,
Bangalore 560 062.

Quick Contact

SOME OF OUR CLIENTS

Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Sitemap
Copyright © 2004-2019 BananaIP Counsels. All Rights Reserved.

Application Download Button From App Store
Speak with an IP Expert Today
close slider
css.php