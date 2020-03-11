50% Decrease in the Trademark Applications Examined this Week

50% Decrease in the Trademark Applications Examined this Week, 6503 Trademark Registration Granted this Week and more. These statistics have been compiled from the official journal of the trademark office published weekly on Mondays.

INDIAN TRADEMARK STATISTICS

The Indian Trademark Office had an overall decrease in its working capacity as can been seen from the table below. The total number of trademark applications examined has decreased by fifty percent (50%). Similarly, there has been a decrease of twenty seven percent (27%) in the total number of renewal notices issued. However, we can also see an increase of twenty percent (20%) in the total number of registrations granted.

Weekly Indian Trademark Statistics

Particulars Last Week This Week Change in % Total Trademark Applications Examined by Trademark Office 5700 2823 A decrease of 50% Total Applications Disposed through Show Cause Hearings 6111 4136 A decrease of 32% Total Applications Published in the Trademark Journal 8258 8630 An increase of 5% Total Registrations Granted 5760 6890 An increase of 20% Total Hearing Notices Issued 9698 8861 A decrease of 9% Total Renewal Notices Issued 2614 1912 A decrease of 27%

Trademark Statistics by Office

Total Number of New Applications Received between March 4th, 2020 to March 11th, 2020

Sr. No Jurisdiction New Applications Examined Published Registered 1 AHMEDABAD 811 165 1147 875 2 CHENNAI 1381 266 1416 1128 3 DELHI 2365 497 3004 2545 4 KOLKATA 354 75 332 242 5 MUMBAI 1445 318 2077 1713 Total 6356 1321 7976 6503

Yearly Trademark Statistics

Trademark Statistics from January 1st, 2020 to March 11th, 2020

Total Number of Trademark Applications Filed – 70779

Total Number of Trademark Applications Examined – 30779

Total Number of Trademark Applications Published – 70126

Total Number of Trademark Applications Registered – 65085

