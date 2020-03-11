50% Decrease in the Trademark Applications Examined this Week
50% Decrease in the Trademark Applications Examined this Week, 6503 Trademark Registration Granted this Week and more. These statistics have been compiled from the official journal of the trademark office published weekly on Mondays.
INDIAN TRADEMARK STATISTICS
The Indian Trademark Office had an overall decrease in its working capacity as can been seen from the table below. The total number of trademark applications examined has decreased by fifty percent (50%). Similarly, there has been a decrease of twenty seven percent (27%) in the total number of renewal notices issued. However, we can also see an increase of twenty percent (20%) in the total number of registrations granted.
Weekly Indian Trademark Statistics
|Particulars
|Last Week
|This Week
|Change in %
|Total Trademark Applications Examined by Trademark Office
|5700
|2823
|A decrease of 50%
|Total Applications Disposed through Show Cause Hearings
|6111
|4136
|A decrease of 32%
|Total Applications Published in the Trademark Journal
|8258
|8630
|An increase of 5%
|Total Registrations Granted
|5760
|6890
|An increase of 20%
|Total Hearing Notices Issued
|9698
|8861
|A decrease of 9%
|Total Renewal Notices Issued
|2614
|1912
|A decrease of 27%
Trademark Statistics by Office
Total Number of New Applications Received between March 4th, 2020 to March 11th, 2020
|Sr. No
|Jurisdiction
|New Applications
|Examined
|Published
|Registered
|1
|AHMEDABAD
|811
|165
|1147
|875
|2
|CHENNAI
|1381
|266
|1416
|1128
|3
|DELHI
|2365
|497
|3004
|2545
|4
|KOLKATA
|354
|75
|332
|242
|5
|MUMBAI
|1445
|318
|2077
|1713
|Total
|6356
|1321
|7976
|6503
Yearly Trademark Statistics
Trademark Statistics from January 1st, 2020 to March 11th, 2020
- Total Number of Trademark Applications Filed – 70779
- Total Number of Trademark Applications Examined – 30779
- Total Number of Trademark Applications Published – 70126
- Total Number of Trademark Applications Registered – 65085
Authored and compiled by Shreya Chaddha & Uma T.S
