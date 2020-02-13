+91-80-26860424 / 34

Call Us Today

LinkedIn

Search
Contact Us
logo
Contact Us
mobile logo
 

40619 Trademarks Granted till Date in 2020, 42699 Trademarks Filed

BananaIP Counsels > Intellectual Property  > 40619 Trademarks Granted till Date in 2020, 42699 Tradema...
13 February 2020
0 Cmnts

40619 Trademarks Granted till Date in 2020, 42699 Trademarks Filed

Posted by BananaIP Trademark Attorneys
in Intellectual Property
Decorative

40619 trademarks granted till date in 2020, 42699 trademarks filed and more. These statistics have been compiled from the official journal of the trademark office published weekly on Mondays.

INDIAN TRADEMARK STATISTICS

The Indian Trademark Office had a slow week as can been seen from the table below. The total number of registrations granted has decreased by fourteen percent (14%). Similarly, there has been a decrease of eleven percent (11%) in the total number of hearing notices issued. However, we also saw an increase of ten percent (10%) in the total trademark applications examined.

Weekly Indian Trademark Statistics

ParticularsLast WeekThis WeekChange in %
Total Trademark Applications Examined by Trademark Office82979112An increase of 10%
Total Applications Disposed through Show Cause Hearings58945832A decrease of 1%
Total Applications Published in the Trademark Journal88558783A decrease of .8%
Total Registrations Granted74446407A decrease of 14%
Total Hearing Notices Issued102989124A decrease of 11%
Total Renewal Notices Issued24403272An increase of 34%

Trademark Statistics by Office

Total Number of New Applications Received between February 5th, 2020 to February 12th, 2020

 Sr. NoJurisdictionNew ApplicationsExaminedPublishedRegistered
1AHMEDABAD11475751287883
2CHENNAI16587351522904
3DELHI3117154629502409
4KOLKATA503274508218
5MUMBAI200393517551602
Total 8428406580226016

Yearly Trademark Statistics

Trademark Statistics from January 1st, 2020 to February 12th, 2020

  • Total Number of Trademark Applications Filed – 42699
  • Total Number of Trademark Applications Examined – 20768
  • Total Number of Trademark Applications Published – 40323
  • Total Number of Trademark Applications Registered – 40619

 

Authored and compiled by Shreya Chaddha & Uma T.S

About BIP’s Trademark Attorneys

The Trademark News Bulletin is brought to you by the Trademark/Copyright, IP Transactional Strategy Divisions of BananaIP Counsels, a Top IP Firm in India. Led by Sanjeeth Hegde, BIP’s Trademark Attorneys are among the leading experts in the field. If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please write to [email protected] with the subject: Trademark News.

The weekly trademark news initiative is a part of their pro bono work and is aimed at spreading trademark awareness. You are free to share the news with appropriate attribution and backlink to the source.

Disclaimer: Kindly note that the news bulletin has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to [email protected] for corrections and take down. 

Total Page Visits: 259 - Today Page Visits: 259

Related Posts

Tags:

Leave a Comment

logo

Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Contact BananaIP

Write to us at [email protected]


BananaIP Counsels
No 40, 2nd floor, 3rd Main Road,
JC Industrial Estate, Kanakapura Road,
Bangalore 560 062.

Quick Contact

SOME OF OUR CLIENTS

Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Sitemap
Copyright © 2004-2019 BananaIP Counsels. All Rights Reserved.

Application Download Button From App Store
Speak with an IP Expert Today
close slider
css.php