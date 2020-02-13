40619 Trademarks Granted till Date in 2020, 42699 Trademarks Filed

40619 trademarks granted till date in 2020, 42699 trademarks filed and more. These statistics have been compiled from the official journal of the trademark office published weekly on Mondays.

INDIAN TRADEMARK STATISTICS

The Indian Trademark Office had a slow week as can been seen from the table below. The total number of registrations granted has decreased by fourteen percent (14%). Similarly, there has been a decrease of eleven percent (11%) in the total number of hearing notices issued. However, we also saw an increase of ten percent (10%) in the total trademark applications examined.

Weekly Indian Trademark Statistics

Particulars Last Week This Week Change in % Total Trademark Applications Examined by Trademark Office 8297 9112 An increase of 10% Total Applications Disposed through Show Cause Hearings 5894 5832 A decrease of 1% Total Applications Published in the Trademark Journal 8855 8783 A decrease of .8% Total Registrations Granted 7444 6407 A decrease of 14% Total Hearing Notices Issued 10298 9124 A decrease of 11% Total Renewal Notices Issued 2440 3272 An increase of 34%

Trademark Statistics by Office

Total Number of New Applications Received between February 5th, 2020 to February 12th, 2020

Sr. No Jurisdiction New Applications Examined Published Registered 1 AHMEDABAD 1147 575 1287 883 2 CHENNAI 1658 735 1522 904 3 DELHI 3117 1546 2950 2409 4 KOLKATA 503 274 508 218 5 MUMBAI 2003 935 1755 1602 Total 8428 4065 8022 6016

Yearly Trademark Statistics

Trademark Statistics from January 1st, 2020 to February 12th, 2020

Total Number of Trademark Applications Filed – 42699

Total Number of Trademark Applications Examined – 20768

Total Number of Trademark Applications Published – 40323

Total Number of Trademark Applications Registered – 40619

Authored and compiled by Shreya Chaddha & Uma T.S

