World IP Day 2025: Wishing You a Soulful and Musical Intellectual Property Celebration

Summary World IP Day 2025 celebrates the vital role of music creators and the importance of protecting musical creativity through intellectual property rights. This year's theme, "Music and IP: Accelerating Creativity", highlights how IP empowers musicians to share their creative art while sustaining their livelihoods. We call for respect, recognition, and stronger support systems for music creators worldwide. Wishing you a Soulful and Musical World IP Day.

Music has always been, and will always remain, an integral part of our lives. At the heart of every song, tune, and beat are music creators who deserve respect, recognition, and reward. The IP system must enable and uphold what matters to them.

— Dr. Kalyan C. Kankanala

On this World Intellectual Property Day 2025, we come together to celebrate the universal language of humanity — Music — and the critical role that intellectual property plays in nurturing and protecting musical creativity.

This year’s theme, “Music and IP: Accelerating Creativity”, reminds us that behind every song that touches our hearts lies creators whose passion, effort, and originality deserve recognition and respect. It highlights how IP rights empower musicians, composers, lyricists, producers, and countless others in the music ecosystem to share their creative and expressive art with the world, while retaining the ability to earn a living from their creative genius.

The Power of Music and the Role of IP

Music transcends boundaries. It carries emotion, preserves culture, fosters connection, and inspires social change. From ancient folk traditions to cutting-edge digital soundscapes, music has been central to human expression and societal evolution.

Intellectual Property — particularly copyrights, related rights, and increasingly brands, Designs, and Patents — forms the foundation that enables this creative spirit to flourish. By safeguarding the interests of creators and encouraging fair use, IP not only incentivizes creativity and innovation but also ensures that diverse voices are heard, shared, and celebrated across the globe.

Why Celebrating Music and IP Matters

World IP Day 2025 reminds us that every beat, lyric, and melody carries value — both emotional and economic. When we respect the IP rights of music creators, we fuel a sustainable creative economy, open new avenues for collaboration, and ensure that creativity remains a vibrant, living force for generations to come.

At a time when technology is rapidly changing how music is made, shared, and experienced, it is more important than ever to strengthen the systems that support and protect musical creativity. By doing so, we uphold not just the rights of creators but also the spirit of humanity itself.

A Moment for Reflection and Action

As we celebrate the magic of music today, let us also reaffirm our collective responsibility: to value music creators, respect rights, and ensure that the future of music is bright, inclusive, and sustainable.

World IP Day is not just a tribute to the past and present — it is a promise to the future of music innovation, creativity, and human connection.

Music Creators in India

On the occasion of this World IP Day, Dr. Kalyan Kankanala has written a thoughtful note on the position of music creators within India’s evolving music copyright ecosystem.

You may read the article here.

Once again, wishing you all a soulful and musical day, and many more to come.

You Might Also Want To Read