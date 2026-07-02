Your Own Website as Your Worst Enemy: Novamax and the Design Registration Prior Publication Problem

Summary Novamax Industries LLP, a manufacturer of coolers and fans, registered a cooler design and sued Prem Appliances for selling allegedly identical products and using a mark mimicking Novamax's trade name. When Prem Appliances moved for summary dismissal, the Delhi High Court found that Novamax had itself published the suit design through sales under the ZEPHYR brand and display on its own website before filing the design registration application. The court held that the design infringement claim had no real prospect of succeeding and dismissed it. However, the passing off claim was allowed to continue to trial, the court holding that passing off is a distinct common law right that cannot be summarily extinguished without affording a party the opportunity to lead evidence.

Background

Design registration prior publication is one of the most self-inflicted wounds in Indian IP litigation, and a 2026 ruling from the Delhi High Court offers an instructive, if uncomfortable, lesson in why the sequence of commercialisation and registration matters enormously.

Novamax Industries LLP (“Novamax”) was incorporated in July 2018 and entered the business of manufacturing and selling electrical goods, including air coolers and fans. Between August and December 2018, Novamax engaged an external company, Hongyi JIG Rapid Technologies, to design and develop distinctive product designs. On the strength of that work, Novamax applied for and became the registered proprietor of several designs in Class 23-04 covering coolers, including design registration nos. 322384-001, 322384-002, 323421-001, 330044-004, 330044-002, and 331964-001. The application for design no. 322384-002 was filed on 19 October 2019.

In the third week of March 2021, Novamax discovered that Prem Appliances & Anr (“Prem Appliances”) was manufacturing and selling coolers bearing a design identical to registered design no. 322384-002. Novamax also alleged that Prem Appliances was selling these goods under the mark AROKING together with a sub-mark NOVA, the dominant element of Novamax’s own trade name. Novamax filed suit before the Delhi High Court in CS(COMM) 177/2021, seeking relief for design infringement, passing off, and related reliefs including delivery up and rendition of accounts.

The court granted an ex-parte ad-interim injunction on 16 April 2021. Prem Appliances moved to vacate that order, and on 16 January 2023 the court obliged, recording a finding that Prem Appliances had raised a credible challenge to the validity of the suit design on the ground of prior publication, and that the said ground was available as a defence under Section 22(3) of the Designs Act, 2000 (“Designs Act”). The second defendant settled during the pendency of the suit, and a consent decree was passed against it.

Prem Appliances then filed a summary dismissal application, seeking a judgment in its favour on the ground that the suit, both on infringement and on passing off, had no real prospect of succeeding. It also sought punitive damages of Rs. 50 lakhs against Novamax.

Issues Before the Court

Section 19(1)(b), Designs Act: Whether the suit design (no. 322384-002) was liable to cancellation on the ground of publication in India prior to the date of registration. Section 22(3) defence: Whether the ground of invalidity was available as a defence in a suit for design infringement. Whether the suit for design infringement had any real prospect of succeeding in light of the documented prior publication. Whether the claim for passing off, as part of a composite suit, was liable to summary dismissal even if the design infringement claim failed.

Prem Appliances’ Arguments

The suit design was published and sold before the date of the registration application. Invoices filed by Novamax itself showed that coolers bearing the suit design were sold under the mark ZEPHYR prior to 19 October 2019. A screenshot from Novamax’s own website, novamaxindustries.com, confirmed that the ZEPHYR cooler was displayed for sale online as early as 24 March 2019. Para 14 of Novamax’s own plaint admitted that goods under the suit design were publicly advertised and sold through print and electronic media, including the plaintiff’s website, constituting design registration prior publication. The 16 January 2023 order had already recorded that the prior publication ground was prima facie made out and was available as a defence under Section 22(3) of the Designs Act. Section 19(1)(b) expressly provides that a design registration is liable to cancellation where the design has been published in India prior to the date of registration. There was no prospect of the infringement claim surviving this finding. On passing off: the plaint lacked the essential ingredients under Section 2(d) of the Designs Act and the definition of ‘trade mark’ in the Trade Marks Act, 1999 (“Trade Marks Act”). The prayer clause was similarly deficient. Section 4(b) of the Designs Act bars registration of a design that is not new or original; the suit design failed this test given the prior commercialisation by Novamax itself.



Novamax’s Arguments

On infringement, Novamax’s counsel substantially conceded the difficulty arising from the 16 January 2023 order and offered no fresh explanation. On passing off, the plaint did contain the necessary averments. Paragraphs 18 and 19 described the features of shape and configuration of the impugned goods, the fraudulent imitation, and the defendant’s use of a mark incorporating NOVA. Paragraph 33(b) had specifically prayed for relief against passing off and court fees had been paid on that prayer. A plaint carries only material facts and is not itself evidence. Whether passing off is established must be determined at trial after evidence is led. Novamax also asserted a separate copyright in the artistic works embodied in the design under Sections 2(c) and 11 of the Designs Act. The Full Bench in Carlsberg Breweries A/S vs. Som Distilleries and Breweries Ltd., (2019) 256 DLT 1 (FB), held that a composite suit for design infringement and passing off is maintainable. The Division Bench in Crocs Inc. USA vs. BATA India and Ors., (2025) SCC Online Del 4626, further held that even where the infringement claim fails, the court may still find passing off made out on the same facts.



Court’s Observations and Analysis

The Prior Publication Verdict on Design Infringement

The court noted that the central question on infringement was a short one: could a design that the proprietor itself had published and sold before filing the registration application enjoy valid protection? The court found the answer was plainly no. Novamax’s own invoices showed that coolers manufactured using the suit design were sold under the ZEPHYR mark on dates preceding 19 October 2019. Beyond the invoices, the court observed that Novamax’s own website had displayed the cooler bearing the suit design for sale as early as 24 March 2019, nearly seven months before the application was filed.

The court held that what mattered under Section 19(1)(b) of the Designs Act was whether the design itself had been published in India before the date of registration, not what name appeared on the product. The publication at novamaxindustries.com on 24 March 2019 and the pre-application invoices collectively constituted design registration prior publication within the meaning of the statute.

Under Section 22(3) of the Designs Act, invalidity is expressly available as a defence in infringement proceedings, and Prem Appliances had properly raised it. The court concluded that the suit on design infringement had no real prospect of succeeding and allowed the summary dismissal application to that extent.

Why Passing Off Survives the Wreckage

The court’s reasoning on passing off was rooted in the distinction between statutory infringement and the common law right to restrain passing off. The court observed that passing off is a sui generis common law remedy aimed at protecting hard-earned goodwill and reputation. Unlike infringement, which turns on registration, passing off requires proof of goodwill, misrepresentation, and actual or likely damage, all of which must be established through evidence at trial.

The court held that the plaint, read holistically, did contain sufficient material facts for a passing off action. Paragraphs 18 and 19 referred to features of shape and configuration, to the fraudulent imitation of the plaintiff’s design, and to the defendant’s adoption of the NOVA sub-mark to trade upon Novamax’s reputation. The court further observed that the defendant’s written statement had not traversed these specific averments on passing off.

The court reasoned that dismissing the passing off claim at the summary stage without affording Novamax the opportunity to lead evidence would be improper. The Full Bench in Carlsberg Breweries A/S vs. Som Distilleries, (2019) 256 DLT 1 (FB), had held that a composite suit for design infringement and passing off is maintainable and that evidence to prove both claims may be common. The Division Bench in Crocs Inc. USA vs. BATA India and Ors., (2025) SCC Online Del 4626, reinforced this position, holding that even where a design infringement claim is not made out, the court can adjudicate the passing off claim on the same facts and grant relief if warranted.

The court further noted that a plaint is a pleading of facts, not itself proof. Whether those facts, once proved by evidence, disclose a case of passing off is for the trial court to determine after both sides have been heard. In a case where the written statement had not even denied the passing off averments in any substantive way, allowing a summary dismissal of that claim would cut off the inquiry prematurely.

Findings

In view of the observations and the arguments presented by both the parties, the Delhi High Court held that:

The suit design (registration no. 322384-002) was published in India prior to the date of the registration application, through sales under the ZEPHYR mark and display on Novamax’s own website, and the ground of invalidity under Section 22(3) of the Designs Act was available as a defence. The suit for design infringement had no real prospect of succeeding and was dismissed. The composite suit for passing off contained sufficient averments to constitute a valid cause of action, and the claim for passing off was not liable to summary dismissal. The summary dismissal application was allowed in part, with the infringement claim dismissed and the passing off claim allowed to proceed to trial. The punitive damages claim by Prem Appliances was not granted at this stage. The matter was listed for further proceedings on 17 September 2026.



Case Citation: Novamax Industries LLP vs. Prem Appliances & Anr, CS(COMM) 177/2021 & I.A. 13748/2021, High Court of Delhi, decided on 19 June 2026. Available at http://indiankanoon.org/doc/79029798/

Authored by Gaurav Mishra, IP Attorney, BananaIP Counsels