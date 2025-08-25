Newer ‘Blue-Jay’ Mark knocked off the League

Summary In this case, Major League Baseball Properties Inc., proprietor of the ‘BLUE JAYS’ mark, sought cancellation of the respondents’ registered mark ‘BLUE-JAY’ in Class 25 for apparel. The High Court found Major League to be the prior adopter and user, held the respondents’ adoption to be in bad faith, and ordered the removal of the impugned mark from the Trade Marks Register.

Background of the Parties

Petitioner: The petitioner, Major League Baseball Properties Inc. registered in the State of New York, (“MLB”), is the intellectual property holding company for Major League Baseball (baseball club franchise). The petitioner adopted ‘BLUE JAYS’/’TORONTO BLUE JAYS’ in 1976 for Major League Baseball and registered around 170 related marks globally.

Additionally, the petitioner maintains its official websites, viz. https://www.mlb.com and www.mlb.com/bluejays, through which its merchandise and services are made available to consumers all around the world. The petitioner also has a substantial presence across various social media platforms. MLB also filed applications for ‘BLUE JAYS’ in India in various classes, starting from 1983. The table below lists out the Indian applications:

TORONTO BLUE JAYS – App/Reg No. 499182, Class 25, Date of Filing: 11.10.1983

TORONTO BLUE JAYS – App/Reg No. 499209, Class 16, Date of Filing: 11.10.1988

– App/Reg No. 499156, Class 16, Date of Filing: 11.10.1988

– App/Reg No. 499259, Class 25, Date of Filing: 11.10.1988

BLUE JAYS – App/Reg No. 5245514, Class 41, Date of Filing: 13.12.2021

BLUE JAYS – App/Reg No. 5245513, Class 41, Date of Filing: 13.12.2021

– App/Reg No. 5319401, Class 25, Date of Filing: 08.02.2022

Respondents:

The respondents in this case, Mr. Ajay Kumar Gupta and Mr. Sumit Vijay, are partners of a partnership firm trading as M/s PMS Creations, based at New Delhi. Their business involves manufacturing and trading in shirts, blazers, suits, waistcoats, pants, trousers, jeans, jackets, and other readymade garments and allied products under the trademark ‘BLUE-JAY’.

The Respondents’ mark ‘BLUE-JAY’ was applied for in India in 1998 for apparel and was registered in 2017.

Timeline of Events

The chronological sequence of events leading to the present rectification petition is outlined below:

19th August 1998: The respondents (originally as A.S. Creation) applied for registration of ‘BLUE-JAY’ on a ‘proposed to be used’ basis via application no. 815236, Class 25.

25th August 2003: The mark was advertised and published.

03rd February 2004: MLB, on learning of the advertisement, filed a Notice of Opposition.

09th November 2004: The erstwhile applicants (A.S. Creation) filed their Counter Statement.

22nd July 2011: The mark ‘BLUE-JAY’ was assigned to M/s PMS Creations, the Respondents’ partnership firm.

MLB was unable to file its evidence in support of the Notice of Opposition within the statutory period. MLB then filed an Interlocutory Petition seeking condonation of delay.

08th October 2015: The Deputy Registrar of Trade Marks ordered that the Opposition stood abandoned due to the delay and dismissed the same.

MLB appealed this abandonment order (OA/6/2016/TM/DEL) before the Intellectual Property Appellate Board (“IPAB”). After abolition of the IPAB, the appeal was transferred to the High Court and renumbered as C.A.(COMM.IPD-TM) 152/2022.

08th June 2017: The the mark ‘BLUE-JAY’ proceeded to registration, while the appeal before the High Court was pending.

25th September 2023: The High Court passed an order (in C.A.(COMM.IPD-TM) 152/2022) permitting MLB to pursue remedies by way of a cancellation (rectification) petition.

MLB subsequently filed the present rectification petition under Section 57 of the Trade Marks Act. MLB’s claim was based on prior adoption, transborder reputation and goodwill, and allegations of dishonest adoption by the Respondents.

Issues

Whether MLB’s adoption and use of the mark ‘BLUE JAYS’ grants it superior rights over the Respondents’ registered ‘BLUE-JAY’ mark. Whether the Respondents adopted ‘BLUE-JAY’ dishonestly and in bad faith. Whether the registration of ‘BLUE-JAY’ should be cancelled from the Trade Marks Register.

Analysis

The Court analysed submissions against the issues and stated as follows:

A. On Adoption and Good Faith

The Court found the respondents’ story for adopting the mark “BLUE-JAY” inconsistent and unreliable. It reiterated the principle that dishonest adoption cannot be legitimised by later commercial success or extended use.

“18. …where the very adoption of the mark is tainted with dishonest intention, no subsequent user or volume of sales can clean the vices of dishonesty…

19. …the respondent nos.1 and 2 claimed to have adopted the said impugned mark ‘BLUE-JAY’, drawing inspiration from the North American bird of the same name. However, surprisingly, and to the contrary, in the present cancellation proceeding, the respondent nos.1 and 2 have sprung up with a story that… the impugned mark was inspired from a resort in Panipat, Haryana, which was never their case and is a new introduction for the first time. …This shows that the respondent nos.1 and 2 have now concocted an entirely new explanation/ story about the reason/ justification for adoption of the impugned mark ‘BLUE-JAY’.

20. …It, prima facie, seems to be an afterthought since the respondent nos.1 and 2 were failing to provide any cogent and convincing reason/ justification… The same, primarily, reflects the respondent nos.1 and 2’s mala fide and dishonest intentions to appropriate and ride upon the worldwide reputation and goodwill associated with the petitioner.”

B. On Similarity of Marks

While examining the similarity, the Court observed that the two marks were almost identical, with only minimal typographical differences.

“21. …the only distinction between the rival marks, ‘BLUE JAYS’ of the petitioner and ‘BLUE-JAY’ of the respondent nos.1 and 2, is that the respondent nos.1 and 2 have merely omitted letter ‘S’ from ‘JAYS’ and inserted a hyphen ‘-’ between the words ‘BLUE’ and ‘JAY’.”

C. On Prior User Rights

The Court noted that MLB was the undisputed prior adopter and user of the ‘BLUE JAYS’ mark, with sufficient evidence of its presence in India well before the respondents’ registration.

“24. …respondent nos.1 and 2 have nowhere denied nor is it their case, that they were unaware of the petitioner and/ or its trademark ‘BLUE JAYS’, or that petitioner is not a prior world-wide user of the trademark ‘BLUE JAYS’… It is thus highly unlikely that the respondent nos.1 and 2 were unaware of the petitioner’s trademark ‘BLUE JAYS’ when they were applying for registration of the impugned mark ‘BLUE-JAY’.”

“26. …the petitioner has placed sufficient material like the presence of ‘BLUE JAYS’ marks on its websites, which are accessible in India since the year 1996… and the broadcasting of the MLB matches in India at least since the year 1997. The same are sufficient… to have established ‘use’, which need not be actual/physical, in India.

27. Even otherwise, it is well established that the rights of a ‘prior user’ override the right of a subsequent user, even if it involves a registered trademark. The rule of being a ‘first user’ is a seminal part of the TM Act and, in fact, has been recognized. So much so, the Hon’ble Supreme Court held in Neon Laboratories Ltd v. Medical Technologies Ltd. & Ors. … that the right of a ‘prior user’ is superior to a registrant of the trademark…”

D. On Bad Faith

The Court found that the respondents’ inability to give a credible origin for ‘BLUE-JAY’, coupled with its close resemblance to MLB’s mark, demonstrated a dishonest intent and adoption in bad faith.

“23. …the adoption per se of the impugned mark ‘BLUE-JAY’ by the respondent nos.1 and 2 was/ being shrouded under a dark cloud of suspicion, the same was/ is bad and without any cogent/ plausible reason(s)/ justification(s).”

“32. If the ‘purpose’ of adoption of a trademark is found to be in doubt, it can be inferred that the registration of the trademark is tainted in ‘bad faith’ and the same may be taken off the Register of Trade Marks.

33. …there is no shred of doubt that the same was indeed dishonest and in ‘bad faith’ and is thus liable to cancelled and removed from the Register of Trade Marks.”

E. On Registrant’s Lack of Supporting Evidence

The Court observed that the respondents had no evidence to justify or support their adoption of the mark, reinforcing MLB’s position as the undisputed prior user:

“34. …there is/ are ‘no document(s)’ in support of the adoption of the impugned mark by the respondent nos.1 and 2, particularly since they themselves have claimed user after 22 years of the petitioner’s trademark. The aforesaid, are thus sufficient for this Court to conclude that the petitioner is the undisputed ‘prior user’ of the trademark ‘BLUE JAYS’.”

F. On Registration in the same Class

The Court clarified that under Section 57 of the Trade Marks Act, a cancellation action is not dependent on the opponent holding a registration in the same class as the impugned mark.

“36. …it is also not mandatory under Section 57 of the TM Act that an Opponent/ Person Aggrieved like the petitioner, has to be a Registered Proprietor of a trademark in the same Class as the Registrant like the respondent nos. 1 and 2.”

Order

The High Court passed the order in favour of the petitioner and directed the Registrar of Trade Marks to cancel and remove the registration of the respondent’s mark ‘BLUE-JAY’ from the Register of Trade Marks. The parties were left to bear their own costs.

Citation: Major League Baseball Properties Inc. v. Manish Vijay & Ors., C.O. (COMM.IPD-TM) 279/2023, dated 1st July, 2025 by Justice Saurabh Banerjee, Delhi High Court.