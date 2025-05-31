Astrology Meets IP – Zodiac Strategies for the Week Ahead (June 1–7)

Summary This week’s IP-Astro continues its playful journey into how zodiac signs might symbolically engage with IP matters, especially as Gemini season invites collaboration and shared ideas. From co-ownership to licensing clarity, the themes are designed to inspire fun and creative thinking around intellectual property. As always, this is for entertainment—not legal advice!

Innovation is no longer limited to the laboratory. In today’s environment, it lives in code, design files, datasets, and brand identities. This week places the spotlight on how well your intellectual property strategy aligns with your business goals — especially in high-growth, high-tech sectors like artificial intelligence, SaaS, and data platforms. Whether you are developing a new product or refining your legal footing, this is a good time to look at what is already working and what needs better protection.

Here is how each sign may navigate the world of intellectual property this week.

♈︎ Aries (Mesh) (March 21 – April 19)

You are likely finalising a new feature, product, or model. The instinct may be to file a patent application immediately, but this week is better suited for reviewing your claims with a professional. India does not grant patents for software per se, but software that demonstrates a technical effect — such as controlling hardware, improving system performance, or applying AI to solve a specific technical problem — may still be eligible. Focus on how your innovation interacts with hardware or achieves a technical result. What you draft now will determine the scope you can defend later.

♉︎ Taurus (Vrishabha) (April 20 – May 20)

You may be building long-term business value in the form of operating procedures, customer insights, or training datasets. Instead of attempting to register everything, this is a good week to formalise what should be retained as a trade secret. Trade secrets do not require registration, but they must be actively protected through access controls, clear contracts, and internal policy. Quiet protection aligns with your temperament — and it is effective.

♊︎ Gemini (Mithun) (May 21 – June 20)

You may be pitching, partnering, or onboarding collaborators. If you are sharing an early-stage idea or codebase, review your non-disclosure agreements and internal access protocols. Most Indian startups use the same outdated NDA for every situation. You need one that actually reflects what is being shared — especially in AI-led or data-sensitive projects. You can still be fast-moving and open, but legal discipline will help you protect the upside.

♋︎ Cancer (Karka) (June 21 – July 22)

You may be co-developing a product or contributing to a shared build — perhaps a healthcare application, an AI dashboard, or a logistics solution. Clarify who owns the final output and under which name the intellectual property is being filed. Inventorship must reflect actual contribution. If you are filing under a company name, ensure that proper assignment documents are signed. It is easy to ignore these steps early. It is difficult to fix them later.

♌︎ Leo (Simha) (July 23 – August 22)

Your brand presence is strong — whether as a founder, team lead, or campaign face. If your startup’s visibility is linked to you personally, check whether your name, likeness, and digital identity are covered in your agreements. Personality rights are enforceable in India, but they must be documented to be protected. If your image is being used on old marketing material or by former partners, request a formal takedown or clarification. This is not a matter of ego. It is a matter of control.

♍︎ Virgo (Kanya) (August 23 – September 22)

You may be drafting or reviewing agreements — whether with vendors, employees, or technical contributors. One clause deserves special attention: invention assignment. In India, unless an employee or consultant has signed an assignment, they retain the rights to what they create, even if you paid for it. This is especially critical for startups building AI tools or software infrastructure. Check every template. You will thank yourself later.

♎︎ Libra (Tula) (September 23 – October 22)

You may be structuring a licensing deal, data agreement, or technology collaboration. This week, focus on field-of-use clauses. Instead of selling your solution outright, consider licensing it for specific use cases or industries. Many Indian firms now generate recurring revenue by retaining core IP and offering usage-based licences. A balanced approach can keep your IP with you, while still creating space for commercial partnerships.

♏︎ Scorpio (Vrischika) (October 23 – November 21)

You may notice that someone is building on your past work — whether it is visual branding, pitch language, or technical layout. While it may not qualify as a full infringement yet, now is the time to reinforce your IP perimeter. Update your copyright notices, trademark usage guidelines, or terms of service. Do not act emotionally or impulsively. Instead, use soft enforcement measures to remind others where your boundaries lie.

♐︎ Sagittarius (Dhanu) (November 22 – December 21)

You are exploring new markets — maybe through product licensing, cross-border publishing, or tech exports. If you have already filed for a patent in India, use this week to evaluate whether a PCT application would help preserve your rights internationally. The Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) gives you more time to enter individual countries while holding your priority date. It is the ideal route for startups seeking to go global without rushing legal strategy.

♑︎ Capricorn (Makar) (December 22 – January 19)

You may be scaling operations or onboarding strategic hires. Use this opportunity to conduct a quick IP audit. Are all your logos registered? Have you received signed assignments for design files and source code? Is your open-source usage documented with licences? Many growing businesses lose track of foundational IP elements during scaling. You are known for discipline. Apply it to your intangible assets this week.

♒︎ Aquarius (Kumbha) (January 20 – February 18)

You are likely working on something collaborative and decentralised — such as open-source frameworks, co-authored research, or multi-institution projects. This week, confirm whether your contribution is traceable and properly credited. Attribution is not just an academic courtesy. It is a legal signal of your connection to the work. Indian researchers and developers increasingly rely on author IDs, repository logs, and contributor licences to safeguard visibility. Add your name where it counts.

♓︎ Pisces (Meena) (February 19 – March 20)

You may be developing something conceptually rich — generative art, machine-written narratives, or audiovisual work using AI tools. While copyright law in India does not currently recognise AI as an author, it does protect human creativity that shapes or curates AI output. Retain your original inputs, edits, and revision history. These form the evidence you may need if someone else reuses your work and you wish to assert ownership.

Disclaimer

This column is written purely for fun and is meant for informational and entertainment purposes only. We do not claim to be experts in astrology. Our aim is simply to spread awareness about taking timely and appropriate intellectual property (IP) actions. The content provided here does not constitute legal advice. Readers are advised to consult a qualified professional for any specific legal or business matters. No responsibility will be taken for any actions undertaken based on this content. If you are seeking professional advice, please reach out to a duly qualified expert in the relevant field.