New Geographical Indications Registrations in India (April 2024–March 2025): 23 Additions Across States

Summary India added 23 new Geographical Indications between April 2024 and March 2025, bringing the total to 658. This post outlines state-wise and category-wise GI distributions, and provides detailed insights into each GI, including traditional crafts, food items, and agricultural products. These registrations preserve heritage and boost local economies.

Recent Additions to India’s GI Registry

India added 23 new Geographical Indications between April 2024 and March 2025, bringing the country’s total to 658 registered GIs. Below are the statistics and detailed descriptions of each newly registered GI.

Statistics: State-wise Distribution of New GIs (April 2024 – March 2025)

State/UT Number of GIs Percentage Uttar Pradesh 8 34.8% Assam 7 30.4% Gujarat 3 13.0% Andaman & Nicobar Islands 5 21.7% Total 23 100%

Category-wise Distribution

Category Number of GIs Percentage Handicraft 15 65.2% Manufactured 4 17.4% Agricultural 3 13.0% Food Stuff 1 4.3% Total 23 100%

Detailed Table of Newly Registered GIs (April 2024 – March 2025)

Sr. No. GI Details GI Logo 1. Name: Pilkhuwa Hand Block Print Textile

State: Uttar Pradesh

Description: Distinctive textile art featuring hand-block printing technique from Pilkhuwa. The craft uses wooden blocks carved with traditional designs and natural dyes for printing on cotton fabric. 2. Name: Banaras Metal Casting Craft

State: Uttar Pradesh

Description: Ancient metalwork from Varanasi using lost-wax casting technique. Artisans create intricate designs in metal, often depicting religious motifs and figures. 3. Name: Bareilly Cane & Bamboo Craft

State: Uttar Pradesh

Description: Fine craftwork using cane and bamboo from Bareilly region. Products include furniture, decorative items, and household goods with distinctive weaving patterns. 4. Name: Tharu Embroidery of Uttar Pradesh

State: Uttar Pradesh

Description: Traditional needlework with geometric patterns and vibrant colors created by the Tharu community. Features mirror work and distinctive stitching techniques. 5. Name: Bareilly Zari Zardoji

State: Uttar Pradesh

Description: Elaborate gold and silver thread embroidery on fabric. Known for intricate designs using metallic threads, sequins, and beads on velvet or silk. 6. Name: Banaras Tirangi Barfi

State: Uttar Pradesh

Description: Tri-colored sweet delicacy from Varanasi made with milk solids, sugar, and flavorings. Resembles the Indian flag with three distinct layers. 7. Name: Banaras Mural Painting State: Uttar Pradesh

Description: Traditional wall paintings from Varanasi depicting religious themes, especially scenes from Hindu mythology. Uses natural colors and distinctive stylization. 8. Name: Kutch Ajrakh

State: Gujarat

Description: Ancient block printing technique featuring natural dyes and complex geometric patterns. Involves a 16-step process using resist-printing methods with indigo and other natural colors. 9. Name: Bodo Aronai

State: Assam

Description:

Traditional woven textile used by Bodo women as a wrap or shawl, featuring distinctive red borders and geometric patterns on white background. 10. Name: Bodo Napham – Fermented Fish

State: Assam

Description: Traditional fermented fish preparation by the Bodo community. The fish is preserved through natural fermentation processes, giving it a distinctive flavor. 11. Name: Bodo Ondla

State: Assam

Description: Traditional food item made from rice flour, typically steamed and served during cultural celebrations in the Bodo community. 12. Name: Bodo Gwkha – Gwkhwi

State: Assam

Description: Traditional preparation made from dried fish and herbs, used as a condiment in Bodo cuisine. 13. Name: Bodo Jou Gwran

State: Assam

Description: Traditional rice beer of the Bodo community prepared through fermentation of rice with herbs and local ingredients. 14. Name: Bodo Jou Gishi

State: Assam

Description: Another variety of traditional alcoholic beverage made by fermenting rice and specific herbs known to the Bodo community. 15. Name: Bodo Maibra Jou Bidwi

State: Assam

Description: Specialized alcoholic beverage prepared for ceremonial purposes in the Bodo community using specific fermentation techniques. 16. Name: Bodo Narzi

State: Assam

Description: Special variety of paddy cultivated by the Bodo community, known for its distinctive aroma and texture. 17. Name: Nicobari Canoe - Hodi Craft

State: Andaman & Nicobar Islands

Description: Traditional dugout canoe made by indigenous Nicobarese using specific techniques and tree varieties. Used for fishing and transportation between islands. 18. Name: Nicobari Mat (Chatrai/Hileuoi)

State: Andaman & Nicobar Islands

Description: Handwoven mats made from pandanus leaves or similar fibers by the Nicobarese people, featuring distinctive patterns and weaving techniques. 19. Name: Andaman Karen Musley Rice

State: Andaman & Nicobar Islands

Description: Distinctive rice variety cultivated by the Karen community of Andaman using traditional farming methods. Known for its unique taste and texture. 20. Name: Nicobari Tavi-i-Ngaich (Virgin Coconut Oil)

State: Andaman & Nicobar Islands

Description: Pure coconut oil produced using traditional methods by the Nicobarese people. Extracted without heat processing to maintain nutritional properties. 21. Name: Nguat–Kuk'–'Khawtha' Coconut

State: Andaman & Nicobar Islands

Description: Unique coconut variety native to the Nicobar Islands with distinctive characteristics in size, flavor, and oil content. 22. Name: Padauk Wood Craft

State: Andaman & Nicobar Islands

Description: Crafts made from the distinctive red-colored Padauk wood native to the Andaman Islands. Used for furniture, decorative items, and souvenirs. 23. Name: Nihonshu/Japanese Sake

Country: Japan

Description:

Traditional Japanese rice wine produced through fermentation. It's the first Japanese GI registered in India showcasing international GI recognition. N.A.

Significance for Stakeholders

These new GI registrations provide exclusive rights to producers in the specified geographical regions, helping them:

Maintain product authenticity and build consumer trust Command premium pricing in domestic and international markets Preserve traditional knowledge and cultural heritage Create legal foundation for addressing counterfeit products Develop tourism opportunities around GI products

The growing GI registry reflects India’s commitment to safeguarding traditional knowledge while promoting regional specialties in the global marketplace.

Conclusion

The 2024-25 GI registrations demonstrate the continuing evolution of India’s geographical indications landscape. With each new registration, India strengthens its cultural heritage while creating economic opportunities for traditional producers across the country. Our robust GI registration process enables goods from other countries to also be protected under the Indian GI regime.

Article review by: Ashwini Arun

Accessibility review by: Kavya Sadashivan

You Might Also Want To Read