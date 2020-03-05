Indian Trademark Judgments – 2020

Lacoste S.A vs. Suresh Kumar Sharma (CS (Comm) No.534/19)

Decided On: 13.02.2020

Court: Patiala House Court, New Delhi District

Lacoste S.A., the French clothing major, had filed an application for a permanent injunction in the Delhi District Court against Suresh Kumar Sharma. Lacoste contends that Suresh Kumar Sharma was selling shirts bearing the “Lacoste” mark and thus infringing its trademark and passing off. The Court observed that Suresh Kumar Sharma had no right to use the “Lacoste” mark and further held that his actions led to undue enrichment and created confusion amongst the general public. Thus, the court granted permanent injunction restraining Suresh Kumar Sharma from using the “Lacoste” mark.

Available at: https://indiankanoon.org/doc/135422936/

Nike Innovate C.V vs. G.B. Shoe (CS (Comm) No.542/19)

Decided On: 22.01.2020

Court: Patiala House Court, New Delhi District

Delhi District Court has passed a permanent injunction against three footwear companies, G.B. Shoe, Vishal Footwear and New Hira Shoes, located in Agra, the Defendants, for violating the trademark(s) of Nike, the celebrated sports shoes manufacturer. Since its adoption in 1971, Nike has been using its brand name continuously worldwide and is the registered trademark holder of marks such as NIKE, SWOOSH (logo), etc. Based on the evidence and the reports submitted by the appointed Local Commissioner, the Court noted that the Defendants’ adoption and usage is creating undue enrichment by creating confusion in the minds of customers. The Court further ordered the Defendants to pay Nike a nominal damage of Rs. 50,000 each.

Available at: https://indiankanoon.org/doc/39474767/

Imagine Marketing Pvt. Ltd. vs Exotic Mile (CS (COMM) 519/2019)

Decided On: 21.01.2020

Court: Delhi High Court

Delhi High Court has passed an interim injunction against Exotic Mile, an audio-gadgets business firm, for violating the registered trademark “boAt” of Imagine Marketing Pvt. Ltd. Imagine Marketing is the proprietor of boAt, a well know electronic products supplier in India. It contended that Exotic Mile had dishonestly adopted the trademark “BOULT”, which is phonetically and deceptively similar to “boAt”. Further, it alleged that the usage of the tagline ‘UNPLUG YOURSELF’ by Exotic Mile was confusingly similar to its tagline ‘PLUG INTO NIRVANA’. The Court passed an interim injunction restraining Exotic Mile from using the trademark “BOULT” as well as the tagline ‘UNPLUG YOURSELF’.

Available at: https://indiankanoon.org/doc/168923956/

Marico Limited vs Abhijeet Bhansali (Notice of Motion No. 1094 of 2019 In COMIP No. 596 of 2019)

Decided On: 15.01.2020

Court: Bombay High Court

Marico Ltd., one of India’s leading FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods) company, had recently filed an application at the Bombay High Court, seeking an interim injunction against Abhijeet Bhansali, a YouTuber/V-Blogger who operates the YouTube channel “Bearded Chokra”. It was alleged by Marico that Abhijeet Bhansali in his video, made comments disparaging or denigrating Marico’s Parachute Coconut Oil, thus infringing its trademark “Parachute”. The Bombay High Court while passing an injunction against Abhijeet held that there was unauthorized use of the trademark “Parachute” and under the garb of educating the public one cannot provide misleading information to disparage any product. The court also ordered to take down the YouTube video uploaded by Abhijeet and emphasised the need for higher responsibility on the part of a social media influencer.

Available at: https://indiankanoon.org/doc/79649288/