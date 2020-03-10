Coordination Committee of WIPO nominates Mr. Daren Tang for post of Director General; WIPO Academy, RGNIIPM and NLU Nagpur to host WIPO-India Summer School and more

INDIA PATENT NEWS

WIPO Academy, RGNIIPM and NLU Nagpur to host WIPO-India Summer School

According to a public notice issued on 5th March 2020, WIPO Academy, Rajiv Gandhi National Institute for Intellectual Property Management (RGNIIPM) and National Law University (NLU), Nagpur will jointly host the WIPO – India Summer School in June, this year. As per the notice, the training program offers an opportunity to students and young professionals to delve deeper into the aspects of Intellectual Property Rights. The Summer School will be held between 1st and 12th of June 2020 and will be open to a maximum number of 50 participants only. All participants will be awarded a joint certificate from WIPO, RGNIIPM and NLU.

For more information on eligibility and registration procedure, please click here.

INTERNATIONAL PATENT NEWS

Coordination Committee of WIPO nominates Mr. Daren Tang for post of Director General

The Coordination Committee of WIPO has nominated Mr. Daren Tang, the Chief Executive of the Intellectual Property Office of Singapore (IPOS) for the post of Director General of WIPO. The new Director was nominated by the Committee after holding two rounds of voting. According to the official website of WIPO, Mr. Tang triumphed in the second round after securing 55 votes in total. In reference to the nomination of the new Director, the WIPO General Assembly held an extraordinary meeting on May 7th and 8th in order to confirm the Coordination Committee’s nomination. Mr. Tang will begin to discharge duties as the Director General of WIPO from 1st October 2020.

IP applications filed by foreign applicants continue to grow: CNIPA

According to the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA), the number of Intellectual Property applications filed by foreign applicants have continued to steadily grow in the country. As reported by Xinhua Net, countries like Japan, U.S.A and Germany have filed the maximum number of patent applications in China with 49,000, 39,000, and 16,000 applications, respectively. Furthermore, CNIPA received about 1,57,000 patent applications in 2019 marking an increase of 6% when compared to the preceding year. Similarly, the number of Trademark applications filed in China have also increased. In 2019, CNIPA received Patent and Trademark applications from 186 countries showing an increase of about 12%. According to Xinhua Net, the IP Office has accredited its success to stronger legislation and stricter actions taken by the office to keep infringement of IP in check.

EPO launches public consultation for EPC and PCT-EPO Guidelines

On 2nd March 2020, the European Patent Office launched a public consultation on the Guidelines for Examination in the European Patent Office (EPC Guidelines) and the Guidelines for Search and Examination at the European Patent Office as PCT Authority (PCT-EPO Guidelines). These Guidelines throw light on the practices and procedures that is to be followed during the examination of European and international applications. The Guidelines are revised annually to ensure that they are in-line with the latest legal developments. You may click here to access the official notification on the EPO website.

PLANT VARIETY REGISTERATIONS AND FARMERS’ RIGHTS UPDATE

Community Plant Variety Office of Europe celebrates 25th anniversary

The Community Plant Variety Office (CPVO), a European Union agency that manages the European Union system of Plant Variety Rights, is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. According to their official website, CPOV has processed more than 70,000 applications and has granted over 53,000 Plant Variety Rights protection. On the occasion of the 25th anniversary, the EU agency has compiled a circular bearing information about the working of the Community Plant Variety Rights (CPVR) system. The circular, titled – “Protecting New Plant Varieties in Europe since 1995,” is a compilation that consists of information in relation to the method of filing an application with the CPVR, benefits of the CPVR system, method of processing the applications received by CPVO and more. You may click here to access the CPVO circular.

Authored and compiled by Vibha Amarnath

