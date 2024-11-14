BananaIP Counsels Logo

Celebrating 20 Years of IP Excellence

Rummy Culture and Gameskraft Trademarks: Order to Take Down Infringing Online Gaming Websites and Apps

2 hours ago Case Reviews, Intellectual Property, Trademarks 40Views 1Like
Share

In the case of Gameskraft Technologies Private Limited & Anr. v. John Doe & Ors. before the Delhi High Court, the plaintiffs, Gameskraft Technologies Private Limited (“Gameskraft”), sought a permanent injunction against multiple rogue websites and unknown individuals (John Doe defendants) for trademark and copyright infringement, passing off, and unfair competition.

Gameskraft’s Case

Gameskraft operates several online gaming platforms, including “RummyCulture” and “RummyTime.” They submitted that various infringing websites had copied the layout, content, and marks of their gaming platforms, leading to consumer confusion and unjust enrichment.

Gameskraft  sought takedown of the infringing websites, damages, and other reliefs. They argued that their trademarks, such as “RummyCulture” and “Gameskraft,” were inherently distinctive and well-known, requiring the highest level of protection under the Trade Marks Act, 1999. They also argued that the infringing websites misled the public by falsely representing themselves as being associated with Gameskraft, using identical or deceptively similar marks.

The Court’s Order

The Court granted an interim injunction restraining the defendants from further infringing on Gameskraft’s trademarks and copyrights. It also directed the defendants to take down the infringing websites and restrained them from registering domain names or SEO keywords using the plaintiffs’ marks or deceptively similar variants. The court also ordered telecom and internet service providers to block access to the infringing domain names and associated content. The matter was listed for further hearing in January 2025.

Citation: Gameskraft Technologies Private Limited & Anr. v. John Doe & Ors., CS(COMM) 855/2024 (H.C. Delhi Oct. 1, 2024). Available at: http://indiankanoon.org/doc/67127848/

Disclaimer

The case note/s in this blog post have been written by IP Attorneys at BananaIP Counsels based on their review and understanding of the Judgments. It may be noted that other IP attorneys and experts in the field may have different opinions about the cases or arrive at different conclusions therefrom. It is advisable to read the Judgments before making any decisions based on the case notes.

If you have any questions, or if you wish to speak with an IP expert/attorney, please reach us at: contact@bananaip.com or 91-80-26860414/24/34.

You May Also Like

This image depicts the available areas for SMEs with regard to IP. The major areas are Cardiovascular, Antinoplastic and Neurological. The remaining form the grey areas for SMEs. Click on the image to read the full post.
Value of IP for Small and Medium Enterprises
April 28, 2019 Intellectual Property
Trademark Infringement
Choosing the Right IP Name/Business Representation
April 28, 2019 Intellectual Property, IP for Start Ups, Trademarks

Connect with Us

BananaIP Counsels

No.40, 3rd Main Road, JC Industrial Estate, Kanakapura Road, Bangalore – 560 062.

Telephone: +91-76250 93758+91-80-49536207 | +91-80-26860414/24/34
Email: contact@bananaip.com

Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Checkboxes
BananaIP Counsels

BananaIP has been acknowledged as a women-owned enterprise, certified by WEConnect International.

WeConnect International certifies BananaIP as a Woman-Owned Firm

Connect with us

BananaIP Counsels

Office Address

No.40, 3rd Main Road,  JC Industrial Estate, Kanakapura Road, Bangalore – 560 062.

Telephone: +91-76250 93758 | +91-80-49536207 | +91-80-26860414/24/34

Email: contact@bananaip.com

© 2004-2024 BananaIP Counsels. All Rights Reserved.