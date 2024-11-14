Rummy Culture and Gameskraft Trademarks: Order to Take Down Infringing Online Gaming Websites and Apps

In the case of Gameskraft Technologies Private Limited & Anr. v. John Doe & Ors. before the Delhi High Court, the plaintiffs, Gameskraft Technologies Private Limited (“Gameskraft”), sought a permanent injunction against multiple rogue websites and unknown individuals (John Doe defendants) for trademark and copyright infringement, passing off, and unfair competition.

Gameskraft’s Case

Gameskraft operates several online gaming platforms, including “RummyCulture” and “RummyTime.” They submitted that various infringing websites had copied the layout, content, and marks of their gaming platforms, leading to consumer confusion and unjust enrichment.

Gameskraft sought takedown of the infringing websites, damages, and other reliefs. They argued that their trademarks, such as “RummyCulture” and “Gameskraft,” were inherently distinctive and well-known, requiring the highest level of protection under the Trade Marks Act, 1999. They also argued that the infringing websites misled the public by falsely representing themselves as being associated with Gameskraft, using identical or deceptively similar marks.

The Court’s Order

The Court granted an interim injunction restraining the defendants from further infringing on Gameskraft’s trademarks and copyrights. It also directed the defendants to take down the infringing websites and restrained them from registering domain names or SEO keywords using the plaintiffs’ marks or deceptively similar variants. The court also ordered telecom and internet service providers to block access to the infringing domain names and associated content. The matter was listed for further hearing in January 2025.

Citation: Gameskraft Technologies Private Limited & Anr. v. John Doe & Ors., CS(COMM) 855/2024 (H.C. Delhi Oct. 1, 2024). Available at: http://indiankanoon.org/doc/67127848/

