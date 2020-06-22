WIPO PROOF – a new service from WIPO, High Court orders withdrawal of IPOs public notice and other patent news

In this week’s Patent News – WIPO PROOF – a new business service that provides evidence of an intellectual asset’s existence, Public notice issued by IPO on 18th May 2020 stands withdrawn; Digimedia Tech files patent infringement lawsuit against Nikon; KIPO opens National Patent Big Data Centre in Seoul and other news updates.

INDIA PATENT NEWS

Public notice issued by IPO on 18th May 2020 stands withdrawn

The High Court of Delhi issued an order on 17th June 2020 stating that the public notice issued by Indian Patent Office (IPO) on 18th May 2020 stands withdrawn. According to the latest public notice issued by the IPO, all timelines for the completion of various acts or proceedings, filing of any reply or document, payment of fees, etc. falling after 15.03.2020, shall be the date as decided by the Hon’ble Court.

You may click here to access the Order issued by the High Court of Delhi and here to access the latest IPO notification.

PATENT INFRINGEMENT NEWS UPDATES

Digimedia Tech files patent infringement lawsuit against Nikon

Digimedia Tech, LLC has instituted a lawsuit against Nikon, Inc. and Nikon Americas Inc. for patent infringement. The company has accused Nikon of infringing three patents, namely – U.S Patent No. 6914635, U.S Patent No. 5545706 and U.S Patent No. 7715476. The lawsuit, instituted on 14th June 2020, involves Nikon’s CoolPix A1000 and P900RM digital cameras. Digimedia is seeking an award for damages.

INTERNATIONAL PATENT NEWS UPDATE

KIPO opens National Patent Big Data Centre in Seoul

The Korean Intellectual Property Office (KIPO) and the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy recently opened the National Patent Big Data Centre in Seoul. The Patent Big Data Centre has been established to analyze and present strategies for developing technologies from more than 450 million international patents. As reported by Business Korea, the Centre is expected to serve a key role in Patent Search and perform functions beyond intellectual property trend reporting. The Centre is expected to monitor 17 key industries in order to look for new opportunities.

USPTO extends timelines for certain rights of priority and waives petition fee

The USPTO has extended the time period for filing a petition for certain rights of priority with respect to patent application and has also said that the Patent Office will be waiving the petition fee for the same. After receiving several requests from stakeholders, the relief has been provided Subsection 12004(a) of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act and 37 C.F.R. § 1.183. According to the official press release “the relief extends the two-month time-period for restoring the right of priority to or benefit of a foreign or provisional application for any non-provisional application due to be filed on or after March 27, 2020, but on or before July 30, 2020.”

You may click here to access the official notice.

WIPO PROOF – a new business service that provides evidence of an intellectual asset’s existence

WIPO last month introduced a new business service that provides evidence of an intellectual asset’s existence. WIPO PROOF is an easy-to-use global, online service that rapidly generates tamper-proof evidence proving that a digital file existed at a specific point in time, and that it has not been altered since that time.

WIPO PROOF tokens can be used to establish prior existence, helping prevent misuse and misappropriation, and can be useful in safeguarding intellectual assets at every stage of development from concept to commercialization, whether or not they eventually become formal IP rights.

WIPO PROOF can be accessed here.

Authored and compiled by Vibha Amarnath

About BIP’s Patent Attorneys

The patent news bulletin is brought to you by the patent division of BananaIP Counsels, a top patent and IP firm in India. Led by Senior Partners, Somashekar Ramakrishna, Nitin Nair and Vinita Radhakrishnan, BIP's Patent Attorneys are among the leading patent practitioners in the country.

This weekly patent news bulletin is a part of their pro bono work, and is aimed at spreading patent awareness.

If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please feel free to write to [email protected]

Disclaimer: Kindly note that the news bulletin has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to [email protected] for corrections and take down.