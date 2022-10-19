Why Perform an IP Audit? 5 Reasons

When you’re launching a new product, service or marketing plan, it’s easy to get caught up in the excitement and forget about all the pitfalls that lie ahead. An intellectual property audit is an excellent way to identify potential IP opportunities and risks before they become real problems. Even though you might not think of your company as having much in the way of valuable assets, almost every business has something that could be stolen or compromised. An audit can help you identify your company’s most important IP as well as any areas where you are at risk of losing it. A thorough audit will also give you a handle on how much value your company’s IP has from a financial standpoint so that you can make informed decisions about where to invest time and money in order to protect yourself in the future.

Here are some reasons to perform an IP Audit: