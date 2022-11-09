When should Indian Companies file PCT applications?

When you have made a conscious decision to commercialize your invention in other countries by selling/offering your products or services, or through licensing, franchising, or joint venture agreement, you should definitely file a PCT application. It will be too late, and difficult to obtain patent protection in those countries later, if you don’t file a PCT application at the right time. However, it would be wise to consult a lawyer, before filing the PCT application, to ensure that the application is drafted correctly and includes an accurate description of your invention. Your lawyer will also advise you on the costs of filing the PCT application, and whether you need to file the application in English or in the local language of the country where you wish to obtain patent protection.