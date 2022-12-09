Weekly Trademark Updates

This week’s trademark updates are as follows –

Guns N’ Roses Files Trademark Lawsuit Against Gun Store for Use of Similar Name

The music band Guns N’ Roses has filed a trademark infringement suit against a gun store for using the same name. The band is asking the store to change its name and is also claiming damages for the alleged infringement. According to the lawsuit, the name is likely to cause confusion with the Guns N’ Roses mark, falsely suggested a connection with the band, and was likely to dilute the Guns N’ Roses mark. However, the attorney for the store claims that there is no such confusion, and that there is no evidence for the same.

Delhi HC Directs Tata Airlines and Kannada News Network to Not Take Coercive Action in Vistara Trademark Case

In a trademark infringement suit filed by Tata SIA Airlines Ltd against a Kannada news network for infringing its Vistara trademark, the parties recently agreed in front of the Delhi High Court not to pursue coercive action against one another till the next hearing.

The High Court, on November 2022, had issued an injunction prohibiting Vistara Media Private Limited from using Tata’s Vistara trademark.

Delhi HC Awards More Than 2 Crore in Damages to Adobe in Trademark Infringement Case

A Single Judge Bench of the Delhi High Court has awarded more than Rs 2 crore in damages to Adobe Inc., in a trade mark infringement suit filed by the company for protection of its marks ‘ADOBE’, ‘PHOTOSHOP’ and ‘SPARK’. The defendant, Namase Patel had registered similar domain name for computer software and other IT Services. The damages were awarded in addition to a permanent injunction that was passed against the defendant.

Delhi HC Stays Release of Film Titled “Ajinomoto”

The Delhi High Court has temporarily restrained the release of a film titled as “Ajinomoto” following a trademark infringement suit filed by the Japanese Company Ajinomoto Co Inc. The court held that a prima facie case was made out by the Plaintiff company, and restrained the defendants from releasing the film under the said title or any other deceptively similar name until the next date of hearing which has been fixed for the 12th of December.

“Magji Laddu” of Dhenkanal to Get GI Tag Soon

Magji Laddu, a famous delicacy of Dhenkanal, Odisha, is now all set to receive the Geographical Indication tag. The details about the delicacy were collected and documented for GI application by Krishi Vigyan Kendra in Dhenkanal. The case is now in its final stage of consideration, and will soon receive the final stamp of approval from the GI registry Officials from Chennai who will be travelling to Odisha shortly.

Authored by Lavanya Anand (Associate, BananaIP Counsels) and Anjana Gopinath (Intern). This post is brought to you by BananaIP Counsels’ Trademarks and Copyright Attorneys About BananaIP Counsels’ Trademarks and Copyright Attorneys This Weekly Trademark Updates Bulletin is brought to you by the Trademarks and Copyright Division of BananaIP Counsels, a Top IP Firm in India. Led by Sanjeeth Hegde, BananaIP Counsels’ trademark and copyright attorneys are among the leading experts in the field. If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please write to contact@bananaip.com with the subject: Weekly Trademark Update.

The weekly trademark news initiative is a part of their pro bono work and is aimed at spreading trademark awareness. You are free to share the news with appropriate attribution and backlink to the source.