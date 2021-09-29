contact@bananaip.com
Weekly Trademark Office Statistics – September, 2021 – Part V

13 hours ago
This weekly Trademark Office data has been compiled from dynamic data published by the Trademark Office as updated till 29th September, 2021. These statistics are presented to you by the Trademark and Copyright team of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

Indian Trademark Statistics

An increase of five percent (5%) in the total number of trademark applications examined by the Trademark Office this week. A total of five thousand six hundred and eighty-six (5686) applications were examined. These statistics have been compiled from the official journal of the Trademark Office published weekly on Mondays.

Trademark Registry Returning to Glory

The Trademark Registry has shown consistent improvement in its working capacity during the past week. There has been an increase of ten percent (10%) in the total applications disposed through show cause hearings. There has also been an increase of one hundred and forty one percent (141%) in the total number of hearing notices issued. Further, six thousand five hundred and twenty-five (6525) applications were published in the previous week, exhibiting a fifteen percent (15%) increase in publications since last week. Additionally, three thousand seven hundred and thirty (3730) registration certificates were issued, and one thousand eight hundred and seventy-seven (1877) renewal notices were issued.

Weekly Indian Trademark Office Statistics

ParticularsLast WeekThis WeekPercentage Change
Total Trademark Applications Examined by Trademark Office53945686An increase of 5%
Total Applications Disposed through Show Cause Hearings29903289An increase of 10%
Total Applications Published in the Trademark Journal56876525An increase of 15%
Total Registrations Granted23873730An increase of 56%
Total Hearing Notices Issued29257058An increase of 141%
Total Renewal Notices Issued33331877A decrease of 44%

Statistics per Trademark Office

S. No.JurisdictionNew ApplicationsExaminedPublishedRegistered
1Ahmedabad14968341126588
2Chennai207811071254664
3Delhi3833206221331545
4Kolkata691414559275
5Mumbai218512691453658
Total10283568665253730

Trademark Office Statistics Compiled till 29th September, 2021

ParticularsNo. of Applications
Total Number of Trademark Applications Filed338133
Total Number of Trademark Applications Examined166836
Total Number of Trademark Applications Published120679
Total Number of Trademark Applications Registered247158

 

Data compiled by Lavanya Anand, Varun Gopala Krishnan and Rohan Joshua Jacob of the Trademark, Copyright and IP Transactional Strategy Division, BananaIP Counsels.

