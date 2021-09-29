Weekly Trademark Office Statistics – September, 2021 – Part V

Intellepedia IP Radio

This weekly Trademark Office data has been compiled from dynamic data published by the Trademark Office as updated till 29th September, 2021. These statistics are presented to you by the Trademark and Copyright team of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

Indian Trademark Statistics

An increase of five percent (5%) in the total number of trademark applications examined by the Trademark Office this week. A total of five thousand six hundred and eighty-six (5686) applications were examined. These statistics have been compiled from the official journal of the Trademark Office published weekly on Mondays.

Trademark Registry Returning to Glory

The Trademark Registry has shown consistent improvement in its working capacity during the past week. There has been an increase of ten percent (10%) in the total applications disposed through show cause hearings. There has also been an increase of one hundred and forty one percent (141%) in the total number of hearing notices issued. Further, six thousand five hundred and twenty-five (6525) applications were published in the previous week, exhibiting a fifteen percent (15%) increase in publications since last week. Additionally, three thousand seven hundred and thirty (3730) registration certificates were issued, and one thousand eight hundred and seventy-seven (1877) renewal notices were issued.

Weekly Indian Trademark Office Statistics

Particulars Last Week This Week Percentage Change Total Trademark Applications Examined by Trademark Office 5394 5686 An increase of 5% Total Applications Disposed through Show Cause Hearings 2990 3289 An increase of 10% Total Applications Published in the Trademark Journal 5687 6525 An increase of 15% Total Registrations Granted 2387 3730 An increase of 56% Total Hearing Notices Issued 2925 7058 An increase of 141% Total Renewal Notices Issued 3333 1877 A decrease of 44%

Statistics per Trademark Office

S. No. Jurisdiction New Applications Examined Published Registered 1 Ahmedabad 1496 834 1126 588 2 Chennai 2078 1107 1254 664 3 Delhi 3833 2062 2133 1545 4 Kolkata 691 414 559 275 5 Mumbai 2185 1269 1453 658 Total 10283 5686 6525 3730

Trademark Office Statistics Compiled till 29th September, 2021

Particulars No. of Applications Total Number of Trademark Applications Filed 338133 Total Number of Trademark Applications Examined 166836 Total Number of Trademark Applications Published 120679 Total Number of Trademark Applications Registered 247158

