Weekly Trademark Office Statistics – September, 2021 – Part IV

Intellepedia IP Radio

This weekly Trademark Office data has been compiled from dynamic data published by the Trademark Office as updated till 22nd September, 2021. These statistics are presented to you by the Trademark and Copyright team of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

Indian Trademark Statistics

An increase of five percent (5%) in the total number of trademark applications examined by the Trademark Office this week. A total of five thousand three hundred and ninety-four (5394) applications were examined. These statistics have been compiled from the official journal of the Trademark Office published weekly on Mondays.

Trademark Registry Floats a Bubble

The Trademark Registry has displayed a bump in its working capacity during the past week. There has been an increase of fourteen percent (14%) in the total applications disposed through show cause hearings. There has also been an increase of five hundred and twenty nine percent (529%) in the total number of hearing notices issued. However, five thousand six hundred and eighty-seven (5687) applications were published in the previous week, exhibiting a ten percent (10%) decrease in publications since last week. Additionally, two thousand three hundred and eighty-seven (2387) registration certificates were issued, and two thousand nine hundred and twenty-five (2925) renewal notices were issued.

Weekly Indian Trademark Office Statistics

Particulars Last Week This Week Percentage Change Total Trademark Applications Examined by Trademark Office 5144 5394 An increase of 5% Total Applications Disposed through Show Cause Hearings 2620 2990 An increase of 14% Total Applications Published in the Trademark Journal 6289 5687 A decrease of 10% Total Registrations Granted 4282 2387 A decrease of 44 % Total Hearing Notices Issued 465 2925 An increase of 529% Total Renewal Notices Issued 2074 3333 An increase of 61%

Statistics per Trademark Office

S. No. Jurisdiction New Applications Examined Published Registered 1 Ahmedabad 1382 730 1150 355 2 Chennai 2036 1135 1126 444 3 Delhi 3889 1917 1845 970 4 Kolkata 595 370 401 158 5 Mumbai 2215 1242 1165 460 Total 10117 5394 5687 2387

Trademark Office Statistics Compiled till 22nd September, 2021

Particulars No. of Applications Total Number of Trademark Applications Filed 327873 Total Number of Trademark Applications Examined 162326 Total Number of Trademark Applications Published 118177 Total Number of Trademark Applications Registered 244078

Data compiled by Lavanya Anand, Varun Gopala Krishnan and Rohan Joshua Jacob of the Trademark, Copyright and IP Transactional Strategy Division, BananaIP Counsels.

About BananaIP Counsels Trademark Attorneys

This Weekly Trademark Statistics Bulletin is brought to you by the Trademark, Copyright, IP Transactional Strategy Divisions of BananaIP Counsels, a Top IP Firm in India. Led by Sanjeeth Hegde, BananaIP Counsels’ trademark attorneys are among the leading experts in the field. If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please write to contact@bananaip.com with the subject: Trademark Weekly Statistics.

The weekly trademark news initiative is a part of their pro bono work and is aimed at spreading trademark awareness. You are free to share the news with appropriate attribution and backlink to the source.

Disclaimer:

Kindly note that the news bulletin has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to contact@bananaip.com for corrections and take downs.