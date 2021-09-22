contact@bananaip.com
Weekly Trademark Office Statistics – September, 2021 – Part IV

4 days ago
This weekly Trademark Office data has been compiled from dynamic data published by the Trademark Office as updated till 22nd September, 2021. These statistics are presented to you by the Trademark and Copyright team of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

Indian Trademark Statistics

An increase of five percent (5%) in the total number of trademark applications examined by the Trademark Office this week. A total of five thousand three hundred and ninety-four (5394) applications were examined. These statistics have been compiled from the official journal of the Trademark Office published weekly on Mondays.

Trademark Registry Floats a Bubble

The Trademark Registry has displayed a bump in its working capacity during the past week. There has been an increase of fourteen percent (14%) in the total applications disposed through show cause hearings. There has also been an increase of five hundred and twenty nine percent (529%) in the total number of hearing notices issued. However, five thousand six hundred and eighty-seven (5687) applications were published in the previous week, exhibiting a ten percent (10%) decrease in publications since last week. Additionally, two thousand three hundred and eighty-seven (2387) registration certificates were issued, and two thousand nine hundred and twenty-five (2925) renewal notices were issued.

Weekly Indian Trademark Office Statistics

ParticularsLast WeekThis WeekPercentage Change
Total Trademark Applications Examined by Trademark Office51445394An increase of 5%
Total Applications Disposed through Show Cause Hearings26202990An increase of 14%
Total Applications Published in the Trademark Journal62895687A decrease of 10%
Total Registrations Granted42822387A decrease of 44 %
Total Hearing Notices Issued4652925An increase of 529%
Total Renewal Notices Issued20743333An increase of 61%

Statistics per Trademark Office

S. No.JurisdictionNew ApplicationsExaminedPublishedRegistered
1Ahmedabad13827301150355
2Chennai203611351126444
3Delhi388919171845970
4Kolkata595370401158
5Mumbai221512421165460
Total10117539456872387

Trademark Office Statistics Compiled till 22nd September, 2021

ParticularsNo. of Applications
Total Number of Trademark Applications Filed327873
Total Number of Trademark Applications Examined162326
Total Number of Trademark Applications Published118177
Total Number of Trademark Applications Registered244078

 

Data compiled by Lavanya Anand, Varun Gopala Krishnan and Rohan Joshua Jacob of the Trademark, Copyright and IP Transactional Strategy Division, BananaIP Counsels.

