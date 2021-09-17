contact@bananaip.com
Weekly Trademark Office Statistics – September, 2021 – Part III

September 17, 2021 Intellectual Property, Trademarks 0Comment
This weekly Trademark Office data has been compiled from dynamic data published by the Trademark Office as updated till 15th September, 2021. These statistics are presented to you by the Trademark and Copyright team of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

Indian Trademark Statistics

A decrease of three percent (3%) in the total number of trademark applications examined by the Trademark Office this week. A total of five thousand one hundred and forty-four (5144) applications were examined. These statistics have been compiled from the official journal of the Trademark Office published weekly on Mondays.

Trademark Office Trudging Through the Mud

The Trademark Registry has shown an overall decline in its working capacity during the past week. There has been a decrease of eight percent (8%) in the total applications disposed through show cause hearings. There has also been a decrease of eighty nine percent (89%) in the total number of hearing notices issued. However, six thousand two hundred and eighty-nine (6289) applications were published in the previous week, exhibiting a seventeen percent (17%) decrease in publications since last week. Additionally, four thousand two hundred and eighty-two (4282) registration certificates were issued, and two thousand and seventy-four (2074) renewal notices were issued.

Weekly Indian Trademark Office Statistics

ParticularsLast WeekThis WeekPercentage Change
Total Trademark Applications Examined by Trademark Office52875144A decrease of 3%
Total Applications Disposed through Show Cause Hearings24372620An increase of 8%
Total Applications Published in the Trademark Journal75596289A decrease of 17%
Total Registrations Granted52314282A decrease of 18 %
Total Hearing Notices Issued4280465A decrease of 89%
Total Renewal Notices Issued33772074A decrease of 39%

Statistics per Trademark Office

S. No.JurisdictionNew ApplicationsExaminedPublishedRegistered
1Ahmedabad15377731193756
2Chennai205010421197718
3Delhi4185171320791755
4Kolkata750402453321
5Mumbai216112141367732
Total10683514462894282

Trademark Office Statistics Compiled till 15th September, 2021

ParticularsNo. of Applications
Total Number of Trademark Applications Filed 319502
Total Number of Trademark Applications Examined 158680
Total Number of Trademark Applications Published 113674
Total Number of Trademark Applications Registered 242993

 

Data compiled by Lavanya Anand, Varun Gopala Krishnan and Rohan Joshua Jacob of the Trademark, Copyright and IP Transactional Strategy Division, BananaIP Counsels.

