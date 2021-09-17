Weekly Trademark Office Statistics – September, 2021 – Part III

Intellepedia IP Radio

This weekly Trademark Office data has been compiled from dynamic data published by the Trademark Office as updated till 15th September, 2021. These statistics are presented to you by the Trademark and Copyright team of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

Indian Trademark Statistics

A decrease of three percent (3%) in the total number of trademark applications examined by the Trademark Office this week. A total of five thousand one hundred and forty-four (5144) applications were examined. These statistics have been compiled from the official journal of the Trademark Office published weekly on Mondays.

Trademark Office Trudging Through the Mud

The Trademark Registry has shown an overall decline in its working capacity during the past week. There has been a decrease of eight percent (8%) in the total applications disposed through show cause hearings. There has also been a decrease of eighty nine percent (89%) in the total number of hearing notices issued. However, six thousand two hundred and eighty-nine (6289) applications were published in the previous week, exhibiting a seventeen percent (17%) decrease in publications since last week. Additionally, four thousand two hundred and eighty-two (4282) registration certificates were issued, and two thousand and seventy-four (2074) renewal notices were issued.

Weekly Indian Trademark Office Statistics

Particulars Last Week This Week Percentage Change Total Trademark Applications Examined by Trademark Office 5287 5144 A decrease of 3% Total Applications Disposed through Show Cause Hearings 2437 2620 An increase of 8% Total Applications Published in the Trademark Journal 7559 6289 A decrease of 17% Total Registrations Granted 5231 4282 A decrease of 18 % Total Hearing Notices Issued 4280 465 A decrease of 89% Total Renewal Notices Issued 3377 2074 A decrease of 39%

Statistics per Trademark Office

S. No. Jurisdiction New Applications Examined Published Registered 1 Ahmedabad 1537 773 1193 756 2 Chennai 2050 1042 1197 718 3 Delhi 4185 1713 2079 1755 4 Kolkata 750 402 453 321 5 Mumbai 2161 1214 1367 732 Total 10683 5144 6289 4282

Trademark Office Statistics Compiled till 15th September, 2021

Particulars No. of Applications Total Number of Trademark Applications Filed 319502 Total Number of Trademark Applications Examined 158680 Total Number of Trademark Applications Published 113674 Total Number of Trademark Applications Registered 242993

Data compiled by Lavanya Anand, Varun Gopala Krishnan and Rohan Joshua Jacob of the Trademark, Copyright and IP Transactional Strategy Division, BananaIP Counsels.

About BananaIP Counsels Trademark Attorneys

This Weekly Trademark Statistics Bulletin is brought to you by the Trademark, Copyright, IP Transactional Strategy Divisions of BananaIP Counsels, a Top IP Firm in India. Led by Sanjeeth Hegde, BananaIP Counsels’ trademark attorneys are among the leading experts in the field. If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please write to contact@bananaip.com with the subject: Trademark Weekly Statistics.

The weekly trademark news initiative is a part of their pro bono work and is aimed at spreading trademark awareness. You are free to share the news with appropriate attribution and backlink to the source.

Disclaimer:

Kindly note that the news bulletin has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to contact@bananaip.com for corrections and take downs.