Weekly Trademark Office Statistics – November, 2021 – Part III

November, 2021
This weekly Trademark Office data has been compiled from dynamic data published by the Trademark Office as updated till 24th November, 2021. These statistics are presented to you by the Trademark and Copyright team of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

Indian Trademark Statistics

A decrease of seventeen percent (17%) in the total number of trademark applications examined by the Trademark Office this week. A total of four thousand eight hundred fifty-two (4852) applications were examined. These statistics have been compiled from the official journal of the Trademark Office published weekly on Mondays.

Trademark Office in a Slump

This week, there has been a decrease of four percent (4%) in the total applications disposed through show cause hearings. There has been a decrease of three-three percent (33%) in the total number of hearing notices issued. Further, four thousand nine hundred and ten (4910) applications were published in the previous week, exhibiting a one percent (1%) decrease in publications since last week. Additionally, five thousand six hundred and twenty (5620) registration certificates were issued, and three thousand seven hundred and thirteen (3713) renewal notices were issued.

Weekly Indian Trademark Office Statistics

ParticularsLast WeekThis WeekPercentage Change
Total Trademark Applications Examined by Trademark Office58474852A decrease of 17%
Total Applications Disposed through Show Cause Hearings43044119A decrease of 4%
Total Applications Published in the Trademark Journal48194910An increase of 1%
Total Registrations Granted64115620A decrease of 12%
Total Hearing Notices Issued114587675A decrease of 33%
Total Renewal Notices Issued51223713A decrease of 27%

Statistics per Trademark Office

Sl. No.JurisdictionNew ApplicationsExaminedPublishedRegistered
1Ahmedabad1335752754960
2Chennai22051052989990
3Delhi3490162316342207
4Kolkata638295302312
5Mumbai2237113012311151
Total9905485249105620

Trademark Office Statistics Compiled till 24th November, 2021

ParticularsNo. of Applications
Total Number of Trademark Applications Filed405084
Total Number of Trademark Applications Examined197256
Total Number of Trademark Applications Published116010
Total Number of Trademark Applications Registered289288

 

Data compiled by Lavanya Anand, Varun Gopala Krishnan and Rohan Joshua Jacob of the Trademark, Copyright and IP Transactional Strategy Division, BananaIP Counsels.

