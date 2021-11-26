Weekly Trademark Office Statistics – November, 2021 – Part III

Intellepedia IP Radio

This weekly Trademark Office data has been compiled from dynamic data published by the Trademark Office as updated till 24th November, 2021. These statistics are presented to you by the Trademark and Copyright team of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

Indian Trademark Statistics

A decrease of seventeen percent (17%) in the total number of trademark applications examined by the Trademark Office this week. A total of four thousand eight hundred fifty-two (4852) applications were examined. These statistics have been compiled from the official journal of the Trademark Office published weekly on Mondays.

Trademark Office in a Slump

This week, there has been a decrease of four percent (4%) in the total applications disposed through show cause hearings. There has been a decrease of three-three percent (33%) in the total number of hearing notices issued. Further, four thousand nine hundred and ten (4910) applications were published in the previous week, exhibiting a one percent (1%) decrease in publications since last week. Additionally, five thousand six hundred and twenty (5620) registration certificates were issued, and three thousand seven hundred and thirteen (3713) renewal notices were issued.

Weekly Indian Trademark Office Statistics

Particulars Last Week This Week Percentage Change Total Trademark Applications Examined by Trademark Office 5847 4852 A decrease of 17% Total Applications Disposed through Show Cause Hearings 4304 4119 A decrease of 4% Total Applications Published in the Trademark Journal 4819 4910 An increase of 1% Total Registrations Granted 6411 5620 A decrease of 12% Total Hearing Notices Issued 11458 7675 A decrease of 33% Total Renewal Notices Issued 5122 3713 A decrease of 27%

Statistics per Trademark Office

Sl. No. Jurisdiction New Applications Examined Published Registered 1 Ahmedabad 1335 752 754 960 2 Chennai 2205 1052 989 990 3 Delhi 3490 1623 1634 2207 4 Kolkata 638 295 302 312 5 Mumbai 2237 1130 1231 1151 Total 9905 4852 4910 5620

Trademark Office Statistics Compiled till 24th November, 2021

Particulars No. of Applications Total Number of Trademark Applications Filed 405084 Total Number of Trademark Applications Examined 197256 Total Number of Trademark Applications Published 116010 Total Number of Trademark Applications Registered 289288

