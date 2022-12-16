Weekly Patent and Industrial Design Statistics – 9th December 2022 to 16th December 2022

This week’s Patent and Design data has been compiled from the Official journal of patents and designs, published by the patent office on the 16th of December 2022. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 950 patent applications have been published in the 50th issue of the Patent Journal, 2022. Out of the 950 applications published in the journal, 366 applications account for early publications while 584 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 697 applications have been granted this week as compared to 616 grants in the week preceding thereby marking an increase of about 13.14%.

Early Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 163 100 38.65% decrease Mumbai 110 66 40.00% decrease Chennai 231 194 16.01% decrease Kolkata 31 6 80.64% decrease Total 535 366 31.58% decrease

Ordinary Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 23 219 852.17% increase Mumbai 262 219 16.41% decrease Chennai 243 131 46.09% decrease Kolkata 5 15 200.00% increase Total 533 584 9.56% increase

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 1068

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 950

Percentage difference: 11.04% decrease

First Examination Report (FER) Statistics

A total of 1037 FER’s were issued this week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

City No. of FER issued Delhi 415 Mumbai 189 Chennai 360 Kolkata 73 Total 1037

Publications under Grant

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 272 247 9.19% decrease Mumbai 74 124 67.56% increase Chennai 214 247 15.42% increase Kolkata 56 79 41.07% increase Total 616 697 13.14% increase

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 950 patent applications published in the journal this week, Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 265 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 6 applications from Delhi, 34 applications from Mumbai, 18 applications from Pune, 154 applications from Bangalore, 33 applications from Chennai, 19 applications from Hyderabad and 1 applications from Kolkata.

List of Cities 1st of January 2022 till 16th December 2022 9th December 2022 to 16th December 2022 Delhi 1,343 6 Mumbai 1,762 34 Pune 1,252 18 Bangalore 2,614 154 Chennai 2,421 33 Hyderabad 1,255 19 Kolkata 464 1

Patent Statistics Summary (1st Of January 2022 till 16th December 2022)

Particulars No of Applications Total early publications 22,394 Total ordinary publications 45,975 Total applications published 68,369 Total grants in Delhi 11,044 Total grants in Mumbai 4,735 Total grants in Chennai 10,538 Total grants in Kolkata 3,666 Total Grants 29,983 Total applications examined 59,373

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 698 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2022 till date now adds to a total of 13,591 applications. ● Total designs registered in the last Week: 403 ● Total designs registered this Week: 698 Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2022 till date: 13,591 Data compiled by Sushma H.A, Associate Patents, BananaIP Counsels.

About BananaIP Counsels Patent Attorneys The patent statistics is brought to you by the patent division of BananaIP Counsels, a top-ranked patent and IP firm in India. Led by Senior Partners, Somashekar Ramakrishna, Nitin Nair and Vinita Radhakrishnan. BananaIP Counsels’ Patent Attorneys are among the leading patent practitioners in the country. They work with clients such as Mahindra and Mahindra, Samsung, HCL, Eureka Forbes, to name a few. The patent attorneys at BananaIP Counsels have strong technical and legal expertise in areas such as IT/Software, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Data Analytics, Electronics and Telecommunication, Mechanical, Automotive, Green Energy, Traditional Medicine and Bio/Pharma domains. The firm is a first choice for clients looking for support in patent filing, prosecution, management and strategy in India, and across the world. This weekly patent statistics is a part of their pro bono work and is aimed at spreading patent awareness. You are free to share the statistics with appropriate attribution and link it to the source. If you have any questions or need any clarifications, please feel free to write to contact@bananaip.com Disclaimer Kindly note that the statistics has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to contact@bananaip.com for corrections and take down.