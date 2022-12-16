21 hours ago Intellectual Property, Patent & Design Statistics 0Comment

Weekly Patent and Industrial Design Statistics – 9th December 2022 to 16th December 2022

This week’s Patent and Design data has been compiled from the Official journal of patents and designs, published by the patent office on the 16th of December 2022. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 950 patent applications have been published in the 50th issue of the Patent Journal, 2022. Out of the 950 applications published in the journal, 366 applications account for early publications while 584 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 697 applications have been granted this week as compared to 616 grants in the week preceding thereby marking an increase of about 13.14%.

Early Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi16310038.65% decrease
Mumbai1106640.00% decrease
Chennai23119416.01% decrease
Kolkata31680.64% decrease
Total53536631.58% decrease

Ordinary Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi23219852.17% increase
Mumbai26221916.41% decrease
Chennai24313146.09% decrease
Kolkata515200.00% increase
Total5335849.56% increase

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 1068
TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 950
Percentage difference: 11.04% decrease

First Examination Report (FER) Statistics

A total of 1037 FER’s were issued this week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

CityNo. of FER issued
Delhi415
Mumbai189
Chennai360
Kolkata73
Total1037

Publications under Grant

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi2722479.19% decrease
Mumbai7412467.56% increase
Chennai21424715.42% increase
Kolkata567941.07% increase
Total61669713.14% increase

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 950 patent applications published in the journal this week, Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 265 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 6 applications from Delhi, 34 applications from Mumbai, 18 applications from Pune, 154 applications from Bangalore, 33 applications from Chennai, 19 applications from Hyderabad and 1 applications from Kolkata.

List of Cities1st of January 2022 till 16th December 20229th December 2022 to 16th December 2022
Delhi1,3436
Mumbai1,76234
Pune1,25218
Bangalore2,614154
Chennai2,42133
Hyderabad1,25519
Kolkata4641

Patent Statistics Summary (1st Of January 2022 till 16th December 2022)

ParticularsNo of Applications
Total early publications22,394
Total ordinary publications45,975
Total applications published68,369
Total grants in Delhi11,044
Total grants in Mumbai4,735
Total grants in Chennai10,538
Total grants in Kolkata3,666
Total Grants29,983
Total applications examined59,373

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 698 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2022 till date now adds to a total of 13,591 applications.
● Total designs registered in the last Week: 403
● Total designs registered this Week: 698
Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2022 till date:  13,591
Data compiled by Sushma H.A, Associate Patents, BananaIP Counsels.

