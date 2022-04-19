Weekly Patent and Industrial Design Statistics- 8th April 2022 to 15th April 2022

This week’s Patent and Design data has been compiled from the Official journal of patents and designs, published by the patent office on the 15th of April 2022. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 1,008 patent applications have been published in the 15th issue of the Patent Journal, 2022. Out of the 1,008 applications published in the journal, 343 applications account for early publications while 665 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 369 applications have been granted last week as compared to 825 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking a decrease of about 55.27%

Early Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 156 92 41.03% decrease Mumbai 77 68 11.69% decrease Chennai 158 159 0.63% increase Kolkata 16 24 50% increase Total 407 343 15.73% decrease

Ordinary Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 889 237 73.34% decrease Mumbai 211 177 16.11% decrease Chennai 100 222 122% increase Kolkata 52 29 44.23% decrease Total 1,252 665 46.89% decrease

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 1,659

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 1,008

Percentage difference: 39.24% decrease

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 941 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

City No. of FER Issued Delhi 387 Mumbai 192 Chennai 290 Kolkata 72 Total 941

Publications under Grant

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 315 119 62.22% decrease Mumbai 116 63 45.69% decrease Chennai 285 140 50.88% decrease Kolkata 109 47 56.88% decrease Total 825 369 55.27% decrease

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 1,008 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 164 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 13 applications from Delhi, 23 applications from Mumbai, 27 applications from Pune, 21 applications from Bangalore, 60 applications from Chennai, 11 applications from Hyderabad and 9 applications for Kolkata.

List of Cities 1st of January till date 8th April 2022 to 15th April 2022 Delhi 431 13 Mumbai 447 23 Pune 384 27 Bangalore 520 21 Chennai 696 60 Hyderabad 392 11 Kolkata 157 9

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Particulars No. of Applications Total early publications 5,650 Total ordinary publications 14,062 Total applications published 19,712 Total grants in Delhi 3,505 Total grants in Mumbai 1,453 Total grants in Chennai 3,431 Total grants in Kolkata 1,243 Total Grants 9,632 Total applications examined 23,862

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 351 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2022 till date now adds to a total of 4,729 applications.

Total designs registered in the last to last Week: 350

Total designs registered this Week: 351

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2022 till date: 4,729