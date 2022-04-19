2 days ago Industrial Designs, Intellectual Property, Patent & Design Statistics, Patents 0Comment

Weekly Patent and Industrial Design Statistics- 8th April 2022 to 15th April 2022

This week’s Patent and Design data has been compiled from the Official journal of patents and designs, published by the patent office on the 15th of April 2022. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 1,008 patent applications have been published in the 15th issue of the Patent Journal, 2022. Out of the 1,008 applications published in the journal, 343 applications account for early publications while 665 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 369 applications have been granted last week as compared to 825 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking a decrease of about 55.27%

Early Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change
Delhi 156 92 41.03% decrease
Mumbai 77 68 11.69% decrease
Chennai 158 159 0.63% increase
Kolkata 16 24 50% increase
Total 407 343 15.73% decrease

Ordinary Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change
Delhi 889 237 73.34% decrease
Mumbai 211 177 16.11% decrease
Chennai 100 222 122% increase
Kolkata 52 29 44.23% decrease
Total 1,252 665 46.89% decrease

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 1,659
TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 1,008
Percentage difference: 39.24% decrease

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 941 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

City No. of FER Issued
Delhi 387
Mumbai192
Chennai 290
Kolkata 72
Total 941

Publications under Grant

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change
Delhi 315 119 62.22% decrease
Mumbai 116 63 45.69% decrease
Chennai 285 140 50.88% decrease
Kolkata 109 47 56.88% decrease
Total 825 369 55.27% decrease

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 1,008 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 164 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 13 applications from Delhi, 23 applications from Mumbai, 27 applications from Pune, 21 applications from Bangalore, 60 applications from Chennai, 11 applications from Hyderabad and 9 applications for Kolkata.

List of Cities 1st of January till date 8th April 2022 to 15th April 2022
Delhi 431 13
Mumbai 447 23
Pune 384 27
Bangalore 520 21
Chennai 696 60
Hyderabad 392 11
Kolkata 157 9

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Particulars No. of Applications
Total early publications 5,650
Total ordinary publications 14,062
Total applications published 19,712
Total grants in Delhi 3,505
Total grants in Mumbai 1,453
Total grants in Chennai 3,431
Total grants in Kolkata 1,243
Total Grants 9,632
Total applications examined 23,862

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 351 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2022 till date now adds to a total of 4,729 applications.
  • Total designs registered in the last to last Week: 350
  • Total designs registered this Week: 351
Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2022 till date: 4,729

Data compiled by Jaya Pandey, Patent Associate, BananaIP Counsels

About BananaIP Counsels Patent Attorneys
The patent news bulletin is brought to you by the patent division of BananaIP Counsels, a top ranked patent and IP firm in India. Led by Senior Partners, Somashekar Ramakrishna, Nitin Nair and Vinita Radhakrishnan. BananaIP Counsels’ Patent Attorneys are among the leading patent practitioners in the country. They work with clients such as Mahindra and Mahindra, Samsung, HCL, Eureka Forbes, to name a few. The patent attorneys at BananaIP Counsels have strong technical and legal expertise in areas such as IT/Software, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Data Analytics, Electronics and Telecommunication, Mechanical, Automotive, Green Energy, Traditional Medicine and Bio/Pharma domains. The firm is a first choice for clients looking for support in patent filing, prosecution, management and strategy in India, and across the world.
This weekly patent news bulletin is a part of their pro bono work, and is aimed at spreading patent awareness. You are free to share the news with appropriate attribution and back link to the source. If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please feel free to write to contact@bananaip.com
Disclaimer: Kindly note that the news bulletin has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to contact@bananaip.com for corrections and take down.

