Weekly Patent and Industrial Design Statistics – 7th October 2022 to 14th October 2022

This week’s Patent and Design data has been compiled from the Official journal of patents and designs, published by the patent office on the 14th of October 2022. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 1833 patent applications have been published in the 41st issue of the Patent Journal, 2022. Out of the 1833 applications published in the journal, 598 applications account for early publications while 1235 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 572 applications have been granted this week as compared to 681 grants in the week preceding thereby marking a decrease of about 16.00%.

Early Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi29012855.86% decrease
Mumbai9313039.78% increase
Chennai133337153.38% increase
Kolkata2350.00% increase
Total51859815.44% increase

Ordinary Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi289616113.14% increase
Mumbai29025910.68% decrease
Chennai37130816.98% decrease
Kolkata335257.57% increase
Total983123525.63% increase

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 1501
TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 1833
Percentage difference: 22.11% increase

First Examination Report (FER) Statistics

A total of 608 FER’s were issued this week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here

CityNo. of FER issued
Delhi256
Mumbai104
Chennai214
Kolkata34
Total608

Publications under Grant

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi2532443.55% decrease
Mumbai1101110.90% increase
Chennai22616726.10% decrease
Kolkata925045.65% decrease
Total68157216.00% decrease

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 1833 patent applications published in the journal this week, Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 355 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 38 applications from Delhi, 51 applications from Mumbai, 44 applications from Pune, 78 applications from Bangalore, 109 applications from Chennai, 33 applications from Hyderabad and 2 applications for Kolkata.

List of Cities1st of January 2022 till 14th October 20227th October 2022to 14th October 2022
Delhi118038
Mumbai149751
Pune104744
Bangalore190378
Chennai2014109
Hyderabad104133
Kolkata3712

Patent Statistics Summary (1st Of January 2022 till 14th October 2022)

ParticularsNo of Applications
Total early publications18,160
Total ordinary publications39,675
Total applications published57,835
Total grants in Delhi8,910
Total grants in Mumbai3,848
Total grants in Chennai8,568
Total grants in Kolkata3,023
Total Grants24,349
Total applications examined50,696

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 201 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2022 till date now adds to a total of 10,473 applications.
● Total designs registered in the last Week: 162
● Total designs registered this Week: 201
Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2022 till date:  10,473
Data compiled by Sushma H.A, Associate Patents, BananaIP Counsels

