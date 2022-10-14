Weekly Patent and Industrial Design Statistics – 7th October 2022 to 14th October 2022

This week’s Patent and Design data has been compiled from the Official journal of patents and designs, published by the patent office on the 14th of October 2022. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 1833 patent applications have been published in the 41st issue of the Patent Journal, 2022. Out of the 1833 applications published in the journal, 598 applications account for early publications while 1235 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 572 applications have been granted this week as compared to 681 grants in the week preceding thereby marking a decrease of about 16.00%.

Early Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 290 128 55.86% decrease Mumbai 93 130 39.78% increase Chennai 133 337 153.38% increase Kolkata 2 3 50.00% increase Total 518 598 15.44% increase

Ordinary Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 289 616 113.14% increase Mumbai 290 259 10.68% decrease Chennai 371 308 16.98% decrease Kolkata 33 52 57.57% increase Total 983 1235 25.63% increase

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 1501

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 1833

Percentage difference: 22.11% increase

First Examination Report (FER) Statistics

A total of 608 FER’s were issued this week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here

City No. of FER issued Delhi 256 Mumbai 104 Chennai 214 Kolkata 34 Total 608

Publications under Grant

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 253 244 3.55% decrease Mumbai 110 111 0.90% increase Chennai 226 167 26.10% decrease Kolkata 92 50 45.65% decrease Total 681 572 16.00% decrease

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 1833 patent applications published in the journal this week, Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 355 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 38 applications from Delhi, 51 applications from Mumbai, 44 applications from Pune, 78 applications from Bangalore, 109 applications from Chennai, 33 applications from Hyderabad and 2 applications for Kolkata.

List of Cities 1st of January 2022 till 14th October 2022 7th October 2022to 14th October 2022 Delhi 1180 38 Mumbai 1497 51 Pune 1047 44 Bangalore 1903 78 Chennai 2014 109 Hyderabad 1041 33 Kolkata 371 2

Patent Statistics Summary (1st Of January 2022 till 14th October 2022)

Particulars No of Applications Total early publications 18,160 Total ordinary publications 39,675 Total applications published 57,835 Total grants in Delhi 8,910 Total grants in Mumbai 3,848 Total grants in Chennai 8,568 Total grants in Kolkata 3,023 Total Grants 24,349 Total applications examined 50,696

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 201 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2022 till date now adds to a total of 10,473 applications. ● Total designs registered in the last Week: 162 ● Total designs registered this Week: 201 Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2022 till date: 10,473 Data compiled by Sushma H.A, Associate Patents, BananaIP Counsels

