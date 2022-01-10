Weekly Patent and Industrial Design Statistics- 7th January 2022

This week’s Patent & Design data has been compiled from the Official Journal of the Patents and Designs Office published by the patent office on the 7th of January 2022. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 1,045 patent applications have been published in the 1st issue of the Patent Journal, 2022. Out of the 1,045 applications published in the journal, 387 applications account for early publications while 658 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 665 applications have been granted last week.

Early Publications

City This Week Delhi 111 Mumbai 91 Chennai 150 Kolkata 35 Total 387

Ordinary Publications

City This Week Delhi 329 Mumbai 158 Chennai 104 Kolkata 67 Total 658

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 1,045

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 913 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here

City No. of FER Issued Delhi 367 Mumbai 167 Chennai 298 Kolkata 81 Total 913

Publications under Grant

City This Week Delhi 217 Mumbai 83 Chennai 267 Kolkata 98 Total 665

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 1,045 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 232 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 27 applications from Delhi, 34 applications from Mumbai, 64 applications from Pune, 13 applications from Bangalore, 49 applications from Chennai, 27 applications from Hyderabad and 18 applications from Kolkata.

List of Cities 1st of January till date Delhi 27 Mumbai 34 Pune 64 Bangalore 13 Chennai 49 Hyderabad 27 Kolkata 18

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Particulars No. of Applications Total early publications 387 Total ordinary publications 658 Total applications published 1,045 Total grants in Delhi 217 Total grants in Mumbai 83 Total grants in Chennai 267 Total grants in Kolkata 98 Total Grants 665 Total applications examined 913

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 295 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2022 till date now adds to a total of 295 applications.

Total designs registered this Week: 295

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2022 till date: 295