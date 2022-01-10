Weekly Patent and Industrial Design Statistics- 7th January 2022

This week’s Patent & Design data has been compiled from the Official Journal of the Patents and Designs Office published by the patent office on the 7th of January 2022. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 1,045 patent applications have been published in the 1st issue of the Patent Journal, 2022. Out of the 1,045 applications published in the journal, 387 applications account for early publications while 658 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 665 applications have been granted last week.

Early Publications

City This Week
Delhi 111
Mumbai 91
Chennai 150
Kolkata 35
Total 387

Ordinary Publications

City This Week
Delhi 329
Mumbai 158
Chennai 104
Kolkata 67
Total 658
TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 1,045

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 913 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.
City No. of FER Issued
Delhi 367
Mumbai 167
Chennai 298
Kolkata 81
Total 913

Publications under Grant

City This Week
Delhi 217
Mumbai 83
Chennai 267
Kolkata 98
Total 665

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 1,045 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 232 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 27 applications from Delhi, 34 applications from Mumbai, 64 applications from Pune, 13 applications from Bangalore, 49 applications from Chennai, 27 applications from Hyderabad and 18 applications from Kolkata.
List of Cities 1st of January till date
Delhi 27
Mumbai 34
Pune 64
Bangalore 13
Chennai 49
Hyderabad 27
Kolkata 18

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Particulars No. of Applications
Total early publications 387
Total ordinary publications 658
Total applications published 1,045
Total grants in Delhi 217
Total grants in Mumbai 83
Total grants in Chennai 267
Total grants in Kolkata 98
Total Grants 665
Total applications examined 913

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 295 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2022 till date now adds to a total of 295 applications.
  • Total designs registered this Week: 295
Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2022 till date: 295

Data compiled by Jaya Pandey, Patent Associate, BananaIP Counsels

About BananaIP Counsels Patent Attorneys
The patent news bulletin is brought to you by the patent division of BananaIP Counsels, a top ranked patent and IP firm in India. Led by Senior Partners, Somashekar Ramakrishna, Nitin Nair and Vinita Radhakrishnan. BananaIP Counsels’ Patent Attorneys are among the leading patent practitioners in the country. They work with clients such as Mahindra and Mahindra, Samsung, HCL, Eureka Forbes, to name a few. The patent attorneys at BananaIP Counsels have strong technical and legal expertise in areas such as IT/Software, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Data Analytics, Electronics and Telecommunication, Mechanical, Automotive, Green Energy, Traditional Medicine and Bio/Pharma domains. The firm is a first choice for clients looking for support in patent filing, prosecution, management and strategy in India, and across the world.
This weekly patent news bulletin is a part of their pro bono work, and is aimed at spreading patent awareness. You are free to share the news with appropriate attribution and back link to the source. If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please feel free to write to contact@bananaip.com
Disclaimer: Kindly note that the news bulletin has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to contact@bananaip.com for corrections and take down.

Leave a comment

Contact Information
No 40, 3rd Mn Rd, J.C Industrial Est, Kanakapura Rd, Bangalore 560 062.
contact@bananaip.com
+91.80.26860424/34
Mon - Fri: 9.00 am - 7.00 pm
Get Directions
