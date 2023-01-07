Weekly Patent and Industrial Design Statistics – 6th January 2023

This week’s Patent and Design data has been compiled from the Official journal of patents and designs, published by the patent office on the 6th of January 2023. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 2,025 patent applications have been published in the 1st issue of the Patent Journal, 2023. Out of the 2,025 applications published in the journal, 818 applications account for early publications while 1,207 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 980 applications have been granted this week.

Early Publications

City This Week Delhi 362 Mumbai 86 Chennai 331 Kolkata 39 Total 818

Ordinary Publications

City This Week Delhi 265 Mumbai 209 Chennai 725 Kolkata 8 Total 1207

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS THIS WEEK: 2,025

First Examination Report (FER) Statistics

A total of 780 FER’s were issued this week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

City No. of FER issued Delhi 287 Mumbai 151 Chennai 301 Kolkata 41 Total 780

Publications under Grant

City This Week Delhi 384 Mumbai 161 Chennai 316 Kolkata 119 Total 980

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 2,025 patent applications published in the journal this week, Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 320 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 8 applications from Delhi, 35 applications from Mumbai, 17 applications from Pune, 171 applications from Bangalore, 62 applications from Chennai, 27 applications from Hyderabad and 0 application from Kolkata.

List of Cities 1st of January 2023 till 6th January 2023 Delhi 8 Mumbai 35 Pune 17 Bangalore 171 Chennai 62 Hyderabad 27 Kolkata 0

Patent Statistics Summary (1st Of January 2023 till 6th January 2023)

Particulars No of Applications Total early publications 818 Total ordinary publications 1,207 Total applications published 2,025 Total grants in Delhi 384 Total grants in Mumbai 161 Total grants in Chennai 316 Total grants in Kolkata 119 Total Grants 980 Total applications examined 780

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 1,130 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2023 till date now adds to a total of 1,130 applications. ● Total designs registered this Week: 1,130 Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2023 till date: 1,130 Data compiled by Sushma H.A, Associate Patents, BananaIP Counsels.

About BananaIP Counsels Patent Attorneys The patent statistics is brought to you by the patent division of BananaIP Counsels, a top-ranked patent and IP firm in India. This weekly patent statistics is a part of their pro bono work and is aimed at spreading patent awareness. You are free to share the statistics with appropriate attribution and link it to the source. If you have any questions or need any clarifications, please feel free to write to contact@bananaip.com Disclaimer Kindly note that the statistics has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP's reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to contact@bananaip.com for corrections and take down.