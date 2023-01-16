Weekly Patent and Industrial Design Statistics – 6th January 2023 to 13th January 2023

This week‘s journal published a total of 1,124 patent applications from seven cities: Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata. Of those 1,124 applications, 300 were contributed by the aforementioned cities with 16 applications from Delhi, 33 from Mumbai, 29 from Pune, 133 from Bangalore, 52 from Chennai, 34 from Hyderabad and 3 from Kolkata.