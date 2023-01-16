Weekly Patent and Industrial Design Statistics – 6th January 2023 to 13th January 2023

BananaIP Counsels, India’s premier Intellectual Property firm, presents statistics from the Official Journal of Patents and Designs published by the Patent Office on January 13, 2023.
INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS
The 2nd issue of the Patent Journal, 2023 has published 1,124 patent applications, with 689 of these being early publications and 435 classified as ordinary publications. Compared to the preceding week, this week‘s total grants have decreased by 6.53% to 916 applications.
Early Publications
|City
|Previous Week
|This Week
|Percentage of change
|Delhi
|362
|232
|- 35.91 %
|Mumbai
|86
|121
|40.69 %
|Chennai
|331
|311
|- 6.04 %
|Kolkata
|39
|25
|- 35.89 %
|Total
|818
|689
|- 15.77 %
Ordinary Publications
|City
|Previous Week
|This Week
|Percentage of change
|Delhi
|265
|12
|- 95.47%
|Mumbai
|209
|227
|8.61%
|Chennai
|725
|183
|- 74.75%
|Kolkata
|8
|13
|62.50%
|Total
|1207
|435
|- 63.96%
TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 2,025
TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 1,124
Percentage difference: 44.49% decrease
First Examination Report (FER) Statistics
A total of 1,083 FER’s were issued this week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here
|City
|No. of FER Issued
|Delhi
|409
|Mumbai
|213
|Chennai
|390
|Kolkata
|71
|Total
|1,083
Publications under Grant
|City
|Previous Week
|This Week
|Percentage of change
|Delhi
|384
|387
|0.78%
|Mumbai
|161
|156
|- 3.10%
|Chennai
|316
|291
|- 7.91%
|Kolkata
|119
|82
|- 31.09%
|Total
|980
|916
|- 6.53%
Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’
This week‘s journal published a total of 1,124 patent applications from seven cities: Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata. Of those 1,124 applications, 300 were contributed by the aforementioned cities with 16 applications from Delhi, 33 from Mumbai, 29 from Pune, 133 from Bangalore, 52 from Chennai, 34 from Hyderabad and 3 from Kolkata.
|List of Cities
|1st of January 2023 till 13th January 2023
|6th of January 2023 till 13th January 2023
|Delhi
|24
|16
|Mumbai
|68
|33
|Pune
|46
|29
|Bangalore
|304
|133
|Chennai
|114
|52
|Hyderabad
|61
|34
|Kolkata
|3
|3
Patent Statistics Summary (1st Of January 2023 till 13th January 2023)
|Particulars
|No. of Applications
|Total early publications
|1,507
|Total ordinary publications
|1,642
|Total applications published
|3,149
|Total grants in Delhi
|771
|Total grants in Mumbai
|317
|Total grants in Chennai
|607
|Total grants in Kolkata
|201
|Total Grants
|1,896
|Total applications examined
|1,863
INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS
The design office has registered 1,408 designs this week, bringing the total number of applications registered since January 1st, 2023 to 2,538.
- Total designs registered in the last Week: 1,130
- Total designs registered this Week: 1,408
- Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2023 till date: 2,538.
Data compiled by Sushma H.A, Associate Patents, BananaIP Counsels.