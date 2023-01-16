3 days ago Intellectual Property, Patent & Design Statistics, Patents 0Comment

Weekly Patent and Industrial Design Statistics – 6th January 2023 to 13th January 2023

BananaIP Counsels, Indias premier Intellectual Property firm, presents statistics from the Official Journal of Patents and Designs published by the Patent Office on January 13, 2023.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

The 2nd issue of the Patent Journal, 2023 has published 1,124 patent applications, with 689 of these being early publications and 435 classified as ordinary publications. Compared to the preceding week, this week‘s total grants have decreased by 6.53% to 916 applications.

Early Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi362232- 35.91 %
Mumbai8612140.69 %
Chennai331311- 6.04 %
Kolkata3925- 35.89 %
Total818689- 15.77 %

Ordinary Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi26512- 95.47%
Mumbai2092278.61%
Chennai725183- 74.75%
Kolkata81362.50%
Total1207435- 63.96%

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 2,025
TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 1,124
Percentage difference: 44.49% decrease

First Examination Report (FER) Statistics

A total of 1,083 FER’s were issued this week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here

CityNo. of FER Issued
Delhi409
Mumbai213
Chennai390
Kolkata71
Total1,083

Publications under Grant

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi3843870.78%
Mumbai161156- 3.10%
Chennai316291- 7.91%
Kolkata11982- 31.09%
Total980916- 6.53%
Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

This week‘s journal published a total of 1,124 patent applications from seven cities: Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata. Of those 1,124 applications, 300 were contributed by the aforementioned cities with 16 applications from Delhi, 33 from Mumbai, 29 from Pune, 133 from Bangalore, 52 from Chennai, 34 from Hyderabad and 3 from Kolkata.

List of Cities1st of January 2023 till 13th January 20236th of January 2023 till 13th January 2023
Delhi2416
Mumbai6833
Pune4629
Bangalore304133
Chennai11452
Hyderabad6134
Kolkata33
Patent Statistics Summary (1st Of January 2023 till 13th January 2023)
ParticularsNo. of Applications
Total early publications1,507
Total ordinary publications1,642
Total applications published3,149
Total grants in Delhi771
Total grants in Mumbai317
Total grants in Chennai607
Total grants in Kolkata201
Total Grants1,896
Total applications examined1,863

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered 1,408 designs this week, bringing the total number of applications registered since January 1st, 2023 to 2,538.

  • Total designs registered in the last Week: 1,130
  • Total designs registered this Week: 1,408
  • Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2023 till date: 2,538.

Data compiled by Sushma H.A, Associate Patents, BananaIP Counsels.

