Weekly Patent and Industrial Design Statistics- 4th March 2022 to 11th March 2022

This week’s Patent and Design data has been compiled from the Official journal of patents and designs, published by the patent office on the 11th of March 2022. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 1,934 patent applications have been published in the 10th issue of the Patent Journal, 2022. Out of the 1,934 applications published in the journal, 439 applications account for early publications while 1,495 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 590 applications have been granted last week as compared to 882 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking a decrease of about 33.11%

Early Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change
Delhi 131 204 55.73% increase
Mumbai 62 70 12.9% increase
Chennai 271 113 58.3% decrease
Kolkata 3 52 1633.33% increase
Total 467 439 6% decrease

Ordinary Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change
Delhi 392 537 36.99% increase
Mumbai 213 107 49.77% decrease
Chennai 495 763 54.14% increase
Kolkata 26 88 238.46% increase
Total 1,126 1,495 32.77% increase
TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 1,593
TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 1,934
Percentage difference: 21.41% increase

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 1,732 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.
City No. of FER Issued
Delhi 723
Mumbai 254
Chennai 612
Kolkata 143
Total 1,732

Publications under Grant

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change
Delhi 307 223 27.36% decrease
Mumbai 131 102 22.14% decrease
Chennai 314 183 41.72% decrease
Kolkata 130 82 36.92% decrease
Total 882 590 33.11% decrease

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 1,934 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 208 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 58 applications from Delhi, 23 applications from Mumbai, 23 applications from Pune, 41 applications from Bangalore, 29 applications from Chennai, 18 applications from Hyderabad and 16 applications for Kolkata.
List of Cities 1st of January till date 4th March 2022 to 11th March 2022
Delhi 35658
Mumbai 339 23
Pune 303 23
Bangalore 337 41
Chennai 504 29
Hyderabad 317 18
Kolkata 138 16

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Particulars No. of Applications
Total early publications 4,062
Total ordinary publications 9,149
Total applications published 13,211
Total grants in Delhi 2,358
Total grants in Mumbai 937
Total grants in Chennai 2,350
Total grants in Kolkata 828
Total Grants 6,473
Total applications examined 14,225

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 348 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2022 till date now adds to a total of 3,120 applications.
  • Total designs registered in the last to last Week: 325
  • Total designs registered this Week: 348
Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2022 till date: 3,120

Data compiled by Jaya Pandey, Patent Associate, BananaIP Counsels

