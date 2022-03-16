Weekly Patent and Industrial Design Statistics- 4th March 2022 to 11th March 2022

This week’s Patent and Design data has been compiled from the Official journal of patents and designs, published by the patent office on the 11th of March 2022. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 1,934 patent applications have been published in the 10th issue of the Patent Journal, 2022. Out of the 1,934 applications published in the journal, 439 applications account for early publications while 1,495 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 590 applications have been granted last week as compared to 882 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking a decrease of about 33.11%

Early Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 131 204 55.73% increase Mumbai 62 70 12.9% increase Chennai 271 113 58.3% decrease Kolkata 3 52 1633.33% increase Total 467 439 6% decrease

Ordinary Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 392 537 36.99% increase Mumbai 213 107 49.77% decrease Chennai 495 763 54.14% increase Kolkata 26 88 238.46% increase Total 1,126 1,495 32.77% increase

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 1,593

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 1,934

Percentage difference: 21.41% increase

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 1,732 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here

City No. of FER Issued Delhi 723 Mumbai 254 Chennai 612 Kolkata 143 Total 1,732

Publications under Grant

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 307 223 27.36% decrease Mumbai 131 102 22.14% decrease Chennai 314 183 41.72% decrease Kolkata 130 82 36.92% decrease Total 882 590 33.11% decrease

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 1,934 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 208 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 58 applications from Delhi, 23 applications from Mumbai, 23 applications from Pune, 41 applications from Bangalore, 29 applications from Chennai, 18 applications from Hyderabad and 16 applications for Kolkata.

List of Cities 1st of January till date 4th March 2022 to 11th March 2022 Delhi 356 58 Mumbai 339 23 Pune 303 23 Bangalore 337 41 Chennai 504 29 Hyderabad 317 18 Kolkata 138 16

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Particulars No. of Applications Total early publications 4,062 Total ordinary publications 9,149 Total applications published 13,211 Total grants in Delhi 2,358 Total grants in Mumbai 937 Total grants in Chennai 2,350 Total grants in Kolkata 828 Total Grants 6,473 Total applications examined 14,225