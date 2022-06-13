June 13, 2022 Industrial Designs, Intellectual Property, Patent & Design Statistics, Patents 0Comment

Weekly Patent and Industrial Design Statistics – 3rd June 2022 to 10th June 2022

HomeAll Posts...Weekly Patent and Industrial Design Statistics...

This week’s Patent and Design data has been compiled from the Official journal of patents and designs, published by the patent office on the 10th of June 2022. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 1,624 patent applications have been published in the 23rd issue of the Patent Journal, 2022. Out of the 1,624 applications published in the journal,407 applications account for early publications while 1,217 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 408 applications have been granted last week as compared to 708 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking a decrease of about 42.37%

Early Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change
Delhi 108 118 9.26% increase
Mumbai 95 82 13.68% decrease
Chennai 209 175 16.27% decrease
Kolkata 2 32 1500% increase
Total 414 407 1.69% decrease

Ordinary Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change
Delhi 150 442 194.67% increase
Mumbai 182
253 39.01% increase
Chennai 622 431 30.71% decrease
Kolkata 74 91 22.97% increase
Total 1,028 1,217 18.39% increase

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 1,442
TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week):1,624
Percentage difference: 12.62% increase

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 1,069 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

City No. of FER Issued
Delhi 425
Mumbai 219
Chennai 363
Kolkata 62
Total 1,069

Publications under Grant

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change
Delhi 252 138 45.24% decrease
Mumbai 111 77 30.63% decrease
Chennai 257 146 43.19% decrease
Kolkata 88 47 46.59% decrease
Total 708 408 42.37% decrease

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 1,624 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 257 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 17 applications from Delhi, 69 applications from Mumbai, 26 applications from Pune, 49 applications from Bangalore, 40 applications from Chennai, 49 applications from Hyderabad and 7 applications for Kolkata.

List of Cities 1st of January till date 3rd June 2022 to 10th June 2022
Delhi 624 17
Mumbai 809 69
Pune 614 26
Bangalore 893 49
Chennai 1,090 40
Hyderabad 641 49
Kolkata 203 7

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Particulars No. of Applications
Total early publications 9,090
Total ordinary publications 20,329
Total applications published 29,419
Total grants in Delhi 4,942
Total grants in Mumbai 2,165
Total grants in Chennai 4,909
Total grants in Kolkata 1,786
Total Grants 13,802
Total applications examined 31,588

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 123 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2022 till date now adds to a total of 7,672 applications.
  • Total designs registered in the last to last Week: 158
  • Total designs registered this Week: 123
Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2022 till date: 7,672

Data compiled by Mahasweta Bhattacharjee, Junior Patent Associate, BananaIP Counsels

About BananaIP Counsels Patent Attorneys
The patent news bulletin is brought to you by the patent division of BananaIP Counsels, a top ranked patent and IP firm in India. Led by Senior Partners, Somashekar Ramakrishna, Nitin Nair and Vinita Radhakrishnan. BananaIP Counsels’ Patent Attorneys are among the leading patent practitioners in the country. They work with clients such as Mahindra and Mahindra, Samsung, HCL, Eureka Forbes, to name a few. The patent attorneys at BananaIP Counsels have strong technical and legal expertise in areas such as IT/Software, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Data Analytics, Electronics and Telecommunication, Mechanical, Automotive, Green Energy, Traditional Medicine and Bio/Pharma domains. The firm is a first choice for clients looking for support in patent filing, prosecution, management and strategy in India, and across the world.
This weekly patent news bulletin is a part of their pro bono work, and is aimed at spreading patent awareness. You are free to share the news with appropriate attribution and back link to the source. If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please feel free to write to contact@bananaip.com
Disclaimer: Kindly note that the news bulletin has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to contact@bananaip.com for corrections and take down.

Leave a comment

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.