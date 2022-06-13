Weekly Patent and Industrial Design Statistics – 3rd June 2022 to 10th June 2022

This week’s Patent and Design data has been compiled from the Official journal of patents and designs, published by the patent office on the 10th of June 2022. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.
INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS
A total of 1,624 patent applications have been published in the 23rd issue of the Patent Journal, 2022. Out of the 1,624 applications published in the journal,407 applications account for early publications while 1,217 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 408 applications have been granted last week as compared to 708 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking a decrease of about 42.37%
Early Publications
|City
|Previous Week
|This Week
|Percentage of change
|Delhi
|108
|118
|9.26% increase
|Mumbai
|95
|82
|13.68% decrease
|Chennai
|209
|175
|16.27% decrease
|Kolkata
|2
|32
|1500% increase
|Total
|414
|407
|1.69% decrease
Ordinary Publications
|City
|Previous Week
|This Week
|Percentage of change
|Delhi
|150
|442
|194.67% increase
|Mumbai
|182
|253
|39.01% increase
|Chennai
|622
|431
|30.71% decrease
|Kolkata
|74
|91
|22.97% increase
|Total
|1,028
|1,217
|18.39% increase
TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 1,442
TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week):1,624
Percentage difference: 12.62% increase
FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS
A total of 1,069 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.
|City
|No. of FER Issued
|Delhi
|425
|Mumbai
|219
|Chennai
|363
|Kolkata
|62
|Total
|1,069
Publications under Grant
|City
|Previous Week
|This Week
|Percentage of change
|Delhi
|252
|138
|45.24% decrease
|Mumbai
|111
|77
|30.63% decrease
|Chennai
|257
|146
|43.19% decrease
|Kolkata
|88
|47
|46.59% decrease
|Total
|708
|408
|42.37% decrease
Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’
Of the total 1,624 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 257 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 17 applications from Delhi, 69 applications from Mumbai, 26 applications from Pune, 49 applications from Bangalore, 40 applications from Chennai, 49 applications from Hyderabad and 7 applications for Kolkata.
|List of Cities
|1st of January till date
|3rd June 2022 to 10th June 2022
|Delhi
|624
|17
|Mumbai
|809
|69
|Pune
|614
|26
|Bangalore
|893
|49
|Chennai
|1,090
|40
|Hyderabad
|641
|49
|Kolkata
|203
|7
PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)
|Particulars
|No. of Applications
|Total early publications
|9,090
|Total ordinary publications
|20,329
|Total applications published
|29,419
|Total grants in Delhi
|4,942
|Total grants in Mumbai
|2,165
|Total grants in Chennai
|4,909
|Total grants in Kolkata
|1,786
|Total Grants
|13,802
|Total applications examined
|31,588
INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS
- Total designs registered in the last to last Week: 158
- Total designs registered this Week: 123
Data compiled by Mahasweta Bhattacharjee, Junior Patent Associate, BananaIP Counsels