Weekly Patent and Industrial Design Statistics – 3rd June 2022 to 10th June 2022

This week’s Patent and Design data has been compiled from the Official journal of patents and designs, published by the patent office on the 10th of June 2022. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 1,624 patent applications have been published in the 23rd issue of the Patent Journal, 2022. Out of the 1,624 applications published in the journal,407 applications account for early publications while 1,217 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 408 applications have been granted last week as compared to 708 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking a decrease of about 42.37%

Early Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 108 118 9.26% increase Mumbai 95 82 13.68% decrease Chennai 209 175 16.27% decrease Kolkata 2 32 1500% increase Total 414 407 1.69% decrease

Ordinary Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 150 442 194.67% increase Mumbai 182

253 39.01% increase Chennai 622 431 30.71% decrease Kolkata 74 91 22.97% increase Total 1,028 1,217 18.39% increase

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 1,442

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week):1,624

Percentage difference: 12.62% increase

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 1,069 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

City No. of FER Issued Delhi 425 Mumbai 219 Chennai 363 Kolkata 62 Total 1,069

Publications under Grant

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 252 138 45.24% decrease Mumbai 111 77 30.63% decrease Chennai 257 146 43.19% decrease Kolkata 88 47 46.59% decrease Total 708 408 42.37% decrease

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 1,624 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 257 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 17 applications from Delhi, 69 applications from Mumbai, 26 applications from Pune, 49 applications from Bangalore, 40 applications from Chennai, 49 applications from Hyderabad and 7 applications for Kolkata.

List of Cities 1st of January till date 3rd June 2022 to 10th June 2022 Delhi 624 17 Mumbai 809 69 Pune 614 26 Bangalore 893 49 Chennai 1,090 40 Hyderabad 641 49 Kolkata 203 7

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Particulars No. of Applications Total early publications 9,090 Total ordinary publications 20,329 Total applications published 29,419 Total grants in Delhi 4,942 Total grants in Mumbai 2,165 Total grants in Chennai 4,909 Total grants in Kolkata 1,786 Total Grants 13,802 Total applications examined 31,588

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 123 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2022 till date now adds to a total of 7,672 applications.

Total designs registered in the last to last Week: 158

Total designs registered this Week: 123

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2022 till date: 7,672

Data compiled by Mahasweta Bhattacharjee, Junior Patent Associate, BananaIP Counsels About BananaIP Counsels Patent Attorneys The patent news bulletin is brought to you by the patent division of BananaIP Counsels, a top ranked patent and IP firm in India. Led by Senior Partners, Somashekar Ramakrishna Nitin Nair and Vinita Radhakrishnan . BananaIP Counsels’ Patent Attorneys are among the leading patent practitioners in the country. They work with clients such as Mahindra and Mahindra, Samsung, HCL, Eureka Forbes, to name a few. The patent attorneys at BananaIP Counsels have strong technical and legal expertise in areas such as IT/Software, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Data Analytics, Electronics and Telecommunication, Mechanical, Automotive, Green Energy, Traditional Medicine and Bio/Pharma domains. The firm is a first choice for clients looking for support in patent filing, prosecution, management and strategy in India, and across the world. This weekly patent news bulletin is a part of their pro bono work, and is aimed at spreading patent awareness. You are free to share the news with appropriate attribution and back link to the source. If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please feel free to write to contact@bananaip.com Disclaimer: Kindly note that the news bulletin has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to contact@bananaip.com for corrections and take down.