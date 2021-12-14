contact@bananaip.com
Weekly Patent and Industrial Design Statistics- 3rd December 2021 to 10th December 2021

Weekly Patent and Industrial Design Statistics- 3rd December 2021 to 10th December 2021
This week’s Patent and Design data has been compiled from the Official journal of patents and designs, published by the patent office on the 10th of December 2021. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 2,080 patent applications have been published in the 50th issue of the Patent Journal, 2021. Out of the 2,080 applications published in the journal, 581 applications account for early publications while 1,499 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 475 applications have been granted last week as compared to 914 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking a decrease of about 48.03%

Early Publications

City Previous WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi26213747.71% decrease
Mumbai765626.32% decrease
Chennai19033475.79% increase
Kolkata954500% increase
Total 5375818.19% increase

Ordinary Publications

City Previous WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi66292539.73% increase
Mumbai1251314.8% increase
Chennai4414146.12% decrease
Kolkata1429107.14% increase
Total1,2421,49920.69% increase

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 1,779

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 2,080

Percentage difference: 16.92% increase

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 1,492 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

City No. of FER issued
Delhi554
Mumbai252
Chennai585
Kolkata101
Total1,492

Publications under Grant

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi34817150.86% decrease
Mumbai1017822.77% decrease
Chennai32117047.04% decrease
Kolkata1445661.11% decrease
Total 91447548.03% decrease

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 2,080 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 216 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 26 applications from Delhi, 17 applications from Mumbai, 13 applications from Pune, 68 applications from Bangalore, 40 applications from Chennai, 39 applications from Hyderabad and 13 applications for Kolkata.

List of Cities1st of January till date3rd December 2021 to 10th December 2021
Delhi1,35426
Mumbai1,10517
Pune83613
Bangalore1,35068
Chennai1,36840
Hyderabad80339
Kolkata26213

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Particulars No. of Applications
Total early publications11,501
Total ordinary publications37,679
Total applications published49,180
Total grants in Delhi10,776
Total grants in Mumbai4,398
Total grants in Chennai10,314
Total grants in Kolkata4,197
Total Grants29,685
Total applications examined65,931

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 301 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2021 till date now adds to a total of 11,050 applications.

  • Total designs registered in the last to last Week: 304
  • Total designs registered this Week: 301

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2021 till date: 11,050

Data compiled by Jaya Pandey, Patent Associate, BananaIP Counsels

