Weekly Patent and Industrial Design Statistics- 3rd December 2021 to 10th December 2021

This week’s Patent and Design data has been compiled from the Official journal of patents and designs, published by the patent office on the 10th of December 2021. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 2,080 patent applications have been published in the 50th issue of the Patent Journal, 2021. Out of the 2,080 applications published in the journal, 581 applications account for early publications while 1,499 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 475 applications have been granted last week as compared to 914 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking a decrease of about 48.03%

Early Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 262 137 47.71% decrease Mumbai 76 56 26.32% decrease Chennai 190 334 75.79% increase Kolkata 9 54 500% increase Total 537 581 8.19% increase

Ordinary Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 662 925 39.73% increase Mumbai 125 131 4.8% increase Chennai 441 414 6.12% decrease Kolkata 14 29 107.14% increase Total 1,242 1,499 20.69% increase

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 1,779

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 2,080

Percentage difference: 16.92% increase

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 1,492 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

City No. of FER issued Delhi 554 Mumbai 252 Chennai 585 Kolkata 101 Total 1,492

Publications under Grant

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 348 171 50.86% decrease Mumbai 101 78 22.77% decrease Chennai 321 170 47.04% decrease Kolkata 144 56 61.11% decrease Total 914 475 48.03% decrease

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 2,080 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 216 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 26 applications from Delhi, 17 applications from Mumbai, 13 applications from Pune, 68 applications from Bangalore, 40 applications from Chennai, 39 applications from Hyderabad and 13 applications for Kolkata.

List of Cities 1st of January till date 3rd December 2021 to 10th December 2021 Delhi 1,354 26 Mumbai 1,105 17 Pune 836 13 Bangalore 1,350 68 Chennai 1,368 40 Hyderabad 803 39 Kolkata 262 13

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1 ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Particulars No. of Applications Total early publications 11,501 Total ordinary publications 37,679 Total applications published 49,180 Total grants in Delhi 10,776 Total grants in Mumbai 4,398 Total grants in Chennai 10,314 Total grants in Kolkata 4,197 Total Grants 29,685 Total applications examined 65,931

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 301 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2021 till date now adds to a total of 11,050 applications.

Total designs registered in the last to last Week: 304

Total designs registered this Week: 301

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2021 till date: 11,050

Data compiled by Jaya Pandey, Patent Associate, BananaIP Counsels

About BananaIP Counsels Patent Attorneys