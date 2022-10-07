10 hours ago Intellectual Property, Patent & Design Statistics 0Comment

Weekly Patent and Industrial Design Statistics – 30th September 2022 to 7th October 2022

This week’s Patent and Design data has been compiled from the Official journal of patents and designs, published by the patent office on the 7th of October 2022. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 1501 patent applications have been published in the 40th issue of the Patent Journal, 2022. Out of the 1501 applications published in the journal, 518 applications account for early publications while 983 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 681 applications have been granted this week as compared to 526 grants in the week preceding thereby marking an increase of about 29.46%.

Early Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi79290267.08% increase
Mumbai819314.81% increase
Chennai20013333.50% decrease
Kolkata8275.00% decrease
Total36851840.76% increase

Ordinary Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi22928926.20% increase
Mumbai23729022.36% increase
Chennai26137142.14% increase
Kolkata31336.45% increase
Total75898329.68% increase

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 1126
TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 1501
Percentage difference: 33.30% increase

First Examination Report (FER) Statistics

A total of 952 FER’s were issued this week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here

CityNo. of FER issued
Delhi411
Mumbai173
Chennai295
Kolkata73
Total952

Publications under Grant

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi21325318.77% increase
Mumbai8811025.00% increase
Chennai15822643.03% increase
Kolkata679237.31% increase
Total52668129.46% increase

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 1501 patent applications published in the journal this week, Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 386 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 78 applications from Delhi, 62 applications from Mumbai, 31 applications from Pune, 108 applications from Bangalore, 78 applications from Chennai, 22 applications from Hyderabad and 7 applications for Kolkata.

List of Cities1st of January 2022 till 7th October 202230th September 2022 to 7th October 2022
Delhi114278
Mumbai144662
Pune100331
Bangalore1825108
Chennai190578
Hyderabad100822
Kolkata3697

Patent Statistics Summary (1st Of January 2022 till 7th October 2022)

ParticularsNo of Applications
Total early publications17,562
Total ordinary publications38,440
Total applications published56,002
Total grants in Delhi8,666
Total grants in Mumbai3,737
Total grants in Chennai8,401
Total grants in Kolkata2,973
Total Grants23,777
Total applications examined50,088

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 162 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2022 till date now adds to a total of 10,272 applications.
● Total designs registered in the last Week: 200
● Total designs registered this Week: 162
Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2022 till date:  10,272
Data compiled by Sushma H.A, Associate Patents, BananaIP Counsels

This weekly patent statistics is a part of their pro bono work and is aimed at spreading patent awareness.

