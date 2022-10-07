Weekly Patent and Industrial Design Statistics – 30th September 2022 to 7th October 2022

This week’s Patent and Design data has been compiled from the Official journal of patents and designs, published by the patent office on the 7th of October 2022. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 1501 patent applications have been published in the 40th issue of the Patent Journal, 2022. Out of the 1501 applications published in the journal, 518 applications account for early publications while 983 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 681 applications have been granted this week as compared to 526 grants in the week preceding thereby marking an increase of about 29.46%.

Early Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 79 290 267.08% increase Mumbai 81 93 14.81% increase Chennai 200 133 33.50% decrease Kolkata 8 2 75.00% decrease Total 368 518 40.76% increase

Ordinary Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 229 289 26.20% increase Mumbai 237 290 22.36% increase Chennai 261 371 42.14% increase Kolkata 31 33 6.45% increase Total 758 983 29.68% increase

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 1126

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 1501

Percentage difference: 33.30% increase

First Examination Report (FER) Statistics

A total of 952 FER’s were issued this week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here

City No. of FER issued Delhi 411 Mumbai 173 Chennai 295 Kolkata 73 Total 952

Publications under Grant

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 213 253 18.77% increase Mumbai 88 110 25.00% increase Chennai 158 226 43.03% increase Kolkata 67 92 37.31% increase Total 526 681 29.46% increase

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 1501 patent applications published in the journal this week, Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 386 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 78 applications from Delhi, 62 applications from Mumbai, 31 applications from Pune, 108 applications from Bangalore, 78 applications from Chennai, 22 applications from Hyderabad and 7 applications for Kolkata.

List of Cities 1st of January 2022 till 7th October 2022 30th September 2022 to 7th October 2022 Delhi 1142 78 Mumbai 1446 62 Pune 1003 31 Bangalore 1825 108 Chennai 1905 78 Hyderabad 1008 22 Kolkata 369 7

Patent Statistics Summary (1st Of January 2022 till 7th October 2022)

Particulars No of Applications Total early publications 17,562 Total ordinary publications 38,440 Total applications published 56,002 Total grants in Delhi 8,666 Total grants in Mumbai 3,737 Total grants in Chennai 8,401 Total grants in Kolkata 2,973 Total Grants 23,777 Total applications examined 50,088

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 162 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2022 till date now adds to a total of 10,272 applications. ● Total designs registered in the last Week: 200 ● Total designs registered this Week: 162 Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2022 till date: 10,272 Data compiled by Sushma H.A, Associate Patents, BananaIP Counsels

