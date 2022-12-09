2 days ago Intellectual Property, Patent & Design Statistics 0Comment

Weekly Patent and Industrial Design Statistics – 2nd December 2022 to 9th December 2022

HomeAll Posts...Weekly Patent and Industrial Design Statistics...

This week’s Patent and Design data has been compiled from the Official journal of patents and designs, published by the patent office on the 9th of December 2022. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 1068 patent applications have been published in the 49th issue of the Patent Journal, 2022. Out of the 1068 applications published in the journal, 535 applications account for early publications while 533 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 616 applications have been granted this week as compared to 1052 grants in the week preceding thereby marking a decrease of about 41.44%.

Early Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi23716331.22% decrease
Mumbai7311050.68% increase
Chennai2282311.31% increase
Kolkata433127.90% decrease
Total5815357.91% decrease

Ordinary Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi1712386.54% decrease
Mumbai21626221.29% increase
Chennai2672438.98% decrease
Kolkata64592.18% decrease
Total71853325.76% decrease

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 1299
TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 1068
Percentage difference: 17.78% decrease

First Examination Report (FER) Statistics

A total of 976 FER’s were issued this week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

CityNo. of FER issued
Delhi377
Mumbai175
Chennai380
Kolkata44
Total976

Publications under Grant

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi40727233.16% decrease
Mumbai1627454.32% decrease
Chennai34621438.15% decrease
Kolkata1375659.12% decrease
Total105261641.44% decrease

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 1068 patent applications published in the journal this week, Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 231 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 5 applications from Delhi, 42 applications from Mumbai, 38 applications from Pune, 62 applications from Bangalore, 50 applications from Chennai, 28 applications from Hyderabad and 6 applications from Kolkata.

List of Cities1st of January 2022 till 9th December 20222nd December 2022 to 9th December 2022
Delhi1,3375
Mumbai1,72842
Pune1,23438
Bangalore2,46062
Chennai2,38850
Hyderabad1,23628
Kolkata4636

Patent Statistics Summary (1st Of January 2022 till 9th December 2022)

ParticularsNo of Applications
Total early publications22,028
Total ordinary publications45,391
Total applications published67,419
Total grants in Delhi10,797
Total grants in Mumbai4,611
Total grants in Chennai10,291
Total grants in Kolkata3,587
Total Grants29,286
Total applications examined58,336

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 403 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2022 till date now adds to a total of 12,893 applications.
● Total designs registered in the last Week: 444
● Total designs registered this Week: 403
Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2022 till date:  12,893
Data compiled by Sushma H.A, Associate Patents, BananaIP Counsels.

About BananaIP Counsels Patent Attorneys

The patent statistics is brought to you by the patent division of BananaIP Counsels, a top-ranked patent and IP firm in India. Led by Senior Partners, Somashekar Ramakrishna, Nitin Nair and Vinita Radhakrishnan. BananaIP Counsels’ Patent Attorneys are among the leading patent practitioners in the country. They work with clients such as Mahindra and Mahindra, Samsung, HCL, Eureka Forbes, to name a few. The patent attorneys at BananaIP Counsels have strong technical and legal expertise in areas such as IT/Software, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Data Analytics, Electronics and Telecommunication, Mechanical, Automotive, Green Energy, Traditional Medicine and Bio/Pharma domains. The firm is a first choice for clients looking for support in patent filing, prosecution, management and strategy in India, and across the world.

This weekly patent statistics is a part of their pro bono work and is aimed at spreading patent awareness. You are free to share the statistics with appropriate attribution and link it to the source. If you have any questions or need any clarifications, please feel free to write to contact@bananaip.com

Disclaimer

Kindly note that the statistics has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to contact@bananaip.com for corrections and take down.

Leave a comment

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.