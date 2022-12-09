Weekly Patent and Industrial Design Statistics – 2nd December 2022 to 9th December 2022

This week’s Patent and Design data has been compiled from the Official journal of patents and designs, published by the patent office on the 9th of December 2022. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 1068 patent applications have been published in the 49th issue of the Patent Journal, 2022. Out of the 1068 applications published in the journal, 535 applications account for early publications while 533 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 616 applications have been granted this week as compared to 1052 grants in the week preceding thereby marking a decrease of about 41.44%.

Early Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 237 163 31.22% decrease Mumbai 73 110 50.68% increase Chennai 228 231 1.31% increase Kolkata 43 31 27.90% decrease Total 581 535 7.91% decrease

Ordinary Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 171 23 86.54% decrease Mumbai 216 262 21.29% increase Chennai 267 243 8.98% decrease Kolkata 64 5 92.18% decrease Total 718 533 25.76% decrease

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 1299

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 1068

Percentage difference: 17.78% decrease

First Examination Report (FER) Statistics

A total of 976 FER’s were issued this week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

City No. of FER issued Delhi 377 Mumbai 175 Chennai 380 Kolkata 44 Total 976

Publications under Grant

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 407 272 33.16% decrease Mumbai 162 74 54.32% decrease Chennai 346 214 38.15% decrease Kolkata 137 56 59.12% decrease Total 1052 616 41.44% decrease

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 1068 patent applications published in the journal this week, Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 231 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 5 applications from Delhi, 42 applications from Mumbai, 38 applications from Pune, 62 applications from Bangalore, 50 applications from Chennai, 28 applications from Hyderabad and 6 applications from Kolkata.

List of Cities 1st of January 2022 till 9th December 2022 2nd December 2022 to 9th December 2022 Delhi 1,337 5 Mumbai 1,728 42 Pune 1,234 38 Bangalore 2,460 62 Chennai 2,388 50 Hyderabad 1,236 28 Kolkata 463 6

Patent Statistics Summary (1st Of January 2022 till 9th December 2022)

Particulars No of Applications Total early publications 22,028 Total ordinary publications 45,391 Total applications published 67,419 Total grants in Delhi 10,797 Total grants in Mumbai 4,611 Total grants in Chennai 10,291 Total grants in Kolkata 3,587 Total Grants 29,286 Total applications examined 58,336

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 403 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2022 till date now adds to a total of 12,893 applications. ● Total designs registered in the last Week: 444 ● Total designs registered this Week: 403 Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2022 till date: 12,893 Data compiled by Sushma H.A, Associate Patents, BananaIP Counsels.

