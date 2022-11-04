7 mins ago Intellectual Property, Patent & Design Statistics 0Comment

Weekly Patent and Industrial Design Statistics – 28th October 2022 to 4th November 2022

HomeAll Posts...Weekly Patent and Industrial Design Statistics...

This week’s Patent and Design data has been compiled from the Official journal of patents and designs, published by the patent office on the 4th of November 2022. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 1402 patent applications have been published in the 44th issue of the Patent Journal, 2022. Out of the 1402 applications published in the journal, 320 applications account for early publications while 1082 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 910 applications have been granted this week as compared to 505 grants in the week preceding thereby marking an increase of about 80.19%.

Early Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi5310598.11% increase
Mumbai73198.63% decrease
Chennai1521541.31% increase
Kolkata2602900.00% increase
Total28032014.28% increase

Ordinary Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi66472615.15% increase
Mumbai21329036.15% increase
Chennai3213054.98% decrease
Kolkata16156.25% decrease
Total616108275.64% increase

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 896
TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 1402
Percentage difference: 56.47% increase

First Examination Report (FER) Statistics

A total of 585 FER’s were issued this week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

CityNo. of FER issued
Delhi260
Mumbai94
Chennai189
Kolkata42
Total585

Publications under Grant

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi159335110.69% increase
Mumbai7514390.66% increase
Chennai20634165.53% increase
Kolkata659140.00% increase
Total50591080.19% increase

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 1402 patent applications published in the journal this week, Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 175 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 33 applications from Delhi, 24 applications from Mumbai, 6 applications from Pune, 31 applications from Bangalore, 53 applications from Chennai, 21 applications from Hyderabad and 7 applications from Kolkata.

List of Cities1st of January 2022 till 4th November 202228th October 2022 to 4th November 2022
Delhi126933
Mumbai158324
Pune10936
Bangalore201331
Chennai215153
Hyderabad110021
Kolkata3947

Patent Statistics Summary (1st Of January 2022 till 4th November 2022)

ParticularsNo of Applications
Total early publications19,209
Total ordinary publications42,232
Total applications published61,441
Total grants in Delhi9,574
Total grants in Mumbai4,126
Total grants in Chennai9,276
Total grants in Kolkata3,217
Total Grants26,193
Total applications examined53,708

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 222 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2022 till date now adds to a total of 11,141 applications.
● Total designs registered in the last Week: 246
● Total designs registered this Week: 222
Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2022 till date:  11,141
Data compiled by Sushma H.A, Associate Patents, BananaIP Counsels.

About BananaIP Counsels Patent Attorneys

The patent statistics is brought to you by the patent division of BananaIP Counsels, a top-ranked patent and IP firm in India. Led by Senior Partners, Somashekar Ramakrishna, Nitin Nair and Vinita Radhakrishnan. BananaIP Counsels’ Patent Attorneys are among the leading patent practitioners in the country. They work with clients such as Mahindra and Mahindra, Samsung, HCL, Eureka Forbes, to name a few. The patent attorneys at BananaIP Counsels have strong technical and legal expertise in areas such as IT/Software, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Data Analytics, Electronics and Telecommunication, Mechanical, Automotive, Green Energy, Traditional Medicine and Bio/Pharma domains. The firm is a first choice for clients looking for support in patent filing, prosecution, management and strategy in India, and across the world.

This weekly patent statistics is a part of their pro bono work and is aimed at spreading patent awareness. You are free to share the statistics with appropriate attribution and link it to the source. If you have any questions or need any clarifications, please feel free to write to contact@bananaip.com

Disclaimer

Kindly note that the statistics has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to contact@bananaip.com for corrections and take down.

Leave a comment

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.