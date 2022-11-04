Weekly Patent and Industrial Design Statistics – 28th October 2022 to 4th November 2022

This week’s Patent and Design data has been compiled from the Official journal of patents and designs, published by the patent office on the 4th of November 2022. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 1402 patent applications have been published in the 44th issue of the Patent Journal, 2022. Out of the 1402 applications published in the journal, 320 applications account for early publications while 1082 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 910 applications have been granted this week as compared to 505 grants in the week preceding thereby marking an increase of about 80.19%.

Early Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 53 105 98.11% increase Mumbai 73 1 98.63% decrease Chennai 152 154 1.31% increase Kolkata 2 60 2900.00% increase Total 280 320 14.28% increase

Ordinary Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 66 472 615.15% increase Mumbai 213 290 36.15% increase Chennai 321 305 4.98% decrease Kolkata 16 15 6.25% decrease Total 616 1082 75.64% increase

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 896

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 1402

Percentage difference: 56.47% increase

First Examination Report (FER) Statistics

A total of 585 FER’s were issued this week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

City No. of FER issued Delhi 260 Mumbai 94 Chennai 189 Kolkata 42 Total 585

Publications under Grant

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 159 335 110.69% increase Mumbai 75 143 90.66% increase Chennai 206 341 65.53% increase Kolkata 65 91 40.00% increase Total 505 910 80.19% increase

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 1402 patent applications published in the journal this week, Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 175 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 33 applications from Delhi, 24 applications from Mumbai, 6 applications from Pune, 31 applications from Bangalore, 53 applications from Chennai, 21 applications from Hyderabad and 7 applications from Kolkata.

List of Cities 1st of January 2022 till 4th November 2022 28th October 2022 to 4th November 2022 Delhi 1269 33 Mumbai 1583 24 Pune 1093 6 Bangalore 2013 31 Chennai 2151 53 Hyderabad 1100 21 Kolkata 394 7

Patent Statistics Summary (1st Of January 2022 till 4th November 2022)

Particulars No of Applications Total early publications 19,209 Total ordinary publications 42,232 Total applications published 61,441 Total grants in Delhi 9,574 Total grants in Mumbai 4,126 Total grants in Chennai 9,276 Total grants in Kolkata 3,217 Total Grants 26,193 Total applications examined 53,708

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 222 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2022 till date now adds to a total of 11,141 applications. ● Total designs registered in the last Week: 246 ● Total designs registered this Week: 222 Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2022 till date: 11,141 Data compiled by Sushma H.A, Associate Patents, BananaIP Counsels.

