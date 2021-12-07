contact@bananaip.com
Weekly Patent and Industrial Design Statistics- 26th November 2021 to 3rd December 2021

3 days ago
This week’s Patent and Design data has been compiled from the Official journal of patents and designs, published by the patent office on the 3rd of December 2021. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 1,779 patent applications have been published in the 49th issue of the Patent Journal, 2021. Out of the 1,779 applications published in the journal, 537 applications account for early publications while 1,242 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 914 applications have been granted last week as compared to 589 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking a increase of about 55.18%

Early Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change
Delhi 177 262 48.02% increase
Mumbai 94 76 19.15% decrease
Chennai 152 190 25% increase
Kolkata 7 9 28.57% increase
Total 430 537 24.88% increase

Ordinary Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change
Delhi 502 662 31.87% increase
Mumbai 96 125 30.21% increase
Chennai 247 441 78.54% increase
Kolkata 20 14 30% decrease
Total 865 1,242 43.58% increase

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 1,295
TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 1,779
Percentage difference: 37.37% increase

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 1,121 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

City No. of FER Issued
Delhi 418
Mumbai 181
Chennai 425
Kolkata 97
Total 1,121

Publications under Grant

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change
Delhi 213 348 63.38% increase
Mumbai 86 101 17.44% increase
Chennai 228 321 40.79% increase
Kolkata 62 144 132.26% increase
Total 589 914 55.18% increase

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 1,779 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 250 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 31 applications from Delhi, 37 applications from Mumbai, 26 applications from Pune, 70 applications from Bangalore, 59 applications from Chennai, 24 applications from Hyderabad and 3 applications for Kolkata.

List of Cities 1st of January till date 26th November 2021 to 3rd December 2021
Delhi 1,328 31
Mumbai 1,088 37
Pune 823 26
Bangalore 1,282 70
Chennai 1,328 59
Hyderabad 764 24
Kolkata 249 3

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Particulars No. of Applications
Total early publications 10,920
Total ordinary publications 36,180
Total applications published 47,100
Total grants in Delhi 10,605
Total grants in Mumbai 4,320
Total grants in Chennai 10,144
Total grants in Kolkata 4,141
Total Grants 29,210
Total applications examined 64,439

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 304 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2021 till date now adds to a total of 10,749 applications.
  • Total designs registered in the last to last Week: 304
  • Total designs registered this Week: 304
  • Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2021 till date: 10,749

Data compiled by Jaya Pandey, Patent Associate, BananaIP Counsels

About BananaIP Counsels Patent Attorneys
The patent news bulletin is brought to you by the patent division of BananaIP Counsels, a top ranked patent and IP firm in India. Led by Senior Partners, Somashekar Ramakrishna, Nitin Nair and Vinita Radhakrishnan. BananaIP Counsels’ Patent Attorneys are among the leading patent practitioners in the country. They work with clients such as Mahindra and Mahindra, Samsung, HCL, Eureka Forbes, to name a few. The patent attorneys at BananaIP Counsels have strong technical and legal expertise in areas such as IT/Software, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Data Analytics, Electronics and Telecommunication, Mechanical, Automotive, Green Energy, Traditional Medicine and Bio/Pharma domains. The firm is a first choice for clients looking for support in patent filing, prosecution, management and strategy in India, and across the world.
This weekly patent news bulletin is a part of their pro bono work, and is aimed at spreading patent awareness.
Disclaimer: Kindly note that the news bulletin has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP's reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin.

Leave a comment

