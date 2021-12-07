Download Post as PDFPrint this PostThis week’s Patent and Design...Read More
Weekly Patent and Industrial Design Statistics- 26th November 2021 to 3rd December 2021
This week’s Patent and Design data has been compiled from the Official journal of patents and designs, published by the patent office on the 3rd of December 2021. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.
INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS
A total of 1,779 patent applications have been published in the 49th issue of the Patent Journal, 2021. Out of the 1,779 applications published in the journal, 537 applications account for early publications while 1,242 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 914 applications have been granted last week as compared to 589 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking a increase of about 55.18%
Early Publications
|City
|Previous Week
|This Week
|Percentage of change
|Delhi
|177
|262
|48.02% increase
|Mumbai
|94
|76
|19.15% decrease
|Chennai
|152
|190
|25% increase
|Kolkata
|7
|9
|28.57% increase
|Total
|430
|537
|24.88% increase
Ordinary Publications
|City
|Previous Week
|This Week
|Percentage of change
|Delhi
|502
|662
|31.87% increase
|Mumbai
|96
|125
|30.21% increase
|Chennai
|247
|441
|78.54% increase
|Kolkata
|20
|14
|30% decrease
|Total
|865
|1,242
|43.58% increase
TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 1,295
TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 1,779
Percentage difference: 37.37% increase
FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS
A total of 1,121 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.
|City
|No. of FER Issued
|Delhi
|418
|Mumbai
|181
|Chennai
|425
|Kolkata
|97
|Total
|1,121
Publications under Grant
|City
|Previous Week
|This Week
|Percentage of change
|Delhi
|213
|348
|63.38% increase
|Mumbai
|86
|101
|17.44% increase
|Chennai
|228
|321
|40.79% increase
|Kolkata
|62
|144
|132.26% increase
|Total
|589
|914
|55.18% increase
Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’
Of the total 1,779 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 250 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 31 applications from Delhi, 37 applications from Mumbai, 26 applications from Pune, 70 applications from Bangalore, 59 applications from Chennai, 24 applications from Hyderabad and 3 applications for Kolkata.
|List of Cities
|1st of January till date
|26th November 2021 to 3rd December 2021
|Delhi
|1,328
|31
|Mumbai
|1,088
|37
|Pune
|823
|26
|Bangalore
|1,282
|70
|Chennai
|1,328
|59
|Hyderabad
|764
|24
|Kolkata
|249
|3
PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)
|Particulars
|No. of Applications
|Total early publications
|10,920
|Total ordinary publications
|36,180
|Total applications published
|47,100
|Total grants in Delhi
|10,605
|Total grants in Mumbai
|4,320
|Total grants in Chennai
|10,144
|Total grants in Kolkata
|4,141
|Total Grants
|29,210
|Total applications examined
|64,439
INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS
- Total designs registered in the last to last Week: 304
- Total designs registered this Week: 304
- Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2021 till date: 10,749
Data compiled by Jaya Pandey, Patent Associate, BananaIP Counsels