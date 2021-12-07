Weekly Patent and Industrial Design Statistics- 26th November 2021 to 3rd December 2021

This week’s Patent and Design data has been compiled from the Official journal of patents and designs, published by the patent office on the 3rd of December 2021. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 1,779 patent applications have been published in the 49th issue of the Patent Journal, 2021. Out of the 1,779 applications published in the journal, 537 applications account for early publications while 1,242 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 914 applications have been granted last week as compared to 589 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking a increase of about 55.18%

Early Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 177 262 48.02% increase Mumbai 94 76 19.15% decrease Chennai 152 190 25% increase Kolkata 7 9 28.57% increase Total 430 537 24.88% increase

Ordinary Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 502 662 31.87% increase Mumbai 96 125 30.21% increase Chennai 247 441 78.54% increase Kolkata 20 14 30% decrease Total 865 1,242 43.58% increase

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 1,295

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 1,779

Percentage difference: 37.37% increase

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 1,121 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

City No. of FER Issued Delhi 418 Mumbai 181 Chennai 425 Kolkata 97 Total 1,121

Publications under Grant

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 213 348 63.38% increase Mumbai 86 101 17.44% increase Chennai 228 321 40.79% increase Kolkata 62 144 132.26% increase Total 589 914 55.18% increase

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 1,779 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 250 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 31 applications from Delhi, 37 applications from Mumbai, 26 applications from Pune, 70 applications from Bangalore, 59 applications from Chennai, 24 applications from Hyderabad and 3 applications for Kolkata.

List of Cities 1st of January till date 26th November 2021 to 3rd December 2021 Delhi 1,328 31 Mumbai 1,088 37 Pune 823 26 Bangalore 1,282 70 Chennai 1,328 59 Hyderabad 764 24 Kolkata 249 3

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Particulars No. of Applications Total early publications 10,920 Total ordinary publications 36,180 Total applications published 47,100 Total grants in Delhi 10,605 Total grants in Mumbai 4,320 Total grants in Chennai 10,144 Total grants in Kolkata 4,141 Total Grants 29,210 Total applications examined 64,439

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 304 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2021 till date now adds to a total of 10,749 applications.

Total designs registered in the last to last Week: 304

Total designs registered this Week: 304

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2021 till date: 10,749