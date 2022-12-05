Weekly Patent and Industrial Design Statistics – 25th November 2022 to 2nd December 2022

This week’s Patent and Design data has been compiled from the Official journal of patents and designs, published by the patent office on the 2nd of December 2022. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 1299 patent applications have been published in the 48th issue of the Patent Journal, 2022. Out of the 1299 applications published in the journal, 581 applications account for early publications while 718 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 1052 applications have been granted this week as compared to 622 grants in the week preceding thereby marking an increase of about 69.13%.

Early Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 371 237 36.11% decrease Mumbai 71 73 2.81% increase Chennai 293 228 22.18% decrease Kolkata 103 43 58.25% decrease Total 838 581 30.66% decrease

Ordinary Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 384 171 55.46% decrease Mumbai 189 216 14.28% increase Chennai 324 267 17.59% decrease Kolkata 11 64 481.81% increase Total 908 718 20.92% decrease

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 1746

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 1299

Percentage difference: 25.60% decrease

First Examination Report (FER) Statistics

A total of 1148 FER’s were issued this week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

City No. of FER issued Delhi 428 Mumbai 250 Chennai 383 Kolkata 87 Total 1148

Publications under Grant

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 225 407 80.88% increase Mumbai 107 162 51.40% increase Chennai 216 346 60.18% increase Kolkata 74 137 85.13% increase Total 622 1052 69.13% increase

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 1299 patent applications published in the journal this week, Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 267 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 18 applications from Delhi, 29 applications from Mumbai, 10 applications from Pune, 114 applications from Bangalore, 44 applications from Chennai, 31 applications from Hyderabad and 21 applications from Kolkata.

List of Cities 1st of January 2022 till 2nd December 2022 25th November 2022 to 2nd December 2022 Delhi 1332 18 Mumbai 1686 29 Pune 1196 10 Bangalore 2398 114 Chennai 2338 44 Hyderabad 1208 31 Kolkata 457 21

Patent Statistics Summary (1st Of January 2022 till 2nd December 2022)

Particulars No of Applications Total early publications 21,493 Total ordinary publications 44,858 Total applications published 66,351 Total grants in Delhi 10,525 Total grants in Mumbai 4,537 Total grants in Chennai 10,077 Total grants in Kolkata 3,531 Total Grants 28,670 Total applications examined 57,360

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 444 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2022 till date now adds to a total of 12,490 applications. ● Total designs registered in the last Week: 413 ● Total designs registered this Week: 444 Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2022 till date: 12,490 Data compiled by Sushma H.A, Associate Patents, BananaIP Counsels.

