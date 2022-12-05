2 days ago Intellectual Property, Patent & Design Statistics 0Comment

Weekly Patent and Industrial Design Statistics – 25th November 2022 to 2nd December 2022

This week’s Patent and Design data has been compiled from the Official journal of patents and designs, published by the patent office on the 2nd of December 2022. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 1299 patent applications have been published in the 48th issue of the Patent Journal, 2022. Out of the 1299 applications published in the journal, 581 applications account for early publications while 718 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 1052 applications have been granted this week as compared to 622 grants in the week preceding thereby marking an increase of about 69.13%.

Early Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi37123736.11% decrease
Mumbai71732.81% increase
Chennai29322822.18% decrease
Kolkata1034358.25% decrease
Total83858130.66% decrease

Ordinary Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi38417155.46% decrease
Mumbai18921614.28% increase
Chennai32426717.59% decrease
Kolkata1164481.81% increase
Total90871820.92% decrease

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 1746
TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 1299
Percentage difference: 25.60% decrease

First Examination Report (FER) Statistics

A total of 1148 FER’s were issued this week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

CityNo. of FER issued
Delhi428
Mumbai250
Chennai383
Kolkata87
Total1148

Publications under Grant

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi22540780.88% increase
Mumbai10716251.40% increase
Chennai21634660.18% increase
Kolkata7413785.13% increase
Total622105269.13% increase

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 1299 patent applications published in the journal this week, Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 267 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 18 applications from Delhi, 29 applications from Mumbai, 10 applications from Pune, 114 applications from Bangalore, 44 applications from Chennai, 31 applications from Hyderabad and 21 applications from Kolkata.

List of Cities1st of January 2022 till 2nd December 202225th November 2022 to 2nd December 2022
Delhi133218
Mumbai168629
Pune119610
Bangalore2398114
Chennai233844
Hyderabad120831
Kolkata45721

Patent Statistics Summary (1st Of January 2022 till 2nd December 2022)

ParticularsNo of Applications
Total early publications21,493
Total ordinary publications44,858
Total applications published66,351
Total grants in Delhi10,525
Total grants in Mumbai4,537
Total grants in Chennai10,077
Total grants in Kolkata3,531
Total Grants28,670
Total applications examined57,360

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 444 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2022 till date now adds to a total of 12,490 applications.
● Total designs registered in the last Week: 413
● Total designs registered this Week: 444
Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2022 till date:  12,490
Data compiled by Sushma H.A, Associate Patents, BananaIP Counsels.

