Weekly Patent and Industrial Design Statistics- 25th March 2022 to 1st April 2022

This week’s Patent and Design data has been compiled from the Official journal of patents and designs, published by the patent office on the 1st of April 2022. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 1,299 patent applications have been published in the 13th issue of the Patent Journal, 2022. Out of the 1,299 applications published in the journal, 246 applications account for early publications while 1,053 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 881 applications have been granted last week as compared to 584 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking a increase of about 50.86%

Early Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change
Delhi 41 110 168.29% increase
Mumbai 58 60 3.45% increase
Chennai 228 73 67.98% decrease
Kolkata 1 3 200% increase
Total 328 246 25% decrease

Ordinary Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change
Delhi 493 601 21.91% increase
Mumbai 165 115 30.3% decrease
Chennai 373 307 17.69% decrease
Kolkata 14 30 114.29% increase
Total 1,045 1,053 0.77% increase

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 1,373
TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 1,299
Percentage difference: 5.39% decrease

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 2,013 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.
City No. of FER Issued
Delhi 823
Mumbai 367
Chennai 644
Kolkata 179
Total 2,013

Publications under Grant

City Previous Week `This Week Percentage of change
Delhi 178 363 103.93% increase
Mumbai 121 136 12.4% increase
Chennai 211 268 27.01% increase
Kolkata 74 114 54.05% increase
Total 584 881 50.86% increase

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 1,299 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 211 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 36 applications from Delhi, 26 applications from Mumbai, 16 applications from Pune, 92 applications from Bangalore, 22 applications from Chennai, 18 applications from Hyderabad and 1 applications for Kolkata.
List of Cities 1st of January till date25th March 2022 to 1st April 2022
Delhi 428 36
Mumbai 427 26
Pune 357 16
Bangalore 559 92
Chennai 616 22
Hyderabad 376 18
Kolkata 144 1

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Particulars No. of Applications
Total early publications 4,900
Total ordinary publications 12,145
Total applications published 17,045
Total grants in Delhi 3,071
Total grants in Mumbai 1,274
Total grants in Chennai 3,006
Total grants in Kolkata 1,087
Total Grants 8,438
Total applications examined 20,570

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 303 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2022 till date now adds to a total of 4,028 applications.
  • Total designs registered in the last to last Week: 350
  • Total designs registered this Week: 303
Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2022 till date: 4,028

