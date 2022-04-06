Weekly Patent and Industrial Design Statistics- 25th March 2022 to 1st April 2022

This week’s Patent and Design data has been compiled from the Official journal of patents and designs, published by the patent office on the 1st of April 2022. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 1,299 patent applications have been published in the 13th issue of the Patent Journal, 2022. Out of the 1,299 applications published in the journal, 246 applications account for early publications while 1,053 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 881 applications have been granted last week as compared to 584 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking a increase of about 50.86%

Early Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 41 110 168.29% increase Mumbai 58 60 3.45% increase Chennai 228 73 67.98% decrease Kolkata 1 3 200% increase Total 328 246 25% decrease

Ordinary Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 493 601 21.91% increase Mumbai 165 115 30.3% decrease Chennai 373 307 17.69% decrease Kolkata 14 30 114.29% increase Total 1,045 1,053 0.77% increase

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 1,373

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 1,299

Percentage difference: 5.39% decrease

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 2,013 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here

City No. of FER Issued Delhi 823 Mumbai 367 Chennai 644 Kolkata 179 Total 2,013

Publications under Grant

City Previous Week ` This Week Percentage of change Delhi 178 363 103.93% increase Mumbai 121 136 12.4% increase Chennai 211 268 27.01% increase Kolkata 74 114 54.05% increase Total 584 881 50.86% increase

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 1,299 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 211 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 36 applications from Delhi, 26 applications from Mumbai, 16 applications from Pune, 92 applications from Bangalore, 22 applications from Chennai, 18 applications from Hyderabad and 1 applications for Kolkata.

List of Cities 1st of January till date 25th March 2022 to 1st April 2022 Delhi 428 36 Mumbai 427 26 Pune 357 16 Bangalore 559 92 Chennai 616 22 Hyderabad 376 18 Kolkata 144 1

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Particulars No. of Applications Total early publications 4,900 Total ordinary publications 12,145 Total applications published 17,045 Total grants in Delhi 3,071 Total grants in Mumbai 1,274 Total grants in Chennai 3,006 Total grants in Kolkata 1,087 Total Grants 8,438 Total applications examined 20,570

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS