Weekly Patent and Industrial Design Statistics – 23rd December 2022 to 30th December 2022

This week’s Patent and Design data has been compiled from the Official journal of patents and designs, published by the patent office on the 30th of December 2022. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 2,905 patent applications have been published in the 52nd issue of the Patent Journal, 2022. Out of the 2,905 applications published in the journal, 1,686 applications account for early publications while 1,219 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 925 applications have been granted this week as compared to 353 grants in the week preceding thereby marking an increase of about 162.04%.

Early Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 132 796 503.03% increase Mumbai 60 78 30.00% increase Chennai 141 781 453.90% increase Kolkata 7 31 342.86% increase Total 340 1686 395.88% increase

Ordinary Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 206 460 123.30% increase Mumbai 118 272 130.51% increase Chennai 79 465 488.61% increase Kolkata 12 22 83.33% increase Total 415 1219 193.73% increase

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 755

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 2905

Percentage difference: 284.77% increase

First Examination Report (FER) Statistics

A total of 908 FER’s were issued this week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

City No. of FER issued Delhi 325 Mumbai 207 Chennai 321 Kolkata 55 Total 908

Publications under Grant

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 159 360 126.42% increase Mumbai 60 162 170.00% increase Chennai 106 305 187.74% increase Kolkata 28 98 250.00% increase Total 353 925 162.04% increase

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 2,905 patent applications published in the journal this week, Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 722 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 39 applications from Delhi, 41 applications from Mumbai, 17 applications from Pune, 385 applications from Bangalore, 138 applications from Chennai, 87 applications from Hyderabad and 15 applications from Kolkata.

List of Cities 1st of January 2022 till 30th December 2022 23rd December 2022 to 30th December 2022 Delhi 1,398 39 Mumbai 1,825 41 Pune 1,289 17 Bangalore 3,068 385 Chennai 2,604 138 Hyderabad 1,373 87 Kolkata 479 15

Patent Statistics Summary (1st Of January 2022 till 31st December 2022)

Particulars No of Applications Total early publications 24,420 Total ordinary publications 47,609 Total applications published 72,029 Total grants in Delhi 11,563 Total grants in Mumbai 4,957 Total grants in Chennai 10,949 Total grants in Kolkata 3,792 Total Grants 31,261 Total applications examined 61,157

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 1,064 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2022 till date now adds to a total of 15,904 applications.

● Total designs registered in the last Week: 1,249 ● Total designs registered this Week: 1,064 Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2022 till date: 15,904 Data compiled by Sushma H.A, Associate Patents, BananaIP Counsels. About BananaIP Counsels Patent Attorneys The patent statistics is brought to you by the patent division of BananaIP Counsels, a top-ranked patent and IP firm in India. Led by Senior Partners, Somashekar Ramakrishna, Nitin Nair and Vinita Radhakrishnan. BananaIP Counsels’ Patent Attorneys are among the leading patent practitioners in the country. They work with clients such as Mahindra and Mahindra, Samsung, HCL, Eureka Forbes, to name a few. The patent attorneys at BananaIP Counsels have strong technical and legal expertise in areas such as IT/Software, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Data Analytics, Electronics and Telecommunication, Mechanical, Automotive, Green Energy, Traditional Medicine and Bio/Pharma domains. The firm is a first choice for clients looking for support in patent filing, prosecution, management and strategy in India, and across the world. This weekly patent statistics is a part of their pro bono work and is aimed at spreading patent awareness. You are free to share the statistics with appropriate attribution and link it to the source. If you have any questions or need any clarifications, please feel free to write to contact@bananaip.com Disclaimer Kindly note that the statistics has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to contact@bananaip.com for corrections and take down.