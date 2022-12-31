8 hours ago Intellectual Property, Patent & Design Statistics 0Comment

Weekly Patent and Industrial Design Statistics – 23rd December 2022 to 30th December 2022

HomeAll Posts...Weekly Patent and Industrial Design Statistics...

This week’s Patent and Design data has been compiled from the Official journal of patents and designs, published by the patent office on the 30th of December 2022. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 2,905 patent applications have been published in the 52nd issue of the Patent Journal, 2022. Out of the 2,905 applications published in the journal, 1,686 applications account for early publications while 1,219 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 925 applications have been granted this week as compared to 353 grants in the week preceding thereby marking an increase of about 162.04%.

Early Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi132796503.03% increase
Mumbai607830.00% increase
Chennai141781453.90% increase
Kolkata731342.86% increase
Total3401686395.88% increase

Ordinary Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi206 460123.30% increase
Mumbai118272130.51% increase
Chennai79465488.61% increase
Kolkata122283.33% increase
Total4151219193.73% increase

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 755
TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 2905
Percentage difference: 284.77% increase

First Examination Report (FER) Statistics

A total of 908 FER’s were issued this week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

CityNo. of FER issued
Delhi325
Mumbai207
Chennai321
Kolkata55
Total908

Publications under Grant

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi159360126.42% increase
Mumbai60162170.00% increase
Chennai106305187.74% increase
Kolkata2898250.00% increase
Total353925162.04% increase

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 2,905 patent applications published in the journal this week, Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 722 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 39 applications from Delhi, 41 applications from Mumbai, 17 applications from Pune, 385 applications from Bangalore, 138 applications from Chennai, 87 applications from Hyderabad and 15 applications from Kolkata.

List of Cities1st of January 2022 till 30th December 202223rd December 2022 to 30th December 2022
Delhi1,39839
Mumbai1,82541
Pune1,28917
Bangalore3,068385
Chennai2,604138
Hyderabad1,37387
Kolkata47915

Patent Statistics Summary (1st Of January 2022 till 31st December 2022)

ParticularsNo of Applications
Total early publications24,420
Total ordinary publications47,609
Total applications published72,029
Total grants in Delhi11,563
Total grants in Mumbai4,957
Total grants in Chennai10,949
Total grants in Kolkata3,792
Total Grants31,261
Total applications examined61,157

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 1,064 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2022 till date now adds to a total of 15,904 applications.
● Total designs registered in the last Week: 1,249
● Total designs registered this Week: 1,064
Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2022 till date:  15,904
Data compiled by Sushma H.A, Associate Patents, BananaIP Counsels.

About BananaIP Counsels Patent Attorneys

The patent statistics is brought to you by the patent division of BananaIP Counsels, a top-ranked patent and IP firm in India. Led by Senior Partners, Somashekar Ramakrishna, Nitin Nair and Vinita Radhakrishnan. BananaIP Counsels’ Patent Attorneys are among the leading patent practitioners in the country. They work with clients such as Mahindra and Mahindra, Samsung, HCL, Eureka Forbes, to name a few. The patent attorneys at BananaIP Counsels have strong technical and legal expertise in areas such as IT/Software, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Data Analytics, Electronics and Telecommunication, Mechanical, Automotive, Green Energy, Traditional Medicine and Bio/Pharma domains. The firm is a first choice for clients looking for support in patent filing, prosecution, management and strategy in India, and across the world.

This weekly patent statistics is a part of their pro bono work and is aimed at spreading patent awareness. You are free to share the statistics with appropriate attribution and link it to the source. If you have any questions or need any clarifications, please feel free to write to contact@bananaip.com

Disclaimer

Kindly note that the statistics has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to contact@bananaip.com for corrections and take down.

Leave a comment

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.