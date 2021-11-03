Weekly Patent and Industrial Design Statistics- 22nd October 2021 to 29th October 2021

This week’s Patent and Design data has been compiled from the Official journal of patents and designs, published by the patent office on the 29th of October 2021. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 1,986 patent applications have been published in the 44th issue of the Patent Journal, 2021. Out of the 1,986 applications published in the journal, 494 applications account for early publications while 1,492 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 931 applications have been granted last week as compared to 405 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking a increase of about 129.88%.

Early Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 19 178 836.84% increase Mumbai 15 174 1060% increase Chennai 55 141 216.36% increase Kolkata 19 1 94.74% decrease Total 98 494 404.08% increase

Ordinary Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 482 1,115 131.33% increase Mumbai 95 86 9.47% decrease Chennai 333 273 18.02% decrease Kolkata 11 18 63.64% increase Total 921 1,492 61.99% increase

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 1,019

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 1,986

Percentage difference: 94.9% increase

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 571 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

City No. of FER Issued Delhi 230 Mumbai 88 Chennai 198 Kolkata 55 Total 571

Publications under Grant

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 158 325 105.7% increase Mumbai 59 129 118.64% increase Chennai 148 362 144.59% increase Kolkata 40 115 187.5% increase Total 405 931 129.88% increase

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 1,986 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 187 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 40 applications from Delhi, 31 applications from Mumbai, 40 applications from Pune, 18 applications from Bangalore, 35 applications from Chennai, 18 applications from Hyderabad and 5 applications for Kolkata.

List of Cities 1st of January till date 22nd October 2021 to 29th October 2021 Delhi 1,256 40 Mumbai 984 31 Pune 751 40 Bangalore 1,111 18 Chennai 1,197 35 Hyderabad 670 18 Kolkata 234 5

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Particulars No. of Applications Total early publications 9,072 Total ordinary publications 31,803 Total applications published 40,875 Total grants in Delhi 9,503 Total grants in Mumbai 3,927 Total grants in Chennai 9,045 Total grants in Kolkata 3,732 Total Grants 26,207 Total applications examined 58,552

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

No design publications this week.