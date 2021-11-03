contact@bananaip.com
Weekly Patent and Industrial Design Statistics- 22nd October 2021 to 29th October 2021

2 days ago
This week’s Patent and Design data has been compiled from the Official journal of patents and designs, published by the patent office on the 29th of October 2021. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 1,986 patent applications have been published in the 44th issue of the Patent Journal, 2021. Out of the 1,986 applications published in the journal, 494 applications account for early publications while 1,492 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 931 applications have been granted last week as compared to 405 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking a increase of about 129.88%.

Early Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change
Delhi 19 178 836.84% increase
Mumbai 15 174 1060% increase
Chennai 55 141 216.36% increase
Kolkata 19 1 94.74% decrease
Total 98 494 404.08% increase

Ordinary Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change
Delhi 482 1,115 131.33% increase
Mumbai 95 86 9.47% decrease
Chennai 333 273 18.02% decrease
Kolkata 11 18 63.64% increase
Total 921 1,492 61.99% increase

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 1,019
TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 1,986
Percentage difference: 94.9% increase

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 571 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

City No. of FER Issued
Delhi 230
Mumbai 88
Chennai 198
Kolkata 55
Total 571

Publications under Grant

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change
Delhi 158 325 105.7% increase
Mumbai 59 129 118.64% increase
Chennai 148 362 144.59% increase
Kolkata 40 115 187.5% increase
Total 405 931 129.88% increase

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 1,986 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 187 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 40 applications from Delhi, 31 applications from Mumbai, 40 applications from Pune, 18 applications from Bangalore, 35 applications from Chennai, 18 applications from Hyderabad and 5 applications for Kolkata.

List of Cities 1st of January till date 22nd October 2021 to 29th October 2021
Delhi 1,25640
Mumbai 98431
Pune 75140
Bangalore 1,11118
Chennai 1,19735
Hyderabad 67018
Kolkata 2345

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

ParticularsNo. of Applications
Total early publications 9,072
Total ordinary publications 31,803
Total applications published 40,875
Total grants in Delhi 9,503
Total grants in Mumbai 3,927
Total grants in Chennai 9,045
Total grants in Kolkata 3,732
Total Grants 26,207
Total applications examined 58,552

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

No design publications this week.

Data compiled by Jaya Pandey, Patent Associate, BananaIP Counsels

About BananaIP Counsels Patent Attorneys
The patent news bulletin is brought to you by the patent division of BananaIP Counsels, a top ranked patent and IP firm in India. Led by Senior Partners, Somashekar Ramakrishna, Nitin Nair and Vinita Radhakrishnan. BananaIP Counsels’ Patent Attorneys are among the leading patent practitioners in the country. They work with clients such as Mahindra and Mahindra, Samsung, HCL, Eureka Forbes, to name a few. The patent attorneys at BananaIP Counsels have strong technical and legal expertise in areas such as IT/Software, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Data Analytics, Electronics and Telecommunication, Mechanical, Automotive, Green Energy, Traditional Medicine and Bio/Pharma domains. The firm is a first choice for clients looking for support in patent filing, prosecution, management and strategy in India, and across the world.
This weekly patent news bulletin is a part of their pro bono work, and is aimed at spreading patent awareness. You are free to share the news with appropriate attribution and back link to the source. If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please feel free to write to contact@bananaip.com
Disclaimer: Kindly note that the news bulletin has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to contact@bananaip.com for corrections and take down.

