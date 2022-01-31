Weekly Patent and Industrial Design Statistics- 21st January 2022 to 28th January 2022

This week’s Patent and Design data has been compiled from the Official journal of patents and designs, published by the patent office on the 28th of January 2022. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 1,217 patent applications have been published in the 4th issue of the Patent Journal, 2022. Out of the 1,217 applications published in the journal, 370 applications account for early publications while 847 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 587 applications have been granted last week as compared to 443 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking a increase of about 32.51%

Early Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 112 144 28.57% increase Mumbai 66 34 48.49% decrease Chennai 142 192 35.21% increase Kolkata 38 – – Total 358 370 3.35% increase

Ordinary Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 587 345 41.23% decrease Mumbai 128 100 21.88% decrease Chennai 59 392 564.41% increase Kolkata 12 10 16.67% decrease Total 786 847 7.76% increase

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 1,144

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 1,217

Percentage difference: 6.38% increase

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 977 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

City No. of FER Issued Delhi 353 Mumbai 221 Chennai 327 Kolkata 76 Total 977

Publications under Grant

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 172 192 11.63% increase Mumbai 66 92 39.39% increase Chennai 160 217 35.63% increase Kolkata 45 86 91.11% increase Total 443 587 32.51% increase

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 1,217 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 182 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 23 applications from Delhi, 33 applications from Mumbai, 20 applications from Pune, 25 applications from Bangalore, 48 applications from Chennai, 30 applications from Hyderabad and 3 applications for Kolkata.

List of Cities 1st of January till date 21st January 2022 to 28th January 2022 Delhi 118 23 Mumbai 142 33 Pune 129 20 Bangalore 103 25 Chennai 179 48 Hyderabad 96 30 Kolkata 44 3

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Particulars No. of Applications Total early publications 1,381 Total ordinary publications 3,233 Total applications published 4,614 Total grants in Delhi 805 Total grants in Mumbai 301 Total grants in Chennai 793 Total grants in Kolkata 278 Total Grants 2,177 Total applications examined 4,390

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 306 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2022 till date now adds to a total of 1,218 applications.

Total designs registered in the last to last Week: 303

Total designs registered this Week: 306

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2022 till date: 1,218

Data compiled by Jaya Pandey, Patent Associate, BananaIP Counsels