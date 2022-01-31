Weekly Patent and Industrial Design Statistics- 21st January 2022 to 28th January 2022

This week’s Patent and Design data has been compiled from the Official journal of patents and designs, published by the patent office on the 28th of January 2022. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 1,217 patent applications have been published in the 4th issue of the Patent Journal, 2022. Out of the 1,217 applications published in the journal, 370 applications account for early publications while 847 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 587 applications have been granted last week as compared to 443 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking a increase of about 32.51%

Early Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change
Delhi 112 144 28.57% increase
Mumbai 66 34 48.49% decrease
Chennai 142192 35.21% increase
Kolkata 38
Total 358 370 3.35% increase

Ordinary Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change
Delhi 587 345 41.23% decrease
Mumbai 128 100 21.88% decrease
Chennai 59 392 564.41% increase
Kolkata 12 10 16.67% decrease
Total 786 847 7.76% increase

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 1,144
TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 1,217
Percentage difference: 6.38% increase

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 977 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

City No. of FER Issued
Delhi 353
Mumbai 221
Chennai 327
Kolkata 76
Total 977

Publications under Grant

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change
Delhi 172 192 11.63% increase
Mumbai 66 92 39.39% increase
Chennai 160 217 35.63% increase
Kolkata 45 86 91.11% increase
Total 443 587 32.51% increase

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 1,217 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 182 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 23 applications from Delhi, 33 applications from Mumbai, 20 applications from Pune, 25 applications from Bangalore, 48 applications from Chennai, 30 applications from Hyderabad and 3 applications for Kolkata.

List of Cities 1st of January till date 21st January 2022 to 28th January 2022
Delhi 118 23
Mumbai 142 33
Pune 129 20
Bangalore 103 25
Chennai 179 48
Hyderabad 96 30
Kolkata 44 3

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Particulars No. of Applications
Total early publications 1,381
Total ordinary publications 3,233
Total applications published 4,614
Total grants in Delhi 805
Total grants in Mumbai 301
Total grants in Chennai 793
Total grants in Kolkata 278
Total Grants 2,177
Total applications examined 4,390

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 306 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2022 till date now adds to a total of 1,218 applications.
  • Total designs registered in the last to last Week: 303
  • Total designs registered this Week: 306
Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2022 till date: 1,218
Data compiled by Jaya Pandey, Patent Associate, BananaIP Counsels
