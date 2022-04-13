Weekly Patent and Industrial Design Statistics- 1st April 2022 to 8th April 2022

This week’s Patent and Design data has been compiled from the Official journal of patents and designs, published by the patent office on the 8th of April 2022. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 1,659 patent applications have been published in the 14th issue of the Patent Journal, 2022. Out of the 1,659 applications published in the journal, 407 applications account for early publications while 1,252 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 825 applications have been granted last week as compared to 881 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking a decrease of about 6.36%

Early Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 110 156 41.82% increase Mumbai 60 77 28.33% increase Chennai 73 158 116.44% increase Kolkata 3 16 433.33% increase Total 246 407 65.45% increase

Ordinary Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 601 889 47.92% increase Mumbai 115 211 83.48% increase Chennai 307 100 67.43% decrease Kolkata 30 52 73.33% increase Total 1,053 1,252 18.9% increase

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 1,299

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 1,659

Percentage difference: 27.71% increase

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 2,351 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

City No. of FER Issued Delhi 988 Mumbai 441 Chennai 734 Kolkata 188 Total 2,351

Publications under Grant

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 363 315 13.22% decrease Mumbai 136 116 14.71% decrease Chennai 268 285 6.34% increase Kolkata 114 109 4.39% decrease Total 881 825 6.36% decrease

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 1,659 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 167 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 26 applications from Delhi, 23 applications from Mumbai, 16 applications from Pune, 32 applications from Bangalore, 42 applications from Chennai, 23 applications from Hyderabad and 5 applications for Kolkata.

List of Cities 1st of January till date 1st April 2022 to 8th April 2022 Delhi 418 26 Mumbai 424 23 Pune 357 16 Bangalore 499 32 Chennai 636 42 Hyderabad 381 23 Kolkata 148 5

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Particulars No. of Applications Total early publications 5,307 Total ordinary publications 13,397 Total applications published 18,704 Total grants in Delhi 3,386 Total grants in Mumbai 1,390 Total grants in Chennai 3,291 Total grants in Kolkata 1,196 Total Grants 9,263 Total applications examined 22,921

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 350 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2022 till date now adds to a total of 4,378 applications.

Total designs registered in the last to last Week: 303

Total designs registered this Week: 350

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2022 till date: 4,378