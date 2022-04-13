8 hours ago Industrial Designs, Intellectual Property, Patent & Design Statistics, Patents 0Comment

Weekly Patent and Industrial Design Statistics- 1st April 2022 to 8th April 2022

HomeAll Posts...Weekly Patent and Industrial Design...

This week’s Patent and Design data has been compiled from the Official journal of patents and designs, published by the patent office on the 8th of April 2022. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 1,659 patent applications have been published in the 14th issue of the Patent Journal, 2022. Out of the 1,659 applications published in the journal, 407 applications account for early publications while 1,252 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 825 applications have been granted last week as compared to 881 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking a decrease of about 6.36%

Early Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change
Delhi 110 156 41.82% increase
Mumbai 60 77 28.33% increase
Chennai 73 158 116.44% increase
Kolkata 3 16 433.33% increase
Total 246 407 65.45% increase

Ordinary Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change
Delhi 601 889 47.92% increase
Mumbai 115 211 83.48% increase
Chennai 307 100 67.43% decrease
Kolkata 30 52 73.33% increase
Total 1,053 1,252 18.9% increase

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 1,299
TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 1,659
Percentage difference: 27.71% increase

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 2,351 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

City No. of FER Issued
Delhi 988
Mumbai 441
Chennai 734
Kolkata 188
Total 2,351

Publications under Grant

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change
Delhi 363 315 13.22% decrease
Mumbai 136 116 14.71% decrease
Chennai 268 285 6.34% increase
Kolkata 114 109 4.39% decrease
Total 881 825 6.36% decrease

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 1,659 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 167 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 26 applications from Delhi, 23 applications from Mumbai, 16 applications from Pune, 32 applications from Bangalore, 42 applications from Chennai, 23 applications from Hyderabad and 5 applications for Kolkata.

List of Cities 1st of January till date 1st April 2022 to 8th April 2022
Delhi 418 26
Mumbai 424 23
Pune 357 16
Bangalore 499 32
Chennai 636 42
Hyderabad 381 23
Kolkata 148 5

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Particulars No. of Applications
Total early publications 5,307
Total ordinary publications 13,397
Total applications published 18,704
Total grants in Delhi 3,386
Total grants in Mumbai 1,390
Total grants in Chennai 3,291
Total grants in Kolkata 1,196
Total Grants 9,263
Total applications examined 22,921

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 350 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2022 till date now adds to a total of 4,378 applications.
  • Total designs registered in the last to last Week: 303
  • Total designs registered this Week: 350
Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2022 till date: 4,378
Data compiled by Jaya Pandey, Patent Associate, BananaIP Counsels

About BananaIP Counsels Patent Attorneys
The patent news bulletin is brought to you by the patent division of BananaIP Counsels, a top ranked patent and IP firm in India. Led by Senior Partners, Somashekar Ramakrishna, Nitin Nair and Vinita Radhakrishnan. BananaIP Counsels’ Patent Attorneys are among the leading patent practitioners in the country. They work with clients such as Mahindra and Mahindra, Samsung, HCL, Eureka Forbes, to name a few. The patent attorneys at BananaIP Counsels have strong technical and legal expertise in areas such as IT/Software, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Data Analytics, Electronics and Telecommunication, Mechanical, Automotive, Green Energy, Traditional Medicine and Bio/Pharma domains. The firm is a first choice for clients looking for support in patent filing, prosecution, management and strategy in India, and across the world.
This weekly patent news bulletin is a part of their pro bono work, and is aimed at spreading patent awareness. You are free to share the news with appropriate attribution and back link to the source. If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please feel free to write to contact@bananaip.com
Disclaimer: Kindly note that the news bulletin has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to contact@bananaip.com for corrections and take down.

You May Also Like

Intellepedia - IP News Updates
IP a Key Part of PM Modi’s Pitch for Start-ups to Make in India and Stay in India
September 30, 2015 Intellectual Property, IP for Start Ups
Image featuring case brief KHADI & VILLAGE INDUSTRIES COMMISSION VS. RAMAN GUPTA AND ORS.
CASE BRIEF: KHADI & VILLAGE INDUSTRIES COMMISSION VS. RAMAN GUPTA AND ORS.
March 23, 2022 Case Study, Intellectual Property, Trademarks

Leave a comment

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

en English
ar Arabicbn Bengalizh-CN Chinese (Simplified)da Danishnl Dutchen Englishfi Finnishfr Frenchka Georgiande Germangu Gujaratihi Hindiid Indonesianit Italianja Japanesekn Kannadako Koreanla Latinml Malayalammr Marathifa Persianpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanishta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianvi Vietnamese