Weekly Patent and Industrial Design Statistics- 19th November 2021 to 26th November 2021

This week’s Patent and Design data has been compiled from the Official journal of patents and designs, published by the patent office on the 26th of November 2021. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 1,295 patent applications have been published in the 48th issue of the Patent Journal, 2021. Out of the 1,295 applications published in the journal, 430 applications account for early publications while 865 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 589 applications have been granted last week as compared to 384 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking a increase of about 53.39%

Early Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 138 177 28.26% increase Mumbai 29 94 224.14% increase Chennai 110 152 38.18% increase Kolkata 3 7 133.33% increase Total 280 430 53.57% increase

Ordinary Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 709 502 29.2% decrease Mumbai 70 96 37.14% increase Chennai 105 247 135.24% increase Kolkata 15 20 33.33% increase Total 899 865 3.78% decrease

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 1,179

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 1,295

Percentage difference: 9.84% increase

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 987 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

City No. of FER Issued Delhi 369 Mumbai 178 Chennai 374 Kolkata 66 Total 987

Publications under Grant

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 146 213 45.89% increase Mumbai 46 86 86.96% increase Chennai 150 228 52% increase Kolkata 42 62 47.62% increase Total 384 589 53.39% increase

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 1,295 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 223 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 35 applications from Delhi, 36 applications from Mumbai, 33 applications from Pune, 52 applications from Bangalore, 45 applications from Chennai, 16 applications from Hyderabad and 6 applications for Kolkata.

List of Cities 1st of January till date 19th November 2021 to 26th November 2021 Delhi 1,297 35 Mumbai 1,051 36 Pune 797 33 Bangalore 1,212 52 Chennai 1,269 45 Hyderabad 740 16 Kolkata 246 6

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Particulars No. of Applications Total early publications 10,383 Total ordinary publications 34,938 Total applications published 45,321 Total grants in Delhi 10,257 Total grants in Mumbai 4,219 Total grants in Chennai 9,823 Total grants in Kolkata 3,997 Total Grants 28,296 Total applications examined 63,318

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 304 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2021 till date now adds to a total of 10,445 applications.

Total designs registered in the last to last Week: 251

Total designs registered this Week: 304

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2021 till date: 10,445