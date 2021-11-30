contact@bananaip.com
Weekly Patent and Industrial Design Statistics- 19th November 2021 to 26th November 2021

20 mins ago
This week’s Patent and Design data has been compiled from the Official journal of patents and designs, published by the patent office on the 26th of November 2021. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 1,295 patent applications have been published in the 48th issue of the Patent Journal, 2021. Out of the 1,295 applications published in the journal, 430 applications account for early publications while 865 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 589 applications have been granted last week as compared to 384 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking a increase of about 53.39%

Early Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change
Delhi 138 177 28.26% increase
Mumbai 29 94 224.14% increase
Chennai 110 152 38.18% increase
Kolkata 3 7 133.33% increase
Total 280 430 53.57% increase

Ordinary Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change
Delhi 709 502 29.2% decrease
Mumbai 70 96 37.14% increase
Chennai 105 247 135.24% increase
Kolkata 15 20 33.33% increase
Total 899 865 3.78% decrease

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 1,179
TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 1,295
Percentage difference: 9.84% increase

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 987 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

City No. of FER Issued
Delhi 369
Mumbai 178
Chennai 374
Kolkata 66
Total 987

Publications under Grant

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change
Delhi 146 213 45.89% increase
Mumbai 46 86 86.96% increase
Chennai 150 228 52% increase
Kolkata 42 62 47.62% increase
Total 384 589 53.39% increase

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 1,295 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 223 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 35 applications from Delhi, 36 applications from Mumbai, 33 applications from Pune, 52 applications from Bangalore, 45 applications from Chennai, 16 applications from Hyderabad and 6 applications for Kolkata.

List of Cities 1st of January till date 19th November 2021 to 26th November 2021
Delhi 1,297 35
Mumbai 1,051 36
Pune 797 33
Bangalore 1,212 52
Chennai 1,269 45
Hyderabad 740 16
Kolkata 246 6

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Particulars No. of Applications
Total early publications 10,383
Total ordinary publications 34,938
Total applications published 45,321
Total grants in Delhi 10,257
Total grants in Mumbai 4,219
Total grants in Chennai 9,823
Total grants in Kolkata 3,997
Total Grants 28,296
Total applications examined 63,318

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 304 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2021 till date now adds to a total of 10,445 applications.
  • Total designs registered in the last to last Week: 251
  • Total designs registered this Week: 304
  • Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2021 till date: 10,445

Data compiled by Jaya Pandey, Patent Associate, BananaIP Counsels

About BananaIP Counsels Patent Attorneys
The patent news bulletin is brought to you by the patent division of BananaIP Counsels, a top ranked patent and IP firm in India. Led by Senior Partners, Somashekar Ramakrishna, Nitin Nair and Vinita Radhakrishnan. BananaIP Counsels’ Patent Attorneys are among the leading patent practitioners in the country. They work with clients such as Mahindra and Mahindra, Samsung, HCL, Eureka Forbes, to name a few. The patent attorneys at BananaIP Counsels have strong technical and legal expertise in areas such as IT/Software, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Data Analytics, Electronics and Telecommunication, Mechanical, Automotive, Green Energy, Traditional Medicine and Bio/Pharma domains. The firm is a first choice for clients looking for support in patent filing, prosecution, management and strategy in India, and across the world.
This weekly patent news bulletin is a part of their pro bono work, and is aimed at spreading patent awareness. You are free to share the news with appropriate attribution and back link to the source. If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please feel free to write to contact@bananaip.com
Disclaimer: Kindly note that the news bulletin has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to contact@bananaip.com for corrections and take down.

